Wireless Telecom Group Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) (the “Company”) announced today results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Tim Whelan, CEO of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., commented, “Our third quarter performance reflects challenges related to key customers currently experiencing project timing differences from those we anticipated for the second half of the year. Delays in orders for a few large Network Solutions projects, a delay in receipt of Test & Measurement purchase orders under existing government awards, and unexpected lower sales by Embedded Solutions to one of our largest customers combined to reduce top line revenues in the quarter as compared to the year ago period.”

Whelan continued, “We have been focused on strategic account expansion and development partnerships and made some very good progress with these initiatives during the quarter. We have qualified a number of new, large 5G opportunities in connection with our Release 15 compliant stack software for 5G solutions, which we announced to the market on October 31st. These large 5G opportunities include solutions that we expect will include higher margin software sales in our Embedded Solutions segment. We expect contract decisions on these opportunities in 2020. Though we have made meaningful progress qualifying strategic sales pursuits, the expected revenue ramp from new initiatives is not fast enough to offset the delays and pushes in other project timing this late in 2019.”

Signing of Definitive Agreement to acquire Holzworth Instrumentation Inc.

In a separate release this morning, the Company announced the execution of a Definitive Agreement to acquire Holzworth Instrumentation Inc., a Boulder, Colorado based provider of specialty phase noise analyzers and signal generators. Holzworth instruments are used by government labs, the semiconductor industry, and network equipment providers, among others, in research and automated test environments. The Company expects to close this acquisition in the months ahead.

Whelan commented “Acquisitions are an important part of our long-term growth strategy, and we see strong potential in the future pipeline. Holzworth is a perfect addition to our specialty noise generation and high-performance RF measurement solutions. The Holzworth acquisition is aligned with our focus on the growth of test and measurement solutions which will enable the future of wireless technology in radar, satellite communications, and 5G.”

Financial Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported consolidated net revenues of $10,812,000, compared to $14,019,000 for the same period in 2018. Network Solutions revenue decreased 14.1% compared to the prior year on fewer large projects, Embedded Solutions revenue decreased 38.8% on lower software and service revenues and lower sales of digital signal processing hardware to one of our largest customers, and Test & Measurement revenue decreased 18.7% on lower government shipments compared to the same quarter last year.

Consolidated gross profit in the third quarter was $4,825,000, or 44.6% of revenue, compared to $6,464,000 or 46.1% of revenue, for the same period in 2018. The slight decrease was primarily due to a decrease in Network Solutions gross profit due to volumes and a competitive pricing environment, which was only partially offset by favorable product mix and cost reduction initiatives in Test & Measurement.

The Company also reported a slight reduction in consolidated operating expenses, decreasing from $5,545,000 in the third quarter of 2018 to $5,503,000 in the current period in 2019. The decrease was primarily related to lower general and administrative costs offset by higher expenses in research and development in the area of 5G roadmap development.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $461,000, compared to net income of $558,000 for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $97,000, compared to $1,755,000 for the same period in 2018. The Company’s explanation of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) are set out below in this press release.

New customer orders for the quarter were $10,974,000 compared to $11,274,000 in the same quarter last year. The Company’s consolidated backlog of firm orders to be shipped in the next twelve months was $7,596,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to the September 30, 2018 backlog of $6,122,000.

Outlook

The Company expects revenue of $49 to $50 million for the full year 2019, excluding the impact of acquisitions, and remains committed to executing against its organic and acquisition growth strategy to accomplish $100 million of revenue in 2023.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST in which management will discuss third quarter results and related matters. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 842269. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1690/32223

A replay will be made available on the Wireless Telecom website for a limited period of time following the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes, however, that certain non‐GAAP financial measures used in managing the Company’s business may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and prior reported results. Certain of the information set forth herein and certain of the information presented by the Company from time to time may constitute non‐GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have presented herein a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non‐GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The foregoing measures do not serve as a substitute and should not be construed as a substitute for GAAP performance, but provide supplemental information concerning our performance that our investors and we find useful.

The Company defines EBITDA as its net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is EBITDA excluding our stock compensation expense, restructuring charges, acquisition expenses, integration expenses, the one-time non-cash inventory impairment charges, unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains and losses, non-recurring legal fees associated with the Harris arbitration and other non-recurring costs and includes cash received in 2018 related to revenue that would have been recognized in 2018 but for the adoption of ASU Topic 606. A reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is included as an attachment to this press release.

