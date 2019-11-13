Advance Auto Parts, Blue Cross NC, Emory Healthcare, Johnsonville, Parkview Health, et Royal Bank of Scotland sont lauréates des Prix Planview Vision

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 09:15 PM EST
Plus de 700 participants se sont réunis lors de l’évènement Planview Horizons 2019, pour créer des liens, collaborer et célébrer leurs pairs de l’industrie. Cette année, Advance Auto Parts, Blue Cross NC, Emory Healthcare, Johnsonville, Parkview Health, et Royal Bank of Scotland ont été les récipiendaires des Prix Planview Vision, pour leur leadership et leur excellence transformationnels.
« Nos clients ont accompli de nombreuses transformations commerciales remarquables en tirant parti des solutions de Planview », a déclaré Marc Cannon, directeur de la clientèle, chez Planview. « Lors de l’évènement Planview Horizons de cette année, nous avons eu l’honneur de célébrer l’engagement de ces six organisations visionnaires, envers leurs objectifs stratégiques et la réalisation de ces derniers. »
Advance Auto Parts
Pour répondre aux tendances de l’industrie, montrant un recours accru au covoiturage, aux voitures électriques et aux véhicules autonomes, quelques « innovateurs cachés » chez Advance Auto Parts ont décidé de générer, et de collaborer à, de nouvelles idées qui perturberaient le marché et raviraient leurs clients. Avec Planview Spigit™, Advance Auto Parts mène avec succès une culture de l’innovation.
Blue Cross NC
Blue Cross NC adopte une approche centrée sur le produit, utilisant une planification et une exécution continues pour réaliser sa mission qui est d’améliorer la santé et le bien-être de ses clients. En tirant parti des solutions de Planview, l’organisation s’oriente vers la transformation, suscitant l’innovation et favorisant l’agilité pour une exécution sans relâche, autant d’éléments essentiels à la réalisation de sa stratégie et de sa vision.
Emory Healthcare
L’impossibilité de prévoir trois semaines à l’avance ou de répondre aux questions des dirigeants a créé une opportunité pour Emory Healthcare de mettre en œuvre une solution pour la prise en charge du travail, la gestion des flux de travail et la collaboration. La combinaison des solutions Planview PPM Pro™ et Planview LeanKit™ permet à Emory Healthcare de raconter une histoire collective de statut, de flux, de prestation et d’alignement sur la stratégie.
Johnsonville
Johnsonville reconnaît que, quel que soit le mode de fonctionnement des équipes, tous les objectifs et processus doivent être mesurables et pouvoir faire l’objet de rapports afin, à terme, de produire des résultats. Johnsonville utilise les solutions Planview Enterprise One™ et Planview Projectplace™ à l’échelle de l’organisation, pour rendre possible une collaboration qui favorise l’efficacité et l’innovation, tout en permettant de créer des produits savoureux et de grande qualité, recherchés dans le monde entier.
Parkview Health
Le fait de tirer parti de la prise en charge stratégique du travail pour hiérarchiser les projets dans Planview PPM Pro a permis à Parkview Health d’identifier les investissements qui correspondent à l’intention stratégique de l’organisation. En collaborant avec les hauts responsables, l’équipe EPPM a aidé à hiérarchiser et à optimiser les dépenses en capitaux. En outre, Parkview Health a vu sa productivité et sa collaboration augmenter avec le déploiement de Planview Projectplace dans plusieurs secteurs d’activité.
Royal Bank of Scotland
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) modifie actuellement son approche et l’oriente vers des investissements et des livraisons plus rapides, afin de devenir une entreprise Lean en utilisant le modèle SAFe. RBS a modifié son utilisation des solutions Planview pour passer des processus et des cadres PPM traditionnels à un état d’esprit centré sur l’agilité, l’objectif étant d’établir des programmes servant de vecteurs stratégiques clés pour obtenir des résultats et des avantages, et de découvrir de nouvelles façons de travailler afin d’opérer une transformation Agile à grande échelle. Regardez ce webcast pour en savoir plus.
À propos de Planview
Il existe une nouvelle façon audacieuse de travailler, dans laquelle chaque individu et chaque équipe peut passer sans effort de la stratégie à un résultat réussi, tous les jours. C’est possible avec Planview. Nous fournissons les solutions les plus complètes et les meilleures du secteur, conçues pour la planification stratégique, la gestion des portefeuilles et des ressources, la prestation Lean et Agile, ainsi que la gestion des portefeuilles de produits, des capacités, des technologies, de l’innovation et du travail en collaboration. Imaginez la réalisation d’Agile à l’échelle, la création d’une culture de l’innovation et la concrétisation de l’évolution du produit. Vous êtes un agent du changement. Nous aussi. Pour en savoir plus, visitez www.planview.com.
Planview® et Planview Horizons® sont des marques déposées de Planview, Inc.
Toutes les autres marques citées dans le présent document sont la propriété de leurs entreprises respectives.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113006001/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT