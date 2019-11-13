NetApp Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results

|By Business Wire
|
|November 13, 2019 04:01 PM EST
NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on October 25, 2019.
“Our Q2 FY20 results reflect the strength of our business model and value of our innovation. We delivered gross margin, operating margin, and EPS all solidly ahead of our guidance ranges. We are delivering real business value to customers’ hybrid multicloud environments increasing our strategic relevance and enabling us to reach new buyers, address new workloads and expand our presence with existing customers,” said George Kurian, chief executive officer. “We continue to be disciplined in our spending and have a strong financial model with growing gross margins and operating margins that enable us to return cash to shareholders and invest in the long-term health of our business.”
Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
- Net Revenues: $1.37 billion, compared to $1.52 billion* in the second quarter of fiscal 2019
- Net Income: GAAP net income of $243 million, compared to GAAP net income of $241 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019; non-GAAP net income1 of $257 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $280 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019
- Earnings per Share: GAAP net income per share2 of $1.03 compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.91 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019; non-GAAP net income per share of $1.09, compared to non-GAAP net income per share of $1.06 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019
- Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: $3.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020
- Cash Provided By (Used In) Operations: $(53) million, compared to $165 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019
- Share Repurchase and Dividend: Returned $611 million to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends
*Net revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 included $20 million from enterprise software license agreements which did not repeat in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Outlook
The Company provided the following financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020:
|
|
$1.390 billion to $1.540 billion
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
$0.96 - $1.04
|
|
$1.14 - $1.22
Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Outlook
The Company updated the following financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2020:
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
66% - 67%
|
|
67% - 68%
|
|
18% - 19%
|
|
21% - 22%
Dividend
Next cash dividend of $0.48 per share to be paid on January 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2020.
Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Business Highlights
Driving Innovation in the Industry
- NetApp announced a series of innovative offerings at VMworld 2019 that enable customers to have simplified, scalable, high-performance infrastructure for any cloud at their fingertips: NetApp HCI for VDI with VMware Horizon 7, NetApp Kubernetes Service (NKS) and NetApp HCI Implementation Service for VMware Private Cloud.
- NetApp unveiled the NetApp EF600 all-flash array—an end-to-end NVMe midrange array that accelerates access to data and empowers companies to rapidly develop new insights for performance-sensitive workloads.
- With NetApp ONTAP™ System Manager 9.6, users can now launch the new ONTAP System Manager GUI, called Optimized GUI, allowing IT generalists to perform day-to-day storage management tasks with a streamlined, simple-to-use interface.
- NetApp unveiled the new and improved NetApp SnapCenter™ 4.2dashboard, offering significant value that IT generalists and backup administrators can use for day-to-day reporting.
- NetApp announced the 9.6 release of the virtual appliance for Virtual Storage Console (VSC), NetApp VASA Provider and VMware Storage Replication Adapter (SRA) to support the HTML5-based framework of VMware vSphere Client, providing a more simplified and seamless user experience.
- NetApp presented the new end-to-end NVMe for FlexPod™, which enables customers to handle the scalability requirements of next-generation, mission-critical applications.
- NetApp introduced a new memory-accelerated FlexPod powered by NetApp MAX Data, a futuristic NetApp server-side storage technology that works with Intel Optane memory to accelerate applications.
Notable Awards and Strengthened Partnerships
- NetApp was named #1 in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage3, further demonstrating that NetApp solutions deliver data-driven business outcomes across core, edge and cloud.
- NetApp announced its collaboration with Equinix and Alibaba Cloud through Indonet, connecting NetApp Private Storage for Cloud (NPS for Cloud), Alibaba Cloud and Platform Equinix. This collaboration allows businesses in Indonesia to get the freedom and flexibility to run their applications or workloads and gain full control of their data across the multicloud platform.
- NetApp announced its sponsorship of NVIDIA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Champions program for EMEA NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) and a Vertical Specialized Award for partners who are able to help customers accelerate their AI projects by using joint ONTAP AI solutions from NetApp and NVIDIA.
- NetApp and Broadcom published a new NetApp Verified Architecture: a best practice reference architecture that illustrates an optimally configured VMware installation on NetApp ONTAP 9.6 and Broadcom technology (Emulex 32GB HBAs and Brocade 32GB FC switches).
- NetApp and Rubrik have partnered to integrate Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management platform with NetApp StorageGRID™to enable enterprises to simplify data lifecycle management at cloud scale.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
NetApp will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live webcast of this event, go to the NetApp Investor Relations website at investors.netapp.com. In addition, this press release, historical supplemental data tables, and other information related to the call will be posted on the Investor Relations website. An audio replay will be available on the website after 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time today.
