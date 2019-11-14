Pulumi Crosswalk for Kubernetes Accelerates Production-Ready Infrastructure as Code for Developer and Operations Teams Working Together

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 14, 2019 08:05 AM EST
Pulumi today announced the availability of Pulumi Crosswalk for Kubernetes, an open source collection of frameworks, tools and user guides that help developers and operators work better together delivering production workloads using Kubernetes. It supports managing Kubernetes infrastructure across public clouds including AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Google Cloud Platform Kubernetes Engine (GKE), in addition to application delivery to those environments using built-in best practices.
Pulumi is a modern infrastructure as code platform that lets developers author infrastructure and application configuration, using general-purpose programming languages. This approach unlocks access to ecosystems of tools such as IDEs, test frameworks and package managers, helping teams to share and reuse patterns and practices. Pulumi Crosswalk for Kubernetes extends Pulumi’s core infrastructure as code capabilities by providing support for production Kubernetes architectures.
“Pulumi enables our teams to deploy, scale and manage Kubernetes clusters in a fraction of the time that it took them previously, by giving them the ability to work with the languages they already know, bypassing YAML and unwieldy DSLs,” said Fernando Carletti, head of DevOps at Credijusto. “It helps bring together application and infrastructure developers by eliminating silos and reducing friction in their workflows and interactions. We're excited that Pulumi Crosswalk for Kubernetes will simplify our infrastructure provisioning even further, advancing application lifecycle management throughout our organization.”
Pulumi Crosswalk for Kubernetes lets teams:
- Deploy to any Kubernetes environment. Provision infrastructure for any platform -- public, private, or hybrid -- across many clouds and deploy Kubernetes application consistently.
- Use 100% of Kubernetes. Use the entire Kubernetes API across all versions, objects, CRDs and Helm charts, with new feature support on the same day that Kubernetes releases new versions.
- Provision infrastructure as code in familiar languages. Author infrastructure and application configuration in TypeScript, JavaScript, or Python, using infrastructure as code techniques. Manage cloud infrastructure alongside Kubernetes resources using one workflow.
- Reduce application configuration boilerplate. Leverage the new library, Kx, to streamline authoring and help developers and infrastructure engineers innovate faster together.
- Integrate CI/CD. Deploy continuously using one of a dozen integrations, including GitLab, Jenkins, CodeFresh, Octopus, Azure DevOps Pipelines, GitHub Actions and more.
- Answer operational queries. Gain key insights using a collection of new operations tools, Kq, that extend the core Pulumi engine to query live Kubernetes resources in realtime.
- Leverage built-in best practices. Utilize user guides that capture industry best practices based on tried-and-true experience with dozens of real customers going to production with Kubernetes.
Pulumi Crosswalk for Kubernetes is open source and available on GitHub. Pulumi also offers premium editions for enterprises wanting advanced policies and controls, including integrating deployments with identity providers such as Azure ActiveDirectory, Okta and GitLab. It allows users to enforce security and compliance requirements, self-host on-premises or in their own cloud accounts and implement advanced automation with webhooks, among other features. Pulumi also offers support and training.
“Our customers tell us that the hardest thing about Kubernetes is getting from the initial decision to use it, to having production- and team-ready infrastructure,” said Joe Duffy, Pulumi co-founder and CEO. “We’ve learned a lot by helping dozens of customers get up and running over the past year and have taken an approach of empowering developers and operators to work better together. Pulumi Crosswalk for Kubernetes captures those learnings in a reusable and open source form that benefits the entire Kubernetes community. We look forward to seeing where customers and end users take us from here.”
For information about using Pulumi Crosswalk for Kubernetes, check out https://pulumi.com/crosswalk/kubernetes and give it a try for free today.
Supporting Links
- Blog: https://www.pulumi.com/blog/crosswalk-kubernetes
- Product Details: https://pulumi.com/crosswalk/kubernetes
About Pulumi
Pulumi's modern infrastructure as code platform enables developers and operators to work better together. It enables teams to create, deploy and manage cloud applications and infrastructure on any cloud — public, private, or hybrid — including AWS, Azure, GCP and Kubernetes, using open source tools and libraries. Using general purpose languages such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Go and .NET (C#/F#/VB.NET), teams enjoy better productivity, sharing and reuse, and access to existing ecosystems of tools, test frameworks and more. Pulumi provides one consistent workflow with enterprise policies and controls that ensure that leaders can empower their teams to get to the cloud quickly and confidently. Customers innovating with Pulumi range from startups to the Fortune 500. Founded by Microsoft, Amazon and Google software veterans in 2017, Pulumi is headquartered in Seattle and is venture-backed.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005261/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT