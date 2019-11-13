ParaMatters erweitert Cloud-Lösungen für generatives Design und generative Fertigung mit der Einführung von CogniCAD 3.0 auf der Formnext 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 04:28 PM EST
ParaMatters, ein führender Anbieter von Softwarelösungen für computergenerierte Konstruktion und Fertigung, hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass auf der Formnext 2019 die vollständige End-to-End-Lösungsplattform CogniCAD 3.0 vorgestellt wird. Die Plattform bietet ein erweitertes One-Click-Design für mechanische und thermische Anwendungen, neue Reverse-Engineering-Tools und eine algorithmisch optimierte Teileorientierung für die additive Fertigung. Die CogniCAD-Version 3.0 enthält viele neue Tools und Funktionen. Dazu gehören ein auf maschinellem Lernen basierender One-Click-Unterstützungsgenerator für Kunststoffe und ein Drucksimulator für Metalle.
„Bei ParaMatters bauen wir eine bahnbrechende Plattform für die Zusammenarbeit auf, mit der talentierte Ingenieure und kreative Designer ihre beste Arbeit leisten und diese schneller erledigen können, indem die traditionelle Rolle zwischen Software und Ingenieuren während des gesamten Designprozesses gewechselt wird,“ sagte Mitbegründer und CTO von ParaMatters, Michael Bogomolny. „Auf der Formnext zeigen wir, wie CogniCAD genau die Funktionalität bietet, die Produktunternehmen benötigen, um ihre Konstruktions- und Fertigungszyklen zu beschleunigen und die Leistung und Differenzierung ihrer Produkte zu verbessern.“
Die CogniCAD-Plattform wird bereits von Kunden auf der ganzen Welt verwendet und erhielt von Dutzenden von Anwendern positive Kritiken und Auszeichnungen. ParaMatters ist über 15 erstklassige Wiederverkäufer erhältlich, mit denen das Unternehmen weltweit und auch online zusammenarbeitet. Interessierte Kunden, strategische Partner und interessierte Wiederverkäufer sind herzlich eingeladen, ParaMatters am Stand B21 von XponentialWorks in Halle 11 auf der Frankfurter Messe zu besuchen. Die Pressemappe finden Sie hier. Kommen Sie und überzeugen Sie sich selbst.
„Bei der Entwicklung von Dingen für die additive Fertigung ist herkömmliche computergestützte Konstruktionssoftware mangelhaft“, sagte Andrew Swanson von Sandia National Labs. „Durch die Verwendung von CogniCAD stellte ich jedoch fest, dass die Erstellung von Hochleistungsteilen, die für die additive Fertigung optimiert wurden, einfach war. Die Ergebnisse sind stets glatt, kontinuierlich und druckbereit, was die Zeit und den Aufwand für die Produktentwicklung erheblich reduziert. Von all der Software für generatives Design, die ich ausprobiert habe, hat nichts anderes die Leistung von CogniCAD auch nur annähernd erreicht. Sie ist wirklich bahnbrechend. Zusammen mit dem außergewöhnlichen Kundenservice wäre dies meine absolute Empfehlung für alle, die sich mit generativem Design befassen möchten!“
„Wir haben verschiedene Tools für generatives Design getestet, um die gesamte Gestaltungsfreiheit zu nutzen, die einem die additive Fertigung bietet“, sagte Sandra García, Global R&D Engineer bei ArcelorMittal. „Bis heute hat ParaMatters die besten Ergebnisse erzielt, aus denen leichtgewichtige Teile mit verbesserten mechanischen Eigenschaften hervorgehen. Darüber hinaus hat ParaMatters die qualitativ hochwertigsten Geometrien hergestellt, die nahezu direkt in 3D gedruckt werden können. Dies verkürzt die Nachbearbeitungszeit und ermöglicht es uns, alle Randbedingungen zu erfüllen. Wir sind sehr zufrieden mit dieser Software und der Unterstützung, die wir erhalten haben, und freuen uns sehr auf die neuen Updates.“
CogniCAD 3.0 beginnt mit computergeneriertem Design auf einen Mausklick oder mit automatisiertem Reverse Engineering. Jetzt können Anwender die Plattform auch auffordern, die optimale Druckausrichtung für ihre Geometrie und die algorithmisch generierten Stützstrukturen zu ermitteln – sowohl automatisch als One-Click-Lösung als auch durch Simulation des AM-Prozesses mit Metallwerkstoffen vor der tatsächlichen Fertigung, um Prozessfehler zu identifizieren, bevor die Produktion stattfindet. Ingenieure, Designer und Hersteller verfügen jetzt über eine leistungsstarke Kombination von Tools, die hochwertige automatisierte End-to-End-Lösungen bieten, um neue Produkte auf einem neuen Produktivitätsniveau effektiv zu produzieren.
