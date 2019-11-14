Rockwell Automation and PTC Celebrate First Year of Partnership With Momentum, Customer Growth, and Industry Recognition in Digital Transformation

|By Business Wire

November 14, 2019
Rockwell Automation today announced strong market momentum for its PTC partnership and joint digital transformation solutions. This performance includes a year of major achievements spanning new customers and use cases, innovations designed to accelerate the integration of OT and IT systems, and wide-spread industry recognition for the two companies’ combined industrial software suite, FactoryTalk InnovationSuite™, powered by PTC.
“In the past year, the Rockwell Automation and PTC teams have worked closely to integrate and optimize FactoryTalk InnovationSuite to the needs of a very fast growing, dynamic market,” said John Genovesi, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Accounts & Software at Rockwell Automation. “We’re very pleased to see the results in terms of the rapid growth of new customers and the significant industry recognition of our solution as highly innovative and a leader in modular and integrated capabilities spanning MES, analytics, Industrial IoT and augmented reality.”
Since the inception of the partnership in 2018, FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC has experienced:
- Rapid customer adoption and global growth. Customer engagements for FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC have grown significantly across 21 countries, including some of the world’s largest automotive, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical companies. Leading use cases include Digital Workforce Productivity, Enterprise Operational Intelligence, Intelligent Asset Optimization, and Scalable Production Management.
- Operational and Information Technology integration. OT/IT integration is the key to accelerating innovation and achieving productivity gains at digital transformation scale. The joint offering delivers the industry’s most advanced OT/IT integration capabilities including asset and system auto-discovery, data model sharing and re-use, integrated analytics, and AR empowerment.
- Broad industry recognition. Rockwell Automation, PTC, and the combined software suite have been widely acknowledged in numerous analyst research reports over the past year, including reports from Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and ABI Research. Most recently, the companies’ FactoryTalk InnovationSuite was recognized as Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the Second Consecutive Year, and received the IoT Innovator Award: Manufacturing & Factory from Compass Intelligence.
“We’re delighted with the progress in our partnership, but more importantly the help that we’ve provided to so many new customers with their digital transformation initiatives,” said Catherine Kniker, Divisional Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Technology Partnerships at PTC. “We will continue investing significantly in this strategic relationship with Rockwell Automation and look forward to continuing to drive customer success.”
FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC improves connectivity to operational technology (OT) devices on the plant floor, natively supporting the rapid, scalable and secure connection of most industrial equipment. Combined with data from information technology (IT) applications and systems, decision makers can now gain a complete digital representation of their industrial equipment, lines and facilities from anywhere in the enterprise. Utilizing advanced innovations in machine learning, IIoT and augmented reality (AR), this comprehensive suite conceptualizes and connects data to make it accessible and insightful for operations personnel.
“All this hard work by Rockwell Automation and PTC has led to significant results, with a large number of new joint customers over the past twelve months,” said Matthew Littlefield, President and Principal Analyst at LNS Research. “This certainly puts them among the top few IIoT providers in the space today, and clearly market momentum is on their side. Among industrial clients, there is hardly a one pursuing a transformation strategy that isn’t considering the PTC-Rockwell Automation joint solution. It’s quickly becoming the benchmark for the industry.”
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
FactoryTalk, PharmaSuite and ThinManager are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.
