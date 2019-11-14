SAP Fieldglass Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation as a Cloud Company

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 14, 2019 09:08 AM EST
SAP Fieldglass celebrates 20 years in business, putting the spotlight on its long-standing commitment to helping customers transform how work gets done. At a celebration event taking place today at the company’s headquarters in Chicago, SAP Fieldglass employees – many who have been with the company since the beginning – gathered to reflect on the incredible shift that has taken place over the past two decades in the world of work and celebrate its leading role in helping global customers embrace that shift and achieve better business outcomes from their external workforces.
The modern workforce is changing as people increasingly turn to flexible working options while businesses seek talent with highly specialized skills for the digital age. Critical resources are increasingly being sourced externally – contingent workers like independent contractors, freelancers and temporary staff as well as services providers like consulting firms, IT outsourcers and marketing agencies. In fact, 42% of total workforce spend is on external labor, and these people operate at the core of businesses, increasing capacity and speed to market and improving customer experience.
“Workforce dynamics are always changing, and we have been in lock step with our customers for 20 years, relentlessly focused on helping them solve the challenges of managing a modern workforce, and we intend to continue on this mission for many years to come,” said SAP Fieldglass General Manager Arun Srinivasan. “Together, we have created efficiency and transparency in the staffing and procurement industry by helping to pioneer the multi-tenant software as a service model in enterprise software. I’m proud to say we’re today’s industry leader in cloud-based services procurement and external workforce management.”
To celebrate 20 years revolutionizing how companies find and manage talent, SAP Fieldglass has made a donation to Year Up, a nonprofit that brings talented young adults and top companies together to launch careers, power businesses and build communities.
Srinivasan continued: “As we reach this special milestone, SAP Fieldglass would like to give back to Chicagoland. This where SAP Fieldglass started and continues its journey, and it has provided much of the talent over the years for our business to excel. As a way of saying thank you to our employees and community, we are honored to provide a donation to Year Up, an organization that provides pathways to work for young, untapped talent in Chicago.”
Year Up’s mission is to close the opportunity divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences and support that will empower them to reach their potential through careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college credits. Its holistic approach focuses on students’ professional and personal development to place young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency.
“We congratulate SAP Fieldglass for 20 years of shaping how work gets done, and we’re incredibly grateful for its donation,” said Davina Martin, senior director of Philanthropy at Year Up. “Millions of adults today are cut off from real paths to a stable career despite having the talent and drive to achieve more, while businesses desperately need more skilled workers for millions of unfilled jobs. By providing young adults with the professional and technical skills today’s companies need, we help fill that skills gap with bright, motivated young talent. Every dollar invested in Year Up generates an estimated $35 for the young people in our program – launching careers, supporting families and strengthening communities.”
Since its founding in 1999, SAP Fieldglass has helped hundreds of the largest companies in the world optimize their external workforce strategies by matching business needs with the right external talent while ensuring visibility, compliance, security, quality of work and cost control. Over the years, the company has released many innovations that are now industry standards such as Decision Wizard, a strategic planning workforce tool; secure profile tracking, which provides worker identity management across assignments and engagements; and advanced rate automation that automates tenure discounting, allowance accruals, the application of complex shift and rate calculations, and more.
Now with the largest footprint in the industry – connecting customers with 6.2 million active external workers in more than 180 countries – and a 99% customer retention rate, SAP Fieldglass aims to continue to innovate and develop leading-edge capabilities to help organizations get work done more efficiently and effectively and accelerate business outcomes.
For more on Year Up, visit https://www.yearup.org/. Visit the SAP Fieldglass website. Follow SAP Fieldglass on Twitter at @SAPFieldglass.
About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass
SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass enable companies to connect, get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.4 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.
About SAP
As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005243/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT