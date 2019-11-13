Piper Launches New STEAM Product Focused on Science and Mathematics

|By Business Wire
Piper, an award-winning STEAM education start-up announced today the launch of three new products: Piper Sensor Explorer, an extensive software update for the Piper Computer Kit and the new Piper Protection Plan. The Piper Sensor Explorer for kids eight and above includes three sensors with Piper's unique interactive software for kids to explore real-world science concepts. The new software update, available now for download on the Piper Computer Kit, unlocks entirely new worlds, challenges and adventures in Piper’s StoryMode, delivers a new UI graphic overhaul and a first of its kind Component Library, all unique to the Piper experience.
“Piper prepares and instills confidence in STEAM subjects with real-world problem solving and scaffolded challenges,” said Melissa Belardi, Chief Academic Officer of Piper. “The new Piper Sensor Explorer, and its accompanying feature-rich software update, explores scientific concepts and emphasizes the "S" in STEAM by allowing kids to collect data, explore scientific concepts and practice design thinking by creating their own devices. With this launch, kids expand their knowledge and skills around what is possible to accelerate curiosity, creativity and creation with technology.”
Piper Sensor Explorer Overview: Includes three different sensors, two four pin diode jumper cables and three Sensor Profile Cards. The new software has three new worlds in Piper’s StoryMode, the Raspberry Pi edition of Minecraft, that explain Sensor Explorer through game-based play, three new PiperCode projects and the Component Library.
- Color Sensor: Explore RGB values by scanning colors in the physical world and then detect them digitally on the screen. In StoryMode, learn how the eye detects specific colors. Piper’s beloved characters, Pip and Piperbot travel to Chameleon Giant, a new colorless world because a large “eyeball machine” is not calibrated correctly. By engaging with the sensor, kids discover how an eye deciphers colors with cones as a metaphor for how computers read RGB. Solve color puzzles to advance in the next level and learn how RGB values reflect a specific color hue. The PiperCode project Color Coded, teaches how to code secret messages in color.
- Ultrasonic Range Finder: Use sound waves to calculate distance and explore the measurement of the distance of objects to engage with the environment. In StoryMode, Pip and Piperbot travel to the new world Post No. 34 ½ where measuring distance, rates and frequencies are explained. In this level, solve puzzles related to rates by measuring the correct distance with the Ultrasonic Range Finder. Security Zone: In this PiperCode project, learn how to code a security alarm for the Piper Computer Kit and Sensor Explorer, protecting projects and creations. In this project learn how to read graphs of distance over time, in inches and centimeters, and learn how to use distance data and measurements in code to create a new physical device.
- Temperature Sensor: Discover how to measure the temperature of a room, objects and the weather in different units and understand how temperature is a measure of the motion of particles in a system. In the StoryMode world, Terresense, Pip and Piperbot discover challenges surrounding the water cycle. Explore real-world science concepts of phase changes including condensation, freezing, evaporation and melting and use the Temperature Sensor to change the environment. Learn how parts of the water cycle can affect the environment with the ultimate lesson, interfering with the environment has consequences. Ther-Mood-Stat is a PiperCode project that uses the Temperature Sensor to match different emojis to different temperatures. Code temperature ranges to output emotional states for a specific temperature range. Discover real-time temperature data and create ranges on a graph of temperature over time to understand the relationship between different units of measurement for temperature: Celsius and Fahrenheit.
- Piper Component Library: First of its kind, the perfect amount of explanation and inspiration, takes creation to new heights. A reference hub for current and future projects and innovations, delivering all the basic information for hardware inputs, outputs, basic components and sensors from all StoryMode and PiperCode projects, and how to reuse them for other projects and creations. Access a reference library of user-friendly descriptions for use in new projects and creations and seamlessly extend the Piper experience. In addition, now view the Python version of Google Blockly code in real-time while coding and intentionally learn the connection between text-based and visual programming.
- Sensor Profile Cards: Three trading cards with explanations, graphics and diagrams for quick reference.
- Four Pin Diode Jumper Cables: Includes two four pin diode jumper cables to connect to the Piper Computer Kit. The diode between the power and ground wire connection ensure safety.
Pricing and Availability:
- Piper Sensor Explorer: Piper website, $49.
- Piper Software Update: Free, download for the Piper Computer Kit.
- Piper Protection Plan: Piper Computer Kit 2 and Piper Sensor Explorer: Piper website $49.
About Piper:
Founded in 2014, Piper, Inc. is an award-winning edtech start-up providing best in class STEAM education opportunities. From its headquarters in San Francisco, CA, Piper creates compelling STEAM learning experiences for individual learners and for schools. Through student-centered, hands-on STEAM education experiences that reflect the most current pedagogy, Piper supports educators, students and classrooms. Piper builds confidence in STEAM through project-based learning, spreads digital fluency to students and learners of all backgrounds and inspires the inventors of tomorrow.