The Company views Adjusted EBITDA as an important indicator of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important performance metric because it facilitates the analysis of our results, exclusive of non-recurring and certain non‐cash items, including items which do not directly correlate to our business operations.

The Company believes that the Adjusted EBITDA metric provides qualitative insight into our current performance and we use this measure to evaluate our results. Additionally, we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the performance of our management team and management’s entitlement to incentive compensation. We believe that making this information available to investors enables them to view our performance the way that we view our performance and thereby gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results, in general, and from period to period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, seek, may, will, intend, project, anticipate, plan, estimate, guidance or similar words. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectation that the Holzworth acquisition will close in the months ahead, our expectations relating to certain 5G opportunities, our expectation for full year 2019 revenue of approximately $49-$50 million, and our goal of $100 million of revenues by 2023. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including, among others, the ability of the Company to obtain appropriate debt financing for the transaction on favorable terms or at all; management’s ability to integrate the Holzworth business successfully; the ability of management to successfully implement the Company’s business plan and strategy; the loss of any significant customers of the Company; the impact of competitive products and pricing; as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, as except as required by law.

About Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, in the New York City metropolitan area, and maintains a global network of Sales and Service offices for excellent product service and support. Wireless Telecom Group’s website address is http://www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET REVENUES $ 10,812 $ 14,019 $ 37,353 $ 40,697 COST OF REVENUES 5,987 7,555 20,668 21,794 GROSS PROFIT 4,825 6,464 16,685 18,903 Operating Expenses Research and Development 1,343 1,191 4,556 3,660 Sales and Marketing 1,753 1,795 5,718 5,639 General and Administrative 2,407 2,559 7,341 7,870 Loss on Change in Fair Value

of Contingent Consideration - - - 213 Total Operating Expenses 5,503 5,545 17,615 17,382 Operating Income/(Loss) (678 ) 919 (930 ) 1,521 Other Income/(Expense) 108 (60 ) 273 (73 ) Interest Expense (60 ) (115 ) (248 ) (349 ) Income/(Loss) before taxes (630 ) 744 (905 ) 1,099 Tax Provision/(Benefit) (169 ) 186 (256 ) 347 Net Income/(Loss) $ (461 ) $ 558 $ (649 ) $ 752 Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss): Foreign Currency Translation

Adjustments (491 ) (217 ) (566 ) (601 ) Comprehensive Income/(Loss) $ (952 ) $ 341 $ (1,215 ) $ 151 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 Weighted Average Shares

Outstanding: Basic 20,866 20,972 20,854 20,820 Diluted 20,866 21,555 20,854 21,582

In periods with a net loss, the basic loss per share equals the diluted loss per share as all common stock equivalents are excluded from the per share calculation because they are anti-dilutive.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value) September 30 2019 December 31 2018 (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 2,735 $ 5,015 Accounts Receivable - net of reserves of $64 and $44, respectively 8,023 8,638 Inventories - net of reserves of $998 and $1,910, respectively 8,309 6,884 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 890 1,689 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 19,957 22,226 PROPERTY PLANT AND EQUIPMENT - NET 2,260 2,578 OTHER ASSETS Goodwill 9,482 9,778 Acquired Intangible Assets, net 2,325 3,206 Deferred Income Taxes 5,901 5,592 Right Of Use Assets 1,548 - Other 621 787 TOTAL OTHER ASSETS 19,877 19,363 TOTAL ASSETS $ 42,094 $ 44,167 CURRENT LIABILITIES Short Term Debt $ 2,977 $ 2,016 Accounts Payable 2,634 3,252 Short Term Leases 441 - Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 2,804 6,083 Deferred Revenue 110 103 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,966 11,454 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Long Term Leases 1,124 - Other Long Term Liabilities 83 115 Deferred Tax Liability 594 616 TOTAL LONG TERM LIABILITIES 1,801 731 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common Stock, $.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 34,488,252 and

34,393,252 shares issued, 21,300,252 and 21,205,251 shares outstanding 345 344 Additional Paid in Capital 49,038 48,479 Retained Earnings 6,907 7,556 Treasury Stock at Cost, 13,188,000 shares (24,509 ) (24,509 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (454 ) 112 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 31,327 31,982 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 42,094 $ 44,167

