Square and The National Christmas Tree Association Unveil Christmas Tree Calculator That Predicts The Best Day For Consumers To Buy Their Trees

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 14, 2019 09:04 AM EST
Square, Inc., (NYSE: SQ) in partnership with the National Christmas Tree Association, released a Christmas Tree Calculator and data report, based on Square sales from thousands of Christmas tree farmers and sellers across the country. Using price fluctuations throughout the holiday season, the calculator helps consumers strategically select the best day to buy their tree, based on their region, how long they plan to keep it, and desired budget.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005132/en/
Christmas Tree price fluctuations over time, according to Square data (Photo: Business Wire)
According to Square sales data, the report shows that Christmas tree prices increased 23% from 2015 to 2018, with the average price rising from $62 to $76. Last season alone, prices saw a 5% increase. Industry experts from the National Christmas Tree Association note that the price increase stems from strong consumer demand for real Christmas trees, particularly from millennials, coupled with a tight tree supply and therefore little reason for retailers and growers to offer deep discounts. That said, every family seeking a real tree this season will certainly be able to buy one, Tim O’Connor, Executive Director of the National Christmas Tree Association explains.
Square data shows that the Christmas tree buying season kicks into high gear on Black Friday with an average price of $79, and prices spike on Cyber Monday, reaching $84. For customers seeking a deal, holding out until the week before Christmas could save you up to 29%. Prices for procrastinators hit an all time low on Christmas Eve at $50.
In order to determine the best time to buy a tree in your area, check out Square’s Christmas Tree Calculator, which suggests the ideal date to purchase your real Christmas tree based on region, desired budget, and how long you hope to keep it.
“Year after year, we see continued growth in the number of Christmas trees sold at tree farms,” O’Connor says. He attributes much of this growth to the popularity of agritainment, otherwise known as farm-based entertainment and activities like hayrides, arts and crafts, light shows, pig racing, corn mazes, and more. “With the increased consumer desire for authentic farm experiences, we’re noticing many of our members tap into that cultural trend by creating a space where families can spend an entire afternoon or evening. It’s a way to create new family traditions while putting a face to growers and truly understanding where their trees come from.”
For a seasonal industry like Christmas trees, agritainment is also opening the doors for business owners to diversify revenue streams. Take Michael May, for example, owner of Lazy Acres Farm in Chunky, Mississippi. Since taking over the farm from his parents 19 years ago, May has gradually added new attractions, to create a robust farm experience for his customers, during the Christmas season and beyond.
“With a typical Christmas Tree farm, you get paid once a year. So I’m constantly dreaming up new ways to diversify our income, through all seasons,” May says. “It’s about creating new avenues for us to encourage visitors to come and spend the day, not just select their tree and leave.”
Since taking full ownership of the farm nearly two decades ago, May added a pumpkin patch in the Fall, Easter egg hunts in the Spring, and hosts weddings in the Summer. During the Christmas season, visitors can ride Lazy Acres’ tractor-drawn sleigh into the fields to cut down their own tree, drive through their Christmas light show, spend time at the animal park, or visit Santa’s Workshop, where elves help families decorate Christmas Cookies, design ornaments, and build their own stuffed animals.
About Square, Inc.
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, and the UK.
About The National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA)
The National Christmas Tree Association, founded in 1955, is the national trade association representing the farm- grown Christmas tree industry. NCTA represents hundreds of active member farms, 29 state and regional associations and nearly 4,000 affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related services. For information on real Christmas tree selection and care tips, or to find a Christmas tree farm or lot in your area, please visit www.realchristmastrees.org
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005132/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT