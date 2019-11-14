Originate, BCG Digital Ventures & UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator Host Discussion on the Future of Technology for Social Good

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 14, 2019 09:04 AM EST
Leaders in digital transformation Originate, BCG Digital Ventures and UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator announce Tomorrow’s Technologies: Social Good, an exceptional event bringing together thought leaders in impact investing, technology, financial services and philanthropy to explore how businesses can leverage emerging technology to further social good.
In a panel discussion moderated by Devin Thorpe, Founder & CEO of Your Mark on the World Center and Forbes' Social Good Columnist, executives from Impact Assets, TechSoup, GoodMoney and the LA Regional Food Bank will engage in an exploratory discussion on how technology can be used by companies of all sizes to tackle the world’s foremost social, economic and environmental challenges. From ending hunger to reducing waste to improving access to inclusive financial services, there is an undeniable need for organizations to do their part to build technology for the greater good.
Panel participants at the event will include:
● Margret Trilli: President & Chief Investment Officer of Impact Assets
● Rebecca Masisak: CEO of TechSoup
● Gunnar Lovelace: Founder & Co-CEO, Thrive Market & Founder & CEO, GoodMoney
● Peter Felix: Director of Inventory Control, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
“We’re in the midst of a revolution in the way people think about the role that companies play in the global context, and companies are taking heed. They’re increasingly realizing that their primary purpose is no longer just to maximize shareholder profit — it’s to serve a greater purpose. I’m honored that we have the opportunity to bring together the foremost leaders propelling the revolution in social good to speak about how to make this a reality,” said Danielle Yadegar, Director of Marketing and Partnerships, Originate.
“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with countless company leaders. What the majority of them have in common is that they want their organizations to work towards a greater good. The potential of technology that’s out there today is enormous. If we come together to prioritize the development of technology to solve global problems, we can do incredible things,” said Thorpe.
Tomorrow’s Technologies: Social Good will take place on Thursday, December 5th at at the UCLA Venture Accelerator in Los Angeles at 6:00 PM PDT. To attend, please click here.
About Originate:
Originate designs and builds custom software products that solve complex problems for organizations of all sizes and verticals. Originate is the behind-the-scenes innovation partner behind some of the world’s most recognized blue-chip brands and transformative startups. The company works across diverse sectors including real estate, financial services, retail, consumer goods and more to turn disruptive ideas into business opportunities for clients. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Originate has global presence with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Newport Beach and Berlin. Visit us at www.originate.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.
About BCG Digital Ventures:
BCG Digital Ventures is a corporate innovation, incubation, and investment firm. They invent, launch, scale, and invest in industry-changing new businesses with the world's most influential companies. Their diverse, multidisciplinary team of entrepreneurs, operators, and investors work cross-functionally, rapidly moving from paper to product to business in less than 12 months. Founded in 2014 as a subsidiary of Boston Consulting Group, they have Innovation Centers and satellite locations in four continents and continue to expand their footprint across the globe.
About UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator:
The UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator is uniquely designed for UCLA startups to thrive. Boasting the breadth of expertise offered by the nation’s top public university and connections to the business and Anderson alumni community, the accelerator is where companies-in-residence succeed as a result of continuous co-working and networking. Centered in Los Angeles, our location allows our companies access to the fastest growing Venture Capital market. With immersive and experiential programming and advisors provided by UCLA Anderson’s Price Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, these startups enjoy a steady stream of insights and support to promote performance beyond projections.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005095/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT