SAP Fieldglass Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation as a Cloud Company

SAP Fieldglass celebrates 20 years in business, putting the spotlight on its long-standing commitment to helping customers transform how work gets done. At a celebration event taking place today at the company’s headquarters in Chicago, SAP Fieldglass employees – many who have been with the company since the beginning – gathered to reflect on the incredible shift that has taken place over the past two decades in the world of work and celebrate its leading role in helping global customers embrace that shift and achieve better business outcomes from their external workforces.

The modern workforce is changing as people increasingly turn to flexible working options while businesses seek talent with highly specialized skills for the digital age. Critical resources are increasingly being sourced externally – contingent workers like independent contractors, freelancers and temporary staff as well as services providers like consulting firms, IT outsourcers and marketing agencies. In fact, 42% of total workforce spend is on external labor, and these people operate at the core of businesses, increasing capacity and speed to market and improving customer experience.

“Workforce dynamics are always changing, and we have been in lock step with our customers for 20 years, relentlessly focused on helping them solve the challenges of managing a modern workforce, and we intend to continue on this mission for many years to come,” said SAP Fieldglass General Manager Arun Srinivasan. “Together, we have created efficiency and transparency in the staffing and procurement industry by helping to pioneer the multi-tenant software as a service model in enterprise software. I’m proud to say we’re today’s industry leader in cloud-based services procurement and external workforce management.”

To celebrate 20 years revolutionizing how companies find and manage talent, SAP Fieldglass has made a donation to Year Up, a nonprofit that brings talented young adults and top companies together to launch careers, power businesses and build communities.

Srinivasan continued: “As we reach this special milestone, SAP Fieldglass would like to give back to Chicagoland. This where SAP Fieldglass started and continues its journey, and it has provided much of the talent over the years for our business to excel. As a way of saying thank you to our employees and community, we are honored to provide a donation to Year Up, an organization that provides pathways to work for young, untapped talent in Chicago.”

Year Up’s mission is to close the opportunity divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences and support that will empower them to reach their potential through careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college credits. Its holistic approach focuses on students’ professional and personal development to place young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency.

“We congratulate SAP Fieldglass for 20 years of shaping how work gets done, and we’re incredibly grateful for its donation,” said Davina Martin, senior director of Philanthropy at Year Up. “Millions of adults today are cut off from real paths to a stable career despite having the talent and drive to achieve more, while businesses desperately need more skilled workers for millions of unfilled jobs. By providing young adults with the professional and technical skills today’s companies need, we help fill that skills gap with bright, motivated young talent. Every dollar invested in Year Up generates an estimated $35 for the young people in our program – launching careers, supporting families and strengthening communities.”

Since its founding in 1999, SAP Fieldglass has helped hundreds of the largest companies in the world optimize their external workforce strategies by matching business needs with the right external talent while ensuring visibility, compliance, security, quality of work and cost control. Over the years, the company has released many innovations that are now industry standards such as Decision Wizard, a strategic planning workforce tool; secure profile tracking, which provides worker identity management across assignments and engagements; and advanced rate automation that automates tenure discounting, allowance accruals, the application of complex shift and rate calculations, and more.

Now with the largest footprint in the industry – connecting customers with 6.2 million active external workers in more than 180 countries – and a 99% customer retention rate, SAP Fieldglass aims to continue to innovate and develop leading-edge capabilities to help organizations get work done more efficiently and effectively and accelerate business outcomes.

