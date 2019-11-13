Medidata NEXT NYC 2019 Delivers Roadmap for Future Innovation in Clinical Research

|By Business Wire
|
November 13, 2019
Medidata, a global leader in creating end-to-end solutions that support the entire clinical trial process, and part of Dassault Systèmes, concluded its most successful NEXT NYC event to date. The two-day conference in New York City featured sessions essential to accelerating value, minimizing risk, and optimizing outcomes in clinical research and development:
- Best Practices for the Clinical Trial of Today - modernize and optimize trials to make them faster, cheaper and safer
- New Models for Clinical Development and Drug Approval - explore next-generation research design, and the challenges and opportunities of virtual trials
- Data Analytics Across Collaborative Platforms - enhance data safety and security, and integrate data to drive precision medicine
- Empowering Patients - decrease patient burden and increase patient compliance and retention through a holistic patient data approach
- Launch Readiness - optimize clinical trials through real-world evidence to improve trial design and patient recruitment, and use real-world evidence to bolster go-to-market strategies
“We live in an age where healthcare is increasingly transformed by digital technologies,” said Glen de Vries, co-CEO and co-founder, Medidata. “This year’s Medidata NEXT NYC took us further down the path to explore how we, as an industry, can fulfill the promise of ensuring the right therapy gets to the right patient at the right time.”
The conference also served as an opportunity to discuss the customer and technological benefits of Medidata becoming part of Dassault Systèmes. Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes remarked: “We are so pleased to welcome Medidata to our family. Together, we will elevate the collaborative process, connect virtual with real-world data, and invent the future of life sciences.”
Medidata NEXT NYC also hosted a one-day hackathon to inspire innovation around patient-centric clinical trials. Themed Real Patients, Virtual Trials, the “MediHack” inspired participants to create novel mobile applications with the Medidata AppConnect software kit with the goal of increasing virtual participation and patient recruitment rates in clinical trials.
The winner of the competition was a team from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Medidata for the “Trial Companion." They conceived a mobile-friendly app to serve as a resource hub for patients, including the trial informed consent form, pop-ups with information based on their journey along the clinical trial, an AI-driven Q&A chatbox, and an ability to view relevant images and videos. Trial Companion would also integrate with popular home virtual assistants and incorporate translation services.
In appreciation of its industry relationships, the company announced the winners of its fourth annual Medidata Customer Awards. Six companies were recognized for their innovative approaches to addressing global patient needs and were selected for their achievements in four categories:
- Digital Transformation: TissueTech, Arena Pharmaceuticals. The award celebrates sponsors that are true innovators by incorporating the use of digital technology to overcome challenges by redefining approaches to clinical research and development.
- Patient First Award: Idera Pharmaceuticals, PPD. This honors customers who are leading the way to improve lives through technology by demonstrating a commitment to decreasing burden to trial participants with a patient-first approach.
- Data Insights & Innovation Award: Bristol-Myers Squibb. This showcases a customer who has utilized data insights to improve decision making and drive innovation across clinical development and launch readiness.
- Partnership of the Year: ICON Medical Imaging. The award recognizes a partnership that demonstrates a shared commitment to clinical success, and promotes the advancement and acceleration of clinical trial execution through collaboration.
“We are proud to recognize the extraordinary, meaningful work our customers and partners do every day to advance drug research and improve the lives of patients around the world,” said Tarek Sherif, co-CEO and co-founder, Medidata. “Congratulations to all of this year’s award winners.”
Medidata NEXT will travel to Paris to open its 2020 season on March 31.
About Medidata NEXT
Medidata NEXT is the largest annual event series of its kind, and attracts over 3,000 leaders in drug and device development, clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, and digital medicine innovation industries. These professionals gather for networking and learning across six Medidata NEXT conferences in Basel, London, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.
About Medidata
Medidata is The Operating System for Life SciencesTM and precision medicine. Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,400 customers and partners access Medidata’s intelligent platform for clinical, commercial, and real-world data insights to create hope for millions of patients. Headquartered in New York City, Medidata has 16 locations around the world and is part of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA). Discover more at www.medidata.com, and follow us @Medidata.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005951/en/
