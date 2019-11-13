SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Zakia Bouachraoui, Liz McMillan, Carmen Gonzalez, Roger Strukhoff, David Linthicum

Change Healthcare Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
November 13, 2019
 
  

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, today reported financial results for Change Healthcare LLC (“Change Healthcare”) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2019.

“I am pleased to report another quarter of strong financial and operational performance, supported by continued strength in our underlying business and the execution on our strategic initiatives in our Enterprise Imaging and RCM Services businesses,” said Neil de Crescenzo, president and chief executive officer. “We continue to invest in innovation internally and with leading technology partners to bring to market new solutions that deliver increased value to our more than 30,000 customers by helping them reduce cost, increase quality, and enhance their ability to drive consumer engagement. Our focus on operational excellence and innovation across our platform places Change Healthcare in a strong position to deliver accelerated growth and shareholder value over the coming years.”

Adoption of the New Revenue Recognition Standard - ASC 606

Change Healthcare adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606 effective April 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis. Financial results for reporting periods during fiscal year 2020 are presented in compliance with the new revenue recognition standard. Historical financial results for reporting periods prior to fiscal year 2020 are presented in conformity with the prior revenue recognition standard, ASC 605. This press release includes additional information to reconcile the impacts of the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard on Change Healthcare’s financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019. This includes the presentation of financial results during fiscal year 2020 under ASC 605 for comparison to the prior year period.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Highlights for Change Healthcare LLC:

Financial Summary - ASC 606 (standard adopted effective April 1, 2019)

  • Total revenue of $795.8 million, including Solutions revenue of $738.7 million
  • Net income of $(0.1) million, resulting in net income of $(0.00) per diluted unit(1)
  • Adjusted net income of $86.6 million, resulting in adjusted net income of $0.27 per diluted unit(1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $217.7 million

Financial Summary - ASC 605 (standard before April 1, 2019)

  • Total revenue of $805.8 million, including Solutions revenue of $748.6 million
  • Net income of $4.3 million, resulting in net income of $0.01 per diluted unit(1)
  • Adjusted net income of $91.0 million, resulting in adjusted net income of $0.28 per diluted unit(1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $222.0 million

(1) Common units of Change Healthcare LLC are equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson.

Financial Results - ASC 606 (standard adopted effective April 1, 2019)

  • Solutions revenue was $738.7 million. Second quarter results were impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, ASC 606, which resulted in the recognition of certain revenue in the first quarter of the fiscal year that would have been recognized in the second quarter or subsequent periods under the prior accounting rules. As a result, the second quarter results reflect an unfavorable revenue impact of $9.9 million as compared with ASC 605.
  • Net income was $(0.1) million, resulting in net income of $(0.00) per diluted unit. Net income under the new accounting standard was impacted favorably by an extended recognition period for commissions and certain implementation costs, decreasing expenses by $5.6 million, partially offsetting the revenue impact of ASC 606 noted above.
  • Adjusted net income was $86.6 million, resulting in adjusted net income of $0.27 per diluted unit.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $217.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Solutions revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 29.5%

Financial Results - ASC 605 (standard before April 1, 2019)

  • Solutions revenue was $748.6 million, compared to $737.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Total revenue for the current period, which includes Postage revenue, was $805.8 million compared to $800.2 million in the same period of the prior year. Growth in both the Software & Analytics and Network Solutions businesses was partially offset by the impact of planned contract eliminations in our Technology-enabled Services business, and the impact of our optimization initiatives in our Connected Analytics business. As part of our stated strategy, we are repositioning certain of our Revenue Cycle Management (“RCM”) service solutions to better address end-market dynamics, enhance efficiency and to improve the long-term growth potential of these solutions.
  • Net income was $4.3 million, resulting in net income of $0.01 per diluted unit, compared with net income of $113.4 million or $0.45 per diluted unit, respectively, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income in the prior year period included the gain on sale of the Extended Care business of $111.4 million before the provision of income tax. The sale resulted in an after-tax gain of approximately $111.1 million and an impact of approximately $0.44 per diluted unit. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the favorable impact of productivity improvements and growth across our Software & Analytics and Network Solutions businesses was partially offset by planned contract eliminations in our Technology-enabled Service business.
  • Adjusted net income was $91.0 million, resulting in adjusted net income of $0.28 per diluted unit, compared with adjusted net income of $89.9 million or $0.35 per diluted unit, respectively, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income reflects the items noted above.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $222.0 million, compared with $216.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Solutions revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 29.7%, compared with 29.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The improved performance was the result of a favorable impact of mix, productivity improvements and growth across our segments.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights for Change Healthcare LLC:

Net cash provided by operating activities was $223.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 1.8% from $227.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018. Free cash flow was $94.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 8.9% from $103.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted free cash flow was $173.9 million, a decrease of $59.2 million year over year.

Net cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow each are affected by pass-thru funds we receive from certain pharmaceutical industry participants in advance of our obligation to remit these funds to participating retail pharmacies. The decrease in cash flow from operations, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow primarily resulted from the inclusion of $12.9 million of such pass-thru funds in the six months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $156.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018.

Change Healthcare LLC ended the quarter with approximately $73.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and approximately $4,971.0 million of total debt. In addition to the previously disclosed repayment of $805.0 million in term loan facility obligations in July 2019, the company repaid an additional $85.0 million in term loan facility obligations in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

As of September 30, 2019, no amounts had been drawn under the revolving credit facility. On July 3, 2019, the company amended its revolving credit facility to increase the current commitment amount from $500.0 million to $785.0 million and to extend the maturity to July 3, 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capabilities to our CareSelect™ Imaging decision support solution. These AI capabilities help healthcare providers enhance workflow efficiency, improve patient safety, provide higher-value care, and meet pending regulatory requirements, leveraging our integration into electronic health record (EHR) systems.
  • Awarded a contract through 2026 by Ireland’s Health Service Executive to extend their partnership with Change Healthcare to upgrade Ireland’s National Integrated Medical Imaging system (“NIMIS”). Leveraging the innovation in our Imaging unit, NIMIS is transforming how diagnostic imaging is delivered to the citizens of Ireland to ensure that images and reports are available to clinicians at the right time and location regardless of where the image was acquired.
  • Introduced Charge Capture Advisor, a new cloud-based addition to the company’s portfolio of Revenue Integrity Solutions. The solution uses AI to identify potentially missing charges for services that providers actually performed before claims are submitted targeting a more complete capture of services rendered without additional time and effort by hospital revenue integrity teams.

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Outlook and 2021 Guidance - ASC 606

Change Healthcare continues to expect full-year fiscal 2020 Solutions revenue growth of 1% to 2% including the impact of the sale of our extended care business during fiscal year 2019 and planned contract exits in our Technology-enabled Services business; Adjusted EBITDA growth of 6% to 8% and Adjusted net income growth of 9% to11%.

For fiscal year 2021, the company continues to expect Solutions revenue growth of 4% to 6% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 6% to 8%.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance - ASC 606

Change Healthcare expects third quarter fiscal 2020 Solutions revenue in the range of $745 million to $760 million, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $235 million, and Adjusted net income in the range of $98 million to $103 million.

While second quarter revenue decreased as a result of ASC 606 implementation, full year revenue is not expected to differ materially between the two accounting standards. Hence, the acceleration of revenue to the first quarter of the fiscal year will reduce the quarterly reported revenue in subsequent fiscal 2020 reported results versus the prior revenue recognition standard. The impact from extended recognition periods for commission expense as a result of the adoption of ASC 606 is expected to be favorable by about $3 million pre-tax per quarter for the remainder of fiscal 2020.

A reconciliation of the forward-looking third-quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to net income cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, Change Healthcare LLC is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”).

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Change Healthcare will host a conference call on November 14, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-(877) 279-0788 in the U.S.; 1-(270) 215-9894 from abroad, including the conference ID number: 1669249; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company's website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/.

A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call until the second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings call, at the aforementioned URL. In addition, a digital audio playback will be available until 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 21, 2019, by dialing 1-(855) 859-2056 or 1-(404) 537-3406 and referencing confirmation 1669249.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Any statements made in this release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plans and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggest,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continues,” “seeks,” “predicts,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, including factors disclosed in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-230345) in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Change Healthcare and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The statements herein speak only as of the date such statements were first made. Except to the extent required by law, Change Healthcare assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or other statements included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the Company’s earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, slide presentations and webcasts, there may be use or discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. We believe such measures provide supplemental information to investors with regard to our operating performance and assist investors’ ability to compare our financial results to those of other companies in the same industry. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial measure and each non-GAAP financial measure are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be defined and calculated differently by others in the same industry.

 

Change Healthcare Inc.

Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Revenue

$

$

$

$

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

1,138

 

31

 

1,389

 

62

Accretion Expense

 

48,363

 

 

48,363

 

Total operating expenses

 

49,501

 

31

 

49,752

 

62

Operating income (loss)

 

(49,501)

 

(31)

 

(49,752)

 

(62)

Non-operating (income) expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture

 

56,179

 

25,571

 

95,732

 

48,337

(Gain) Loss on Sale of Interests in the Joint Venture

 

 

(197)

 

 

(661)

Management fee income

 

(772)

 

(31)

 

(876)

 

(62)

Interest expense

 

644

 

 

644

 

Interest income

 

(644)

 

 

(644)

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

212

 

 

212

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on forward purchase contract

 

2,435

 

 

2,435

 

Total non-operating (income) expense

 

58,054

 

25,343

 

97,503

 

47,614

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

 

(107,555)

 

(25,374)

 

(147,255)

 

(47,676)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(13,620)

 

(6,783)

 

(15,804)

 

(11,584)

Net income (loss)

$

(93,935)

$

(18,591)

$

(131,451)

$

(36,092)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.66)

$

(0.25)

$

(1.20)

$

(0.48)

Diluted

$

(0.66)

$

(0.25)

$

(1.20)

$

(0.48)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

142,223,836

 

75,506,552

 

109,111,853

 

75,555,700

Diluted

 

142,223,836

 

75,506,552

 

109,111,853

 

75,555,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change Healthcare Inc.

Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

3,409

 

$

3,409

Prepaid expenses

 

 

2,315

 

 

Due from the Joint Venture

 

 

1,345

 

 

373

Investment in Joint Venture tangible equity units, current

 

 

15,154

 

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

1,602

 

 

1,781

Total current assets

 

 

23,825

 

 

5,563

Dividend receivable

 

 

34,547

 

 

81,264

Investment in the Joint Venture

 

 

1,826,887

 

 

1,211,996

Investment in Joint Venture tangible equity units

 

 

259,237

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,144,496

 

$

1,298,823

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

453

 

$

176

Due to the Joint Venture

 

 

9,513

 

 

6,167

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

15,154

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

25,120

 

 

6,343

Long-term debt

 

 

27,384

 

 

Due to McKesson

 

 

48,363

 

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

 

156,770

 

 

159,993

Other liabilities

 

 

752

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock (par value, $.001), 9,000,000,000 and 252,800,000 shares authorized and 124,935,806 and 75,474,654 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

124

 

 

75

Class X common stock (par value, $.001), 1 and 1 share authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock (par value, $.001), 900,000,000 and 0 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,006,494

 

 

1,153,509

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(6,593)

 

 

(3,256)

Retained earnings (deficit)

 

 

(113,918)

 

 

(17,841)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,886,107

 

 

1,132,487

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

2,144,496

 

$

1,298,823

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(131,451)

 

$

(36,092)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture

 

95,732

 

 

48,337

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

(15,806)

 

 

(11,584)

(Gain) Loss on Sale of Interests in the Joint Venture

 

 

 

(661)

(Gain) loss on available for sale debt securities

 

2,435

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

212

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses

 

(2,315)

 

 

Due from the Joint Venture

 

(972)

 

 

(62)

Income taxes receivable

 

179

 

 

13,292

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

277

 

 

64

Due to McKesson

 

48,363

 

 

Due to the Joint Venture

 

3,346

 

 

(9,663)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

 

3,631

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of interests in Joint Venture

 

 

 

4,782

Investment in debt and equity securities of the Joint Venture

 

(278,875)

 

 

Proceeds from investment in debt and equity securities of the Joint Venture

 

3,621

 

 

Investment in the Joint Venture

 

(609,818)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(885,072)

 

 

4,782

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance costs

 

608,679

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of equity component of tangible equity units, net of issuance costs

 

232,929

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt component of tangible equity units

 

47,367

 

 

Payment of loan costs

 

(1,421)

 

 

Repayment of senior amortizing notes

 

(3,621)

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of equity awards

 

1,139

 

 

Payments to acquire common stock

 

 

 

(4,782)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

885,072

 

 

(4,782)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

3,631

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

3,409

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

3,409

 

$

3,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change Healthcare LLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solutions revenue

 

$

738,701

 

$

737,786

 

$

1,535,773

 

$

1,495,491

 

Postage revenue

 

 

57,110

 

 

62,404

 

 

115,594

 

 

127,962

 

Total revenue

 

 

795,811

 

 

800,190

 

 

1,651,367

 

 

1,623,453

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

 

 

331,234

 

 

327,563

 

 

658,181

 

 

664,993

 

Research and development

 

 

51,783

 

 

51,243

 

 

101,122

 

106,567

 

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

 

 

190,039

 

 

207,105

 

 

383,312

 

 

414,019

 

Customer postage

 

 

57,110

 

 

62,404

 

 

115,594

 

 

127,962

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

77,448

 

 

69,258

 

 

148,764

 

137,785

 

Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net

 

 

3,214

 

 

5,932

 

 

7,094

 

 

9,756

 

Gain on Sale of the Extended Care Business

 

 

 

 

(111,392)

 

 

 

 

(111,392)

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

710,828

 

 

612,113

 

 

1,414,067

 

 

1,349,690

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

84,983

 

 

188,077

 

 

237,300

 

 

273,763

 

Non-operating (income) and expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

69,901

 

 

80,677

 

153,307

159,226

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

16,900

 

 

 

16,900

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

1,700

 

 

(72)

 

909

200

 

Other, net

 

 

(4,386)

 

 

(3,849)

 

(8,164)

(9,381)

 

Total non-operating (income) and expense

 

 

84,115

 

 

76,756

 

 

162,952

 

 

150,045

 

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

868

 

 

111,321

 

 

74,348

 

 

123,718

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

998

 

 

(2,119)

2,563

(2,228)

-

Net income (loss)

 

$

(130)

 

$

113,440

 

$

71,785

 

$

125,946

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common unit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

-

 

$

0.45

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.50

 

Diluted

 

$

-

 

$

0.45

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common units outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

318,219,028

 

 

251,501,744

 

 

285,107,046

 

 

251,550,892

 

Diluted

 

 

323,970,033

 

 

253,333,940

 

 

288,809,850

 

 

253,390,770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Common units of Change Healthcare LLC are equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson.

 

Change Healthcare LLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

2019

 

2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

72,992

 

$

47,718

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

1,176

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

675,306

 

 

759,502

Contract assets

 

 

139,111

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

155,019

 

 

172,067

Assets held for sale (see Note 14)

 

 

29,562

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,071,990

 

 

980,463

Property and equipment, net

 

 

160,305

 

 

197,263

Goodwill

 

 

3,295,381

 

 

3,284,266

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,261,290

 

 

1,320,161

Other noncurrent assets, net

 

 

500,627

 

 

421,985

Total assets

 

$

6,289,593

 

$

6,204,138

 

Liabilities and members' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drafts and accounts payable

 

$

64,010

 

$

98,550

Accrued expenses

 

 

315,419

 

 

316,179

Deferred revenues

 

 

337,371

 

 

437,636

Due to related parties, net

 

 

23,230

 

 

34,629

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

26,644

 

 

2,789

Total current liabilities

 

 

766,674

 

 

889,783

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

 

 

4,944,395

 

 

5,787,150

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

 

110,016

 

 

106,099

Tax receivable agreement obligations to related parties

 

 

199,876

 

 

212,698

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

112,812

 

 

113,194

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Members' equity (deficit)

 

 

155,820

 

 

(904,786)

Total liabilities and members' equity

 

$

6,289,593

 

$

6,204,138

 

Change Healthcare LLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

71,785

 

