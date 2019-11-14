Topcoder Unveils Talent-as-a-Service On-Demand Workforce Model

Topcoder, a Wipro company, and the world’s largest technology network and on-demand digital talent platform, today unveiled Talent-as-a-Service (TaaS) at the 2019 Topcoder Open and Innovation Summit in Houston, USA. TaaS is an innovative open workforce model that provides highly skilled technology talent on-demand and empowers enterprise teams to scale quickly with proven resources from anywhere in the world.

According to the January 2019 Gartner 4Q18 Emerging Risks Survey*, “Sixty-three percent of respondents indicated that talent shortage was a key concern for their organization.” Topcoder addresses that market and staffing need with TaaS, a fast, scalable, outcome-based workforce model that allows companies to increase productivity, quality and efficiency.

“There’s talk of a skills gap driving an apparent talent shortage, but at Topcoder we don’t believe that’s the reason companies struggle to find and hire the most qualified technologists,” said Michael P. Morris, Global Head of Crowdsourcing, Wipro Limited. “There’s really no war for talent, but more of a ‘persistent blind spot’ in innovative technology talent acquisition. Highly skilled technologists from around the world have never been more accessible. The key is figuring out how to find, attract and connect that talent with companies that need them most, and then creating project opportunities too attractive to be dismissed, as well as loyalty programs that keep them coming back.”

ConsenSys, a global blockchain technology company, has leveraged TaaS for more than 50 successful projects within the past year. In addition, ConsenSys has gained access to highly skilled financial services technologists within the Topcoder Community who actively focus on its specific deliverables.

“Working with Topcoder and the Topcoder Community was fantastic: we got access to proven resources from around the world that there’s no way we could have found otherwise,” said Tom Lindeman, Co-founder, ConsenSys Diligence | MythX. “We also saw that certain Topcoder members were financial services experts, so they started to deliver projects very quickly. With Topcoder, the velocity of work is really fast, we’re talking days not weeks, and it’s done with an incredibly high quality.”

The Topcoder Community was inspired by and excited for the project opportunities presented by ConsenSys. The Topcoder Blockchain Community grew by more than 14,000 members within 12 months, which meant there were even more qualified resources for ConsenSys to leverage.

“The initial reason we chose to work with Topcoder was because our project was, essentially, a v1: while we were building up the team, we still needed to get work done,” continued Lindeman. “Talent-as-a-Service from Topcoder allowed us to benefit from on-demand, globally based technologists with specialized skillsets to be a go-to workforce to get the project off the ground as we were growing. Furthermore, the Topcoder Community demonstrated a shared sense of ownership where they truly cared about the success of the products and would proactively offer input on how to make things better. The Topcoder Community really felt like an integrated part of ConsenSys’ team.”

For more information, download the Topcoder TaaS eBook topcoder.com/taasbook, visit http://topcoder.com/taas and email [email protected].

About Topcoder

Topcoder, a Wipro company, is the world’s largest technology network and on-demand digital talent platform with more than 1.5 million developers, designers, data scientists and testers around the globe. Topcoder empowers organizations including Booz Allen Hamilton, Comcast, GE, Google, Harvard, IBM, Land O’Lakes, Microsoft, NASA, SpaceNet, U.S. Department of Energy, Zurich Insurance and more, to accelerate innovation, solve challenging business problems and tap into hard-to-find technology skills. Enterprises distribute work through the Topcoder Platform where Topcoder Community members develop innovative solutions, win money, gain experience and earn recognition. Topcoder became a part of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, in November 2016.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

*Report Attribution:

Gartner, Press Release, Jan 17th, 2019 “Gartner Survey Shows Global Talent Shortage Is Now the Top Emerging Risk Facing Organizations.” https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2019-01-17-gartner-survey-shows-global-talent-shortage-is-now-the-top-emerging-risk-facing-organizations. The survey of 137 senior executives in 4Q18 showed that concerns about “talent shortages”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005416/en/