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED/(USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income/(Loss) $ (649 ) $ 752 Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used) by operating

activities: Depreciation and Amortization 1,671 1,773 Amortization of Debt Issuance Fees 47 59 Share-based Compensation Expense 560 505 Deferred Rent (18 ) 9 Deferred Income Taxes (309 ) 34 Provision for Doubtful Accounts 20 23 Inventory Reserves 139 204 Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 520 (2,552 ) Inventories (1,627 ) (1,154 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 993 (99 ) Accounts Payable (567 ) (487 ) Payment of Contingent Consideration (772 ) - Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities (1,635 ) 2,284 Net Cash Provided/(Used) by Operating Activities (1,627 ) 1,351 CASH FLOWS USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital Expenditures (339 ) (633 ) Acquisition of Business (426 ) (805 ) Net Cash Used by Investing Activities (765 ) (1,438 ) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES Revolver Borrowings 27,408 29,046 Revolver Repayments (26,333 ) (27,681 ) Term Loan Repayments (114 ) (114 ) Payment of Contingent Consideration (782 ) - Proceeds from Exercise of Stock Options - 288 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 179 1,539 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (67 ) (136 ) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,280 ) 1,316 Cash and Cash Equivalents, at Beginning of Period 5,015 2,458 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,735 $ 3,774 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash Paid During the Period for Interest $ 143 $ 128 Cash Paid During the Period for Income Taxes $ 69 $ 33

NET REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT (In thousands, Unaudited) Three months ended September 30 Revenue % of Revenue Change 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amount Pct. Network Solutions $ 5,185 $ 6,034 48.0 % 43.0 % $ (849 ) -14.1 % Test and Measurement 2,996 3,683 27.7 % 26.3 % (687 ) -18.7 % Embedded Solutions 2,631 4,302 24.3 % 30.7 % (1,671 ) -38.8 % Total Net Revenues $ 10,812 $ 14,019 100.0 % 100.0 % $ (3,207 ) -22.9 % Three months ended September 30 Gross Profit Gross Profit % Change 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amount Pct. Network Solutions $ 2,104 $ 2,640 40.6 % 43.8 % $ (536 ) -20.3 % Test and Measurement 1,497 1,850 50.0 % 50.2 % (353 ) -19.1 % Embedded Solutions 1,224 1,974 46.5 % 45.9 % (750 ) -38.0 % Total Gross Profit $ 4,825 $ 6,464 44.6 % 46.1 % $ (1,639 ) -25.4 % Nine months ended September 30 Revenue % of Revenue Change 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amount Pct. Network Solutions $ 16,518 $ 17,181 44.2 % 42.2 % $ (663 ) -3.9 % Test and Measurement 9,219 10,980 24.7 % 27.0 % (1,761 ) -16.0 % Embedded Solutions 11,616 12,536 31.1 % 30.8 % (920 ) -7.3 % Total Net Revenues $ 37,353 $ 40,697 100.0 % 100.0 % $ (3,344 ) -8.2 % Nine months ended September 30 Gross Profit Gross Profit % Change 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amount Pct. Network Solutions $ 6,893 $ 7,552 41.7 % 44.0 % $ (659 ) -8.7 % Test and Measurement 4,843 5,509 52.5 % 50.2 % (666 ) -12.1 % Embedded Solutions 4,949 5,842 42.6 % 46.6 % (893 ) -15.3 % Total Gross Profit $ 16,685 $ 18,903 44.7 % 46.4 % $ (2,218 ) -11.7 %

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net Income/(Loss), as reported $ (461 ) $ 558 $ (649 ) $ 752 Tax Provision/(Benefit) (169 ) 186 (256 ) 347 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 474 537 1,671 1,773 Interest Expense 60 115 248 349 Non-GAAP EBITDA (96 ) 1,396 1,014 3,221 Stock Compensation Expense 160 157 560 505 ASC 606 Adjustment - 158 - 345 Integration Expenses - - - 60 Restructuring Costs 123 - 123 - Inventory Recovery (13 ) (9 ) (18 ) (23 ) FX (Gain)/Loss (108 ) 53 (257 ) 57 US GAAP Purchase Accounting - - - 64 Change in Fair Value of Contingent

Consideration - - - 213 Non Recurring Arbitration Legal Costs 31 - 156 - Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 97 $ 1,755 $ 1,578 $ 4,442

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005277/en/