$

125,946

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

148,764

 

 

137,785

 

Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale

 

 

6,698

 

 

7,378

 

Accretion and changes in estimate, net

 

 

7,094

 

 

9,756

 

Equity compensation

 

 

15,207

 

 

8,269

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

1,473

 

 

(3,013)

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

9,941

 

 

10,964

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

909

 

 

200

 

Gain on Sale of the Extended Care Business

 

 

 

 

(111,392)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

16,900

 

 

 

Other

 

 

(111)

 

 

538

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

54,240

 

 

6,730

 

Contract assets

 

 

12,688

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

(8,583)

 

 

(16,373)

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(15,209)

 

 

(32,035)

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(16,311)

 

 

142,707

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(69,471)

 

 

(75,074)

 

Due to related party, net

 

 

(12,150)

 

 

15,482

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

223,864

 

 

227,868

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized expenditures

 

 

(129,847)

 

 

(124,631)

 

Proceeds from Sale of the Extended Care Business

 

 

 

 

160,244

 

Investments in businesses

 

 

(18,946)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(148,793)

 

 

35,613

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments of third party IPO and loan costs

 

 

(8,554)

 

 

 

Payments under tax receivable agreements with related parties

 

 

(27,227)

 

 

(25,096)

 

Payments on Term Loan Facility

 

 

(902,750)

 

 

(76,500)

 

Receipts (payments) on derivative instruments

 

 

3,109

 

 

2,090

 

Payments of deferred financing obligations

 

 

 

 

(3,432)

 

Capital contribution from Members from exercise of equity awards

 

 

1,139

 

 

205

 

Repurchase of equity awards

 

 

 

 

(5,305)

 

Proceeds from Change Healthcare Inc. initial public offering

 

 

608,679

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt issued to Change Healthcare Inc.

 

 

47,367

 

 

 

Proceeds from forward purchase contract with Change Healthcare Inc.

 

 

232,929

 

 

 

Advances to and refunds from Change Healthcare Inc.

 

 

(2,590)

 

 

2,636

 

Payment of debt issued to Change Healthcare Inc.

 

 

(3,621)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

247

 

 

598

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(51,272)

 

 

(104,804)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

299

 

 

(672)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

24,098

 

 

158,005

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

48,894

 

 

50,011

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

72,992

 

$

208,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change Healthcare LLC

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

Unaudited and amounts in thousands

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

As
Reported

 

 

Impacts
from
Adoption

 

 

Without
Adoption
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported
(ASC 605)

 

 

 

As
Reported

 

 

Impacts
from
Adoption

 

 

Without
Adoption
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported
(ASC 605)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(130)

 

$

4,386

 

$

4,256

 

$

113,440

 

 

$

71,785

 

$

(40,871)

 

$

30,914

 

$

125,946

 

 

 

Net interest expense

 

 

69,901

 

 

 

 

69,901

 

 

80,677

 

 

 

153,307

 

 

 

 

153,307

 

 

159,226

 

 

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

998

 

 

(32)

 

 

966

 

 

(2,119)

 

 

 

2,563

 

 

(2,283)

 

 

280

 

 

(2,228)

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

77,448

 

 

 

 

77,448

 

 

69,258

 

 

 

148,764

 

 

 

 

148,764

 

 

137,785

 

 

 

Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale

 

 

3,249

 

 

 

 

3,249

 

 

3,618

 

 

 

6,698

 

 

 

 

6,698

 

 

7,378

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

 

151,466

 

 

4,354

 

 

155,820

 

 

264,874

 

 

 

383,117

 

 

(43,154)

 

 

339,963

 

 

428,107

 

 

 

Adjustments to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity compensation

 

 

9,345

 

 

 

 

9,345

 

 

2,959

 

 

 

15,207

 

 

 

 

15,207

 

 

8,259

 

 

 

Acquisition accounting adjustments

 

 

553

 

 

 

 

553

 

 

555

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

 

927

 

 

2,540

 

 

 

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

 

 

414

 

 

 

 

414

 

 

3,319

 

 

 

1,073

 

 

 

 

1,073

 

 

7,507

 

 

 

Integration and related costs

 

 

19,781

 

 

 

 

19,781

 

 

26,291

 

 

 

45,507

 

 

 

 

45,507

 

 

47,242

 

 

 

Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs

 

 

6,120

 

 

 

 

6,120

 

 

8,348

 

 

 

9,688

 

 

 

 

9,688

 

 

19,122

 

 

 

Severance costs

 

 

2,929

 

 

 

 

2,929

 

 

2,339

 

 

 

10,099

 

 

 

 

10,099

 

 

10,015

 

 

 

Costs related to recently issued accounting standards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,772

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,513

 

 

 

Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net

 

 

3,214

 

 

 

 

3,214

 

 

5,932

 

 

 

7,094

 

 

 

 

7,094

 

 

9,756

 

 

 

Management fees and related costs

 

 

2,413

 

 

 

 

2,413

 

 

2,607

 

 

 

5,060

 

 

 

 

5,060

 

 

5,284

 

 

 

Impairment of long-lived assets and other

 

 

2,343

 

(840)

(840)

3,360

 

Gain on sale of extended care business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(111,392)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(111,392)

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

 

 

909

 

 

 

 

909

 

 

272

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

16,900

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-routine, net

 

 

2,858

 

 

 

 

2,858

 

 

6,004

 

 

 

4,008

 

 

 

 

4,008

 

 

8,156

 

 

 

EBITDA Adjustments

 

 

66,227

 

 

 

 

66,227

 

 

(48,923)

 

 

 

115,632

 

 

 

 

115,632

 

 

15,634

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

217,693

 

$

4,354

 

$

222,047

 

$

215,951

 

 

$

498,749

 

$

(43,154)

 

$

455,595

 

$

443,741

 

 

 

 
 

Change Healthcare LLC

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

Unaudited and amounts in thousands

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

As
Reported

 

 

Impacts
from
Adoption

 

 

Without
Adoption
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported

 

 

Impacts
from
Adoption

 

 

Without
Adoption
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported
(ASC 605)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(130)

 

$

4,386

 

$

4,256

 

$

113,440

 

 

71,785

 

$

(40,871)

 

$

30,914

 

$

125,946

 

Amortization expense resulting from acquisition method adjustments

 

 

35,054

 

 

 

 

35,054

 

 

36,765

 

 

69,702

 

 

 

 

69,702

 

 

74,708

 

EBITDA Adjustments

 

 

66,227

 

 

 

 

66,227

 

 

(48,923)

 

 

115,632

 

 

 

 

115,566

 

 

 

Tax effect of EBITDA Adjustments and amortization expense

 

 

(14,527)

 

 

 

 

(14,527)

 

 

(11,359)

 

 

(28,991)

 

 

 

 

(28,991)

 

 

(28,760)

 

Adjusted Net Income

 

$

86,624

 

$

4,386

 

$

91,010

 

$

89,923

 

 

228,128

 

$

(40,871)

 

$

187,191

 

$

171,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted unit (1)

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.35

 

 

0.79

 

$

(0.14)

 

$

0.65

 

$

0.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Common units of Change Healthcare LLC are equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson.

 

Change Healthcare LLC

Segment Results

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

Unaudited and amounts in thousands

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

As
Reported

 

 

Impacts
from
Adoption

 

 

Without
Adoption
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported

 

 

Impacts
from
Adoption

 

 

Without
Adoption
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported
(ASC 605)

Segment revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software and Analytics

 

$

376,128

 

$

13,151

 

$

389,279

 

$

383,510

 

$

813,472

 

$

(28,476)

 

$

784,996

 

$

779,912

Network Solutions

 

 

144,276

 

 

 

 

144,276

 

 

136,322

 

 

285,888

 

 

 

 

285,888

 

 

272,925

Technology-enabled Services

 

 

244,124

 

 

(3,206)

 

 

240,918

 

 

243,343

 

 

488,114

 

 

(3,110)

 

 

485,004

 

 

493,338

Corporate and Eliminations (1)

 

 

31,283

 

 

 

 

31,283

 

 

37,015

 

 

63,893

 

 

 

 

63,893

 

 

77,278

Net revenue

 

$

795,811

 

$

9,945

 

$

805,756

 

$

800,190

 

$

1,651,367

 

$

(31,586)

 

$

1,619,781

 

$

1,623,453

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software and Analytics

 

$

140,078

 

$

8,847

 

$

148,925

 

$

139,419

 

$

342,393

 

$

(37,137)

 

$

305,256

 

$

282,056

Network Solutions

 

 

86,500

 

 

(414)

 

 

86,086

 

 

83,612

 

 

171,472

 

 

(932)

 

 

170,540

 

 

165,849

Technology-enabled Services

 

 

44,841

 

 

(3,757)

 

 

41,084

 

 

39,181

 

 

89,992

 

 

(4,515)

 

 

85,477

 

 

89,154

Corporate and Eliminations

 

 

(53,726)

 

 

(322)

 

 

(54,048)

 

 

(46,261)

 

 

(105,108)

 

 

(570)

 

 

(105,744)

 

 

(93,318)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

217,693

 

$

4,354

 

$

222,047

 

$

215,951

 

$

498,749

 

$

(43,154)

 

$

455,529

 

$

443,741

 

(1) – Revenue for the Corporate and Eliminations segment includes postage revenue of $57,110 and $62,404 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $115,594 and $127,962 for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

 

Change Healthcare LLC

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Unaudited and amounts in thousands

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1)

 

 

 

$

223,864

 

$

227,868

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

 

 

(129,847)

 

 

(124,631)

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

94,017

 

 

103,237

 

Adjustments to Free Cash Flow (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Integration and related costs

 

 

 

 

45,507

 

 

47,242

 

Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs

 

 

 

 

9,688

 

 

19,122

 

Severance costs

 

 

 

 

10,099

 

 

10,015

 

Costs related to recently issued accounting standards

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,513

 

Integration capital expenditures

 

 

 

 

14,546

 

 

47,983

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

$

173,858

 

$

233,112

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes cash provided by pass-thru funds of $12.9 million and $156.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

 

 

(2) All operating costs and integration capital expenditures in the table are presented on an as-incurred basis.

 

Change Healthcare LLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)

Reconciliation of the Impacts from the Adoption of the New Revenue Recognition Standard

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

As
Reported

 

 

Impacts
from
Adoption

 

 

Without
Adoption
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported
(ASC 605)

 

 

 

As
Reported

 

 

Impacts
from
Adoption

 

 

Without
Adoption
(ASC 605)

 

 

As
Reported
(ASC 605)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solutions revenue

 

$

738,701

 

$

9,945

 

$

748,646

 

$

737,786

 

 

$

1,535,773

 

$

(31,586)

 

$

1,504,187

 

$

1,495,491

Postage revenue

 

 

57,110

 

 

 

 

57,110

 

 

62,404

 

 

 

115,594

 

 

 

 

115,594

 

 

127,962

Total revenue

 

 

795,811

 

 

9,945

 

 

805,756

 

 

800,190

 

 

 

1,651,367

 

 

(31,586)

 

 

1,619,781

 

 

1,623,453

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

 

 

331,234

 

 

996

 

 

332,230

 

 

327,563

 

 

 

658,181

 

 

1,804

 

 

659,985

 

 

664,993

Research and development

 

 

51,783

 

 

 

 

51,783

 

 

51,243

 

 

 

101,122

 

 

 

 

101,122

 

 

106,567

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

 

 

190,039

 

 

4,595

 

 

194,634

 

 

207,105

 

 

 

383,312

 

 

9,764

 

 

393,076

 

 

414,019

Customer postage

 

 

57,110

 

 

 

 

57,110

 

 

62,404

 

 

 

115,594

 

 

 

 

115,594

 

 

127,962

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

77,448

 

 

 

 

77,448

 

 

69,258

 

 

 

148,764

 

 

 

 

148,764

 

 

137,785

Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net

 

 

3,214

 

 

 

 

3,214

 

 

5,932

 

 

 

7,094

 

 

 

 

7,094

 

 

9,756

Gain on Sale of the Extended Care Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(111,392)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(111,392)

Impairment of long-lived assets and related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

710,828

 

 

5,591

 

 

716,419

 

 

612,113

 

 

 

1,414,067

 

 

11,568

 

 

1,425,635

 

 

1,349,690

Operating income (loss)

 

 

84,983

 

 

4,354

 

 

89,337

 

 

188,077

 

 

 

237,300

 

 

(43,154)

 

 

194,146

 

 

273,763

Non-operating (income) and expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

69,901

 

 

 

 

69,901

 

 

80,677

 

 

 

153,307

 

 

 

 

153,307

 

 

159,226

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

16,900

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

 

 

 

16,900

 

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

 

1,700

 

 

(72)

 

 

 

909

 

 

 

 

909

 

 

200

Other, net

 

 

(4,386)

 

 

 

 

(4,386)

 

 

(3,849)

 

 

 

(8,164)

 

 

 

 

(8,164)

 

 

(9,381)

Total non-operating (income) and expense

 

 

84,115

 

 

 

 

84,115

 

 

76,756

 

 

 

162,952

 

 

 

 

162,952

 

 

150,045

Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

868

 

 

4,354

 

 

5,222

 

 

111,321

 

 

 

74,348

 

 

(43,154)

 

 

31,194

 

 

123,718

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

998

 

 

(32)

 

 

966

 

 

(2,119)

 

 

 

2,563

 

 

(2,283)

 

 

280

 

 

(2,228)

Net income (loss)

 

$

(130)

 

$

4,386

 

$

4,256

 

$

113,440

 

 

$

71,785

 

$

(40,871)

 

$

30,914

 

$

125,946

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common unit(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

-

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.25

 

$

(0.14)

 

$

0.11

 

$

0.50

Diluted

 

$

-

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.25

 

$

(0.14)

 

$

0.11

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Common units of Change Healthcare LLC are equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson.

 

Change Healthcare LLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands)

Reconciliation of the Impacts from the Adoption of the New Revenue Recognition Standard

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2019

 

 

March 31, 2019

 

 

 

As Reported

 

 

Impacts
from
Adoption

 

 

Without
Adoption
(ASC 605)

 

 

As Reported
(ASC 605)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

72,992

 

$

 

$

72,992

 

$

47,718

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,176

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

675,306

 

 

15,814

 

 

691,120

 

 

759,502

Contract assets

 

 

139,111

 

 

(139,111)

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

155,019

 

 

20,914

 

 

175,933

 

 

172,067

Assets held for sale

 

 

29,562

 

 

 

 

29,562

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,071,990

 

 

(102,383)

 

 

969,607

 

 

980,463

Property and equipment, net

 

 

160,305

 

 

 

 

160,305

 

 

197,263

Goodwill

 

 

3,295,381

 

 

 

 

3,295,381

 

 

3,284,266

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,261,290

 

 

 

 

1,261,290

 

 

1,320,161

Other noncurrent assets, net

 

 

500,627

 

 

(40,520)

 

 

460,107

 

 

421,985

Total assets

 

$

6,289,593

 

$

(142,903)

 

$

6,146,690

 

$

6,204,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and members' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drafts and accounts payable

 

$

64,010

 

$

 

$

64,010

 

$

98,550

Accrued expenses

 

 

315,419

 

 

 

 

315,419

 

 

316,179

Deferred revenues

 

 

337,371

 

 

57,881

 

 

395,252

 

 

437,636

Due to related parties, net

 

 

23,230

 

 

 

 

23,230

 

 

34,629

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

26,644

 

 

 

 

26,644

 

 

2,789

Total current liabilities

 

 

766,674

 

 

57,881

 

 

824,555

 

 

889,783

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

 

 

4,944,395

 

 

 

 

4,944,395

 

 

5,787,150

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

 

110,016

 

 

 

 

110,016

 

 

106,099

Tax receivable agreement obligations to related parties

 

 

199,876

 

 

 

 

199,876

 

 

212,698

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

112,812

 

 

 

 

112,812

 

 

113,194

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Members' equity (deficit)

 

 

155,820

 

 

(200,784)

 

 

(44,964)

 

 

(904,786)

Total liabilities and members' equity

 

$

6,289,593

 

$

(142,903)

 

$

6,146,690

 

$

6,204,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

