Roku Announces Limited Edition onn.™ • Roku TV and Limited Edition $18 Roku SE Player Exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday

|
|November 14, 2019 09:01 AM EST
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the limited edition onn.™ • Roku TV™ and the limited edition Roku SE streaming player will be available exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday. In addition, Roku will offer $20 off the Roku Streaming Stick+, $30 off the Roku Smart Soundbar and $50 off the Roku Ultra where Roku devices are sold, plus give consumers nearly $65 additional value in entertainment.
onn.™ • Roku TV™ (Photo: Business Wire)
onn.™ • Roku TV
The first-ever onn.™ • Roku TV will be sold exclusively in-store at Walmart beginning Nov. 29 while supplies last. This exciting new addition to Walmart’s house brand will be available in three sizes including an FHD 40” model ($98 MSRP), 4K 50” ($148 MSRP) and 4K 58” ($198 MSRP). onn.™ • Roku TVs include:
- A simple home screen with easy-to-click icons for game consoles, HDTV antennas and more – located right next to favorite streaming channels
- Access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of paid and free channels plus The Roku Channel curated with thousands of free movies and TV shows
- Easy to use Roku remote and free Roku mobile app
- Automatic software updates including new streaming channels over time
- UHD viewing (40” is FHD)
- (3) HDMI ports
- (1 to 2) USB ports
- 60 Hz refresh rate
- Compatibility with popular third-party voice assistant devices
Roku SE
The limited-edition Roku SE streaming player ($18 MSRP) offers an incredible value and makes streaming simple. Ideal for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting, the Roku SE is compact. To enjoy live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, music and more, consumers simply plug the device into their TV using the included High-Speed HDMI cable and power cable and connect to the internet. Plus, with access to hundreds of free channels, including The Roku Channel, users can enjoy more free content without spending more. Roku SE is available in store at Walmart and online at Walmart.com beginning Nov. 28 while supplies last.
Roku® Streaming Stick®+
The Roku Streaming Stick+, known for its high-performance portability, will be sold for $29.99, $20 off the $49.99 MSRP from Nov. 24 – Dec. 2. Ideal for streaming on-the-go, Roku Streaming Stick+ allows for easy hotel and dorm connect so viewers can watch their favorite shows and movies anywhere, anytime during the holiday season and into the new year. Designed to not only be portable, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is great for mounted TVs. The device also offers smooth HD, 4K and HDR streaming and includes a long-range wireless receiver for up to 4x the range and a voice remote with TV power and volume buttons.
Roku Ultra
The Roku Ultra, the ultimate streaming player, will be sold for $49.99, $50 off the $99.99 MSRP from Nov. 28 – Dec. 2. Roku’s most powerful player is packed with features including clear and immersive picture for HD, 4K and HDR content, enhanced voice remote with personal shortcut buttons, a headphone jack for private listening with the included premium JBL headphones, lost remote finder, and much more.
Roku Smart Soundbar
The Roku Smart Soundbar will be available at Best Buy and Roku.com for $149.99, $30 off the $179.99 MSRP from Nov. 24 – Dec. 7. It is an easy way to add premium sound and powerful 4K and HDR streaming to any TV. Features like Speech Clarity make dialogue crisp and clear, while Automatic Volume Leveling helps you quiet loud commercials without lifting a finger. Setup is simple with the included High Speed HDMI Cable – just plug it in and connect to the internet – and entertainment is easily searchable with the included voice remote. From Black Friday (Nov. 29) – Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) the Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku Wireless Subwoofer will be available for a bundle price of $269.99 at Best Buy and Roku.com.
Exclusive Entertainment Offers
In addition to device special pricing, Roku customers who purchase and activate a new device will receive three months of Hulu and Pandora Premium – an added value of nearly $65. Offer valid from now through Feb. 9, 2020. For a list of all content offers including complete details, eligibility, and terms and conditions, visit: www.roku.com/offers.
Roku TV partners will also offer a variety of great deals on a variety of Roku TV models at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.