Auf der Formnext will das Unternehmen die wichtigsten Funktionen von CogniCAD 3.0 live vorführen:
- Mechanische Topologieoptimierung – Verbesserte Designfunktionen, die Statik und Vibrationen berücksichtigen und im Vergleich zur vorherigen Version robustere Funktionen enthalten.
- Topologieoptimierung für Wärmeleitung – Für das Design von passiven Kühlgeräten, wie Ableitstrukturen für Elektronik-, Automobil-, Luft- und Raumfahrt- sowie andere Anwendungen. Diese Fähigkeit ebnet den Weg für ein zukünftiges multiphysikalisches generatives Design.
- Reverse Engineering – Beinhaltet Mesh Healing und die Überführung von Gitterstrukturen in solide CAD-Modelle.
- Design von Stützstrukturen und Optimierung der Druckausrichtung – Neuartiger firmeneigener Ansatz auf Basis von maschinellem Lernen zur vollständigen Automatisierung des Designs von Stützstrukturen und zur Optimierung der 3D-Druckausrichtung.
- Metall-AM-Simulation – Finite-Elemente-Simulation des Herstellungsprozesses von Metallstrukturen, mit Unterstützung durch Softwarepartner AdditiveLab.
CogniCAD 3.0 verfügt über eine neue Vibrationslastoptimierung zur Steuerung der Strukturfrequenz. CogniCAD 3.0 verfügt über verdoppelte Rechengeschwindigkeit bei hoher Auflösung und bietet verbesserte Ausgabequalität sowie Robustheit bei Geometriefehlern. Die Software ermöglicht die Reparatur von importierten/gescannten Gittern in STL/PLY und ermöglicht die vollautomatische Übertragung der reparierten Gitter in feste CAD-Modelle, die nach STEP exportiert wurden. CogniCAD 3.0 bietet ein One-Click-Design für Stützstrukturen und die automatisierte Optimierung der Druckausrichtung basierend auf Algorithmen für maschinelles Lernen. Das Unternehmen führt mithilfe von AdditiveLab außerdem Metall-AM-Simulationen ein, ein neues Tool, mit dem Hersteller ihre Metallherstellungsprozesse analysieren und optimieren können.
Über ParaMatters
ParaMatters ist ein führender Anbieter von Softwarelösungen für computergenerierte Konstruktion und Fertigung. Die Cognitive-Design-Plattform des Unternehmens auf Cloud-Basis kann automatisch fertigungsreife, leistungsstarke und leichtgewichtige Strukturen für Luft- und Raumfahrt-, Automobil-, Medizin-, Schuh- und andere betriebsnotwendige Anwendungen generieren. ParaMatters baut die weltweit erste Plattform für die Zusammenarbeit auf, auf der talentierte Ingenieure und kreative Designer ihre beste Arbeit leisten und diese schneller erledigen können, indem die traditionelle Rolle zwischen Software und Ingenieuren während des gesamten Konstruktionsprozesses gewechselt wird. Mit ParaMatters wird das Design von Mensch und Maschine kollaborativer und automatisierter, um qualitativ hochwertigere, optimierte Designs und gefertigte Strukturen schneller und besser zu generieren. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.paramatters.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005912/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT