Stibo Systems Reports Mid-Year Results With Record-Breaking Performance and Continued Commitment to Innovation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 14, 2019 08:01 AM EST
Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, reported financial results for its fiscal mid-year, ending October 31, 2019, as the most successful start to the fiscal-year in its 43-year software history.
Among its many accomplishments, the company reports:
- Record order intake: Greatest quarter in the history of the company attributing to 75% growth year over year (YoY), highlighting contributions across all regions.
- Key wins: Over 35 new customer logos in the first half globally, across strategic verticals including manufacturing, retail and financial services. In addition, we further expanded relationships with many existing customers focused on accelerating their digital transformation journey.
- Continued innovation: New UX, Digital Business Hub (DBH), software releases incorporating machine learning, product data syndication and embedded analytics further showcasing our SaaS offering.
- Connect customer conferences: Two thought leadership Connect conferences held in Europe and North America attended by 750+ guests, with more than 70 sessions, and inspiring thought leadership keynotes.
“Our performance was driven by strong order intake growth across all of our regions and Q2 marks the greatest quarter in the history of the company,” said Niels Stenfeldt, chief executive officer. “As we look to the second-half, our focus remains centered on enabling our customers and partners to deliver improved data transparency as we help them build their own Digital Business Hub.”
Drawing on its deep experience in multidomain MDM, the company continued its commitment to customer-centric innovation with the DBH. “The Digital Business Hub extends the power of our fully-integrated platform to empower customers to connect accurate, trustworthy data from across the enterprise and make it available everywhere it’s needed,” said Stenfeldt. “By eliminating silos and integrating data across disparate domains and systems, its open architecture makes it perfect for delivering customer data transparency to drive insights and decisions that can set them apart.”
A growing worldwide client base
Stibo Systems’ dedication to customer-focused innovation helped drive a record quarter, a strong indicator of company stability as customers transition to drive value from subscription licensing. The company delivered innovative solutions during the quarter to industry leaders around the world, growing its global client base across multiple regions and industries. Recent customer wins include innovative market leaders such as:
- Nets, a Nordics-based payment provider, chose a Multidomain MDM solution allowing a comprehensive 360 customer view and analysis across contracts, products and geographical location of payment equipment at Nets customers in Europe.
- Specsavers, the largest British optical retailer, chose a cloud-based Product MDM solution to improve the customer journey online and in-store.
- Duratex, the largest Brazilian manufacturer of ceramics, metal fittings, electronic showers and wood, chose a cloud-based Product MDM solution to deliver consistent product information across all channels and reduce time to market.
- IBT, a US provider of industrial products, engineering expertise and inventory management to plants and warehouses in a variety of industries, chose a Product MDM solution to complement their overall digital strategy that encompasses ecommerce, PIM and content maintenance.
Connect customer conferences
Connect, held in Copenhagen and Chicago this year, attracted a total of 750+ attendees, with more than 70 sessions, and a full slate of Stibo Systems leadership, partners and industry analysts and guest speakers sharing innovative methods of addressing common data challenges.
“This year’s events demonstrated how we have aligned our company goals to those of our customers and partners. It is clear that both consumers and companies continue to evolve in their digital journeys to include transparency and purpose. These two factors, while challenging to achieve as data complexity continues to grow, will be crucial in determining which companies succeed moving forward,” said Stenfeldt.
Next year's Connect conferences will be in Berlin and Hollywood. To see how Stibo Systems can assist you in your digital journey pre-register and/or sign up for more information at: stibosystems.com/connect.
Tweet this: Stibo Systems celebrates successful first half with record breaking performance.
About Stibo Systems
Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005034/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT