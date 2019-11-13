ThousandEyes Introduces Collective View of Global Internet Performance

|By Business Wire
|
|November 13, 2019 01:00 PM EST
ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company, today unveiled Internet Insights(™), the only collectively powered view of global Internet performance. Internet Insights(™) analyzes common points across billions of service delivery paths in real-time to identify where business-impacting Internet outages are occurring. These insights enable enterprises and service providers to immediately see issues that directly or indirectly impact their users, accurately measure their scope, accelerate the remediation process and confidently communicate what’s causing service issues to their customers and employees.
“Whenever a customer is having an issue with our service, even if we can definitively say the issue isn’t in our code or in our direct Internet service delivery path, it’s still our problem because it’s affecting our customer’s experience,” said David Mann, technology officer at a global education company. “That’s why it’s important to be able to see beyond our own service delivery paths and gain intelligence from the collective view of what’s happening on the global Internet, so we can help our customers pinpoint where the issue is, even when it’s not ours. We would never be able to do that without a collective intelligence solution like Internet Insights.”
“Being able to look beyond our own view of the Internet to instantly verify if the issue is unique to us, or if it's a larger issue impacting others is incredibly useful information to have when an application performance issue is impacting our customers or employees,” said Oleg Onatzevitch, vice president in the enterprise network services group at one of the largest multinational investment banks. “That data allows me to immediately escalate the conversation with the service provider that’s causing the issue because I can show them it’s not just us, but their issue is impacting several other major businesses too. It helps them effectively prioritize issue remediation, and it helps us be able to confidently communicate what’s going on to our customers, which is a win-win for everyone.”
Collective Data Exposes the Internet’s Most Impactful Issues
Since ThousandEyes launched publicly in 2013, the world’s biggest brands including 75+ of the Fortune 500, 140+ of the Global 2000, 20 of the top 25 SaaS providers and hundreds of other enterprises have made ThousandEyes critical to their daily operations to gain end-to-end visibility into the service delivery paths of not only their applications and services, but the applications and services that they critically rely on to run their own businesses. Today, ThousandEyes is measuring more than 8 billion service paths per day, and more than 33 million network traces are collected per hour. These numbers are doubling every six months.
Internet Insights(™) leverages the aggregated, de-identified Internet telemetry data from those billions of ongoing measurements to provide a macro view of global Internet outages that goes beyond the monitoring scope of any individual organization. Issues detected within ThousandEyes service-level tests are automatically linked to macro views within Internet Insights(™) that display the scope of impact to users and services, as well as the severity and duration of the event within the provider network. A historical timeline of availability incidents within Internet Insights(™) also gives businesses a historical understanding of availability issues across service providers, helping businesses enforce their vendor SLAs and make informed service provider choices.
“For digital businesses, being able to effectively manage their service delivery across a vast Internet that’s made up of countless independent service providers is essential to their ability to generate revenue and protect brand reputation, as today’s users expect applications and sites to be reachable and high-performing at all times,” said Mohit Lad, co-founder and CEO, ThousandEyes. “By leveraging the collective intelligence of every test that’s running on the ThousandEyes platform at any point in time, we’re giving enterprises and service providers the indisputable evidence they need to proactively improve the quality of their services, allowing them to provide a superior experience for their customers and employees.”
“However resilient the Internet may be, at the end of the day it’s still rife with problems that have material impacts on businesses that rely on it existentially for their day-to-day operations,” said Shamus McGillicuddy, research director at EMA Research. “Internet Insights gives the collective whole a clear advantage in managing what is inherently a collective problem. Ultimately, faster remediation of service outages improves the overall quality and performance of the global Internet, making worldwide connectivity more reliable than ever.”
ThousandEyes Internet Insights(™) is available now.
About ThousandEyes
ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company, delivers the only collectively powered view of the Internet enabling enterprises and service providers to work together to improve the quality of every digital experience. The ThousandEyes platform leverages data collected from an unmatched fleet of vantage points throughout the global Internet, from within data centers and VPCs and on end user devices to expose key dependencies that impact digital service delivery, empowering businesses to see, understand and improve how their customers and employees experience any digital website, application or service. ThousandEyes is central to the global operations of the world's largest and fastest growing brands, including 140+ of the Global 2000, 75+ of the Fortune 500, 6 of the 7 top US banks, and 20 of the 25 top SaaS companies. For more information, visit www.ThousandEyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.