About NetApp
NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com. #DataDriven
NetApp and the NetApp logo and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc.
|
NETAPP, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
October 25,
|
|
|
April 26,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|
|
$
|
2,987
|
|
|
$
|
3,899
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
780
|
|
|
|
1,216
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
|
364
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
4,191
|
|
|
|
5,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
|
759
|
|
Goodwill and purchased intangible assets, net
|
|
|
1,821
|
|
|
|
1,782
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
|
590
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
7,472
|
|
|
$
|
8,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
382
|
|
|
$
|
542
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
|
851
|
|
Commercial paper notes
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue
|
|
|
1,718
|
|
|
|
1,825
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
3,204
|
|
|
|
3,867
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
1,145
|
|
|
|
1,144
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
837
|
|
|
|
797
|
|
Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
|
1,843
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
6,936
|
|
|
|
7,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
1,090
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
7,472
|
|
|
$
|
8,741
|
|
NETAPP, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
October 25,
|
|
|
October 26,
|
|
|
October 25,
|
|
|
October 26,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
$
|
771
|
|
|
$
|
913
|
|
|
$
|
1,415
|
|
|
$
|
1,788
|
|
Software maintenance
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
Hardware maintenance and other services
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
738
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
1,371
|
|
|
|
1,517
|
|
|
|
2,607
|
|
|
|
2,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product
|
|
|
341
|
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
|
826
|
|
Cost of software maintenance
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Cost of hardware maintenance and other services
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
866
|
|
|
|
1,054
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
|
1,741
|
|
|
|
1,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
794
|
|
|
|
817
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Gain on sale or derecognition of assets
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
629
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
1,341
|
|
|
|
1,397
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
418
|
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
243
|
|
|
$
|
241
|
|
|
$
|
346
|
|
|
$
|
524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
|
$
|
2.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in net income per share calculations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
NETAPP, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
October 25,
|
|
|
October 26,
|
|
|
October 25,
|
|
|
October 26,
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
243
|
|
|
$
|
241
|
|
|
$
|
346
|
|
|
$
|
524
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Gain on sale or derecognition of assets
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other items, net
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(237
|
)
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
(157
|
)
|
|
|
(127
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
(315
|
)
|
|
|
(162
|
)
|
Deferred revenue and financed unearned services
revenue
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
|
(129
|
)
|
Long-term taxes payable
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redemptions of investments, net
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
|
489
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of properties
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(56
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Other investing activities, net
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
2
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
|
381
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee
stock award plans
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock
awards
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
(500
|
)
|
|
|
(561
|
)
|
|
|
(750
|
)
|
|
|
(1,061
|
)
|
Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper notes,
net
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
|
(135
|
)
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(400
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(400
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(111
|
)
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
|
(226
|
)
|
|
|
(207
|
)
|
Other financing activities, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(545
|
)
|
|
|
(617
|
)
|
|
|
(1,148
|
)
|
|
|
(1,429
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(422
|
)
|
|
|
(268
|
)
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
(582
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
2,973
|
|
|
|
2,633
|
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
2,551
|
|
|
$
|
2,365
|
|
|
$
|
2,551
|
|
|
$
|
2,365
|
|
NETAPP, INC.
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
|
|
(In millions except net income per share, percentages, DSO, DIO, DPO, CCC and Inventory Turns)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 FY'20
|
|
|
Q1 FY'20
|
|
|
Q2 FY'19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
$
|
771
|
|
|
$
|
644
|
|
|
$
|
913
|
|
Strategic*
|
|
$
|
442
|
|
|
$
|
337
|
|
|
$
|
485
|
|
Mature*
|
|
$
|
329
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
Software Maintenance
|
|
$
|
254
|
|
|
$
|
250
|
|
|
$
|
236
|
|
Hardware Maintenance and Other Services
|
|
$
|
346
|
|
|
$
|
342
|
|
|
$
|
368
|
|
Hardware Maintenance Support Contracts
|
|
$
|
286
|
|
|
$
|
284
|
|
|
$
|
303
|
|
Professional and Other Services
|
|
$
|
60
|
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
$
|
65
|
|
Net Revenues
|
|
$
|
1,371
|
|
|
$
|
1,236
|
|
|
$
|
1,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* In Q1 FY’20 we made changes to the products and solutions contained in each of the Strategic and Mature product groupings. Strategic now includes All-flash FAS products, including all related add-on hardware and OS software, private cloud solutions, enterprise software license agreements and other optional add-on software products. Mature now includes Hybrid FAS products, including all related add-on hardware and OS software, OEM products, and branded E-Series. Prior to this change, Hybrid FAS and branded E-Series were included in Strategic, while all add-on hardware and OS software were included in Mature. For comparability, Strategic and Mature revenues presented for the prior year period have been recast based on the revised groupings.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic Mix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Q2
|
|
|
% of Q1
|
|
|
% of Q2
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
56
|
%
|
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
|
57
|
%
|
Americas Commercial
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
U.S. Public Sector
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
EMEA
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pathways Mix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Q2
|
|
|
% of Q1
|
|
|
% of Q2
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
Indirect
|
|
|
79
|
%
|
|
|
81
|
%
|
|
|
77
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 FY'20
|
|
|
Q1 FY'20
|
|
|
Q2 FY'19
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
|
68.6
|
%
|
|
|
67.2
|
%
|
|
|
64.9
|
%
|
Product
|
|
|
57.3
|
%
|
|
|
53.4
|
%
|
|
|
54.1
|
%
|
Software Maintenance
|
|
|
95.7
|
%
|
|
|
96.0
|
%
|
|
|
96.6
|
%
|
Hardware Maintenance and Other Services
|
|
|
73.7
|
%
|
|
|
71.9
|
%
|
|
|
71.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Income before Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 FY'20
|
|
|
Q1 FY'20
|
|
|
Q2 FY'19
|
|
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
|
$
|
178
|
|
|
$
|
336
|
|
% of Net Revenues
|
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
|
22.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Income before Income Taxes
|
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
193
|
|
|
$
|
343
|
|
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 FY'20
|
|
|
Q1 FY'20
|
|
|
Q2 FY'19
|
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
$
|
257
|
|
|
$
|
157
|
|
|
$
|
280
|
|
Non-GAAP Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
Non-GAAP Income per Share, Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Select Balance Sheet Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 FY'20
|
|
|
Q1 FY'20
|
|
|
Q2 FY'19
|
|
Deferred Revenue and Financed Unearned Services Revenue
|
|
$
|
3,468
|
|
|
$
|
3,510
|
|
|
$
|
3,206
|
|
DSO (days)
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
DIO (days)
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
DPO (days)
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
CCC (days)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Inventory Turns
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days sales outstanding (DSO) is defined as accounts receivable divided by net revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter.
|
|
Days inventory outstanding (DIO) is defined as net inventories divided by cost of revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter.
|
|
Days payables outstanding (DPO) is defined as accounts payable divided by cost of revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter.
|
|
Cash conversion cycle (CCC) is defined as DSO plus DIO minus DPO.
|
|
Inventory turns is defined as annualized cost of revenues divided by net inventories.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Select Cash Flow Statement Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 FY'20
|
|
|
Q1 FY'20
|
|
|
Q2 FY'19
|
|
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
|
|
$
|
(53
|
)
|
|
$
|
310
|
|
|
$
|
165
|
|
Purchases of Property and Equipment
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
43
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
$
|
(89
|
)
|
|
$
|
278
|
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Revenues
|
|
|
(6.5
|
)%
|
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding.
|
|
NETAPP, INC.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP
|
|
INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
|
|
(In millions, except net income per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2'FY20
|
|
|
Q1'FY20
|
|
|
Q2'FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
243
|
|
|
$
|
103
|
|
|
$
|
241
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on sale or derecognition of assets
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax effects
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
NON-GAAP NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
257
|
|
|
$
|
157
|
|
|
$
|
280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
|
$
|
446
|
|
|
$
|
420
|
|
|
$
|
543
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUES
|
|
$
|
431
|
|
|
$
|
406
|
|
|
$
|
532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF PRODUCT REVENUES
|
|
$
|
341
|
|
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
NON-GAAP COST OF PRODUCT REVENUES
|
|
$
|
329
|
|
|
$
|
300
|
|
|
$
|
419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF HARDWARE MAINTENANCE AND OTHER SERVICES REVENUES
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
|
$
|
98
|
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
NON-GAAP COST OF HARDWARE MAINTENANCE AND OTHER SERVICES REVENUES
|
|
$
|
91
|
|
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
$
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
$
|
925
|
|
|
$
|
816
|
|
|
$
|
974
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
|
|
$
|
940
|
|
|
$
|
830
|
|
|
$
|
985
|
|
NETAPP, INC.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP
|
|
INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
|
|
(In millions, except net income per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2'FY20
|
|
|
Q1'FY20
|
|
|
Q2'FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES
|
|
$
|
389
|
|
|
$
|
405
|
|
|
$
|
408
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
NON-GAAP SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES
|
|
$
|
372
|
|
|
$
|
387
|
|
|
$
|
389
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
|
|
$
|
209
|
|
|
$
|
215
|
|
|
$
|
211
|
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
|
|
$
|
196
|
|
|
$
|
200
|
|
|
$
|
199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
|
$
|
69
|
|
|
$
|
71
|
|
|
$
|
69
|
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
NON-GAAP GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
|
$
|
63
|
|
|
$
|
65
|
|
|
$
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESTRUCTURING CHARGES
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
NON-GAAP RESTRUCTURING CHARGES
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAIN ON SALE OR DERECOGNITION OF ASSETS
|
|
$
|
(38
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale or derecognition of assets
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
NON-GAAP GAIN ON SALE OR DERECOGNITION OF ASSETS
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
$
|
629
|
|
|
$
|
712
|
|
|
$
|
688
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on sale or derecognition of assets
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
$
|
631
|
|
|
$
|
652
|
|
|
$
|
649
|
|
NETAPP, INC.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP
|
|
INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
|
|
(In millions, except net income per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2'FY20
|
|
|
Q1'FY20
|
|
|
Q2'FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
$
|
296
|
|
|
$
|
104
|
|
|
$
|
286
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on sale or derecognition of assets
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
|
$
|
178
|
|
|
$
|
336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
$
|
299
|
|
|
$
|
119
|
|
|
$
|
293
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on sale or derecognition of assets
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
193
|
|
|
$
|
343
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
|
$
|
56
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
$
|
52
|
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax effects
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
NON-GAAP PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
|
$
|
55
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
$
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER SHARE
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on sale or derecognition of assets
|
|
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax effects
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP
|
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2'FY20
|
|
|
Q1'FY20
|
|
|
Q2'FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin-GAAP
|
|
|
67.5
|
%
|
|
|
66.0
|
%
|
|
|
64.2
|
%
|
Cost of revenues adjustments
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
Gross margin-Non-GAAP
|
|
|
68.6
|
%
|
|
|
67.2
|
%
|
|
|
64.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP cost of revenues
|
|
$
|
446
|
|
|
$
|
420
|
|
|
$
|
543
|
|
Cost of revenues adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
|
|
$
|
431
|
|
|
$
|
406
|
|
|
$
|
532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
$
|
1,371
|
|
|
$
|
1,236
|
|
|
$
|
1,517
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP
|
|
PRODUCT GROSS MARGIN
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2'FY20
|
|
|
Q1'FY20
|
|
|
Q2'FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product gross margin-GAAP
|
|
|
55.8
|
%
|
|
|
51.6
|
%
|
|
|
53.1
|
%
|
Cost of product revenues adjustments
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Product gross margin-Non-GAAP
|
|
|
57.3
|
%
|
|
|
53.4
|
%
|
|
|
54.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP cost of product revenues
|
|
$
|
341
|
|
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
Cost of product revenues adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP cost of product revenues
|
|
$
|
329
|
|
|
$
|
300
|
|
|
$
|
419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenues
|
|
$
|
771
|
|
|
$
|
644
|
|
|
$
|
913
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP
|
|
HARDWARE MAINTENANCE AND OTHER SERVICES GROSS MARGIN
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2'FY20
|
|
|
Q1'FY20
|
|
|
Q2'FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hardware maintenance and other services gross margin-GAAP
|
|
|
72.8
|
%
|
|
|
71.3
|
%
|
|
|
70.9
|
%
|
Cost of hardware maintenance and other services revenues adjustment
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
Hardware maintenance and other services gross margin-Non-GAAP
|
|
|
73.7
|
%
|
|
|
71.9
|
%
|
|
|
71.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP cost of hardware maintenance and other services revenues
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
|
$
|
98
|
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
Cost of hardware maintenance and other services revenues adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Non-GAAP cost of hardware maintenance and other services revenues
|
|
$
|
91
|
|
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
$
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hardware maintenance and other services revenues
|
|
$
|
346
|
|
|
$
|
342
|
|
|
$
|
368
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP
|
|
EFFECTIVE TAX RATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2'FY20
|
|
|
Q1'FY20
|
|
|
Q2'FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP effective tax rate
|
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax effects
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
TO FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2'FY20
|
|
|
Q1'FY20
|
|
|
Q2'FY19
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
$
|
(53
|
)
|
|
$
|
310
|
|
|
$
|
165
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
(89
|
)
|
|
$
|
278
|
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding.
|
NETAPP, INC.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE TO GAAP
|
|
EXPRESSED AS EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share
|
|
$1.14 - $1.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments of Specific Items to Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2020:
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
(0.17
|
)
|
Income tax effects
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Total Adjustments
|
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share
|
|
$0.96 - $1.04
|
|
NETAPP, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE TO GAAP
|
FISCAL 2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2020
|
|
|
|
Gross Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance
|
|
67%-68%
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
Cost of revenues adjustments
|
|
(1)%
|
Gross Margin - GAAP Guidance
|
|
66%-67%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2020
|
|
|
|
Operating Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance
|
|
21%-22%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
(1)%
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(3)%
|
Gain on sale or derecognition of assets
|
|
1%
|
Operating Margin - GAAP Guidance
|
|
18%-19%
|
|
|
|
Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005832/en/
