North America ERP Software Market 2019-2025: Focus on Incorporating New Technologies to Deliver Intelligent ERP Solutions to Meet the Changing End-user Needs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|November 14, 2019 10:25 AM EST
The "North America ERP Software Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America ERP Software Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025)
The ERP software market is relatively concentrated, and businesses are focused on incorporating new technologies to deliver intelligent ERP solutions to meet the changing end-user needs.
Different growth models have been implemented by key players to expand and improve their product portfolio, gain maximum market share, and expand market penetration. The industry is witnessing the leading players launching new products.
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method to use people, hardware and software efficiently to improve productivity and revenue, thereby streamlining the business processes of an organization. ERP can include several software applications or a single software package. The package is more complex and is capable of seamlessly disseminating data required by two or more unique business divisions.
The central feature of all ERP solutions is a centralized database which handles multiple functions used among various business departments. In practice, this means that for their specific needs, workers in different departments, for example, accounting and sales can depend on the same data.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.
Companies Profiled
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Workday, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Infor, Inc.
- The Sage Group PLC (Sage Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)
- Plex Systems, Inc.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Unit4 NV
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.5 Methodology for the research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Global Competition Analysis
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions
3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Collaborations, Partnerships and agreements: 2019-Jun:2015-Dec) Leading Players
Chapter 4. North America ERP Software Market by Component
4.1 North America ERP Software Solution Market by Country
4.2 North America ERP Software Services Market by Country
Chapter 5. North America ERP Software Market by Industry Vertical
5.1 North America Manufacturing ERP Software Market by Country
5.2 North America Retail & Distribution ERP Software Market by Country
5.3 North America Healthcare ERP Software Market by Country
5.4 North America BFSI ERP Software Market by Country
5.5 North America Telecom & IT ERP Software Market by Country
5.6 North America Government & Utilities ERP Software Market by Country
5.7 North America Aerospace & Defense ERP Software Market by Country
5.8 North America Other Industry Vertical ERP Software Market by Country
Chapter 6. North America ERP Software Market by Deployment Type
6.1 North America ERP Software On-premise Market by Country
6.2 North America ERP Software Cloud Market by Country
6.3 North America ERP Software Hybrid Market by Country
Chapter 7. North America ERP Software Market by Organization Size
7.1 North America Large Enterprises ERP Software Market by Country
7.2 North America Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises ERP Software Market by Country
Chapter 8. North America ERP Software Market by Function
8.1 North America Finance ERP Software Market by Country
8.2 North America Supply Chain ERP Software Market by Country
8.3 North America Manufacturing Module ERP Software Market by Country
8.4 North America Inventory Management ERP Software Market by Country
8.5 North America Human Resource ERP Software Market by Country
8.6 North America Customer Management ERP Software Market by Country
8.7 North America Others ERP Software Market by Country
Chapter 9. North America ERP Software Market by Country
9.1 US ERP Software Market
9.1.1 US ERP Software Market by Component
9.1.2 US ERP Software Market by Industry Vertical
9.1.3 US ERP Software Market by Deployment Type
9.1.4 US ERP Software Market by Organization Size
9.1.5 US ERP Software Market by Function
9.2 Canada ERP Software Market
9.3 Mexico ERP Software Market
9.4 Rest of North America ERP Software Market
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1 Company Overview
10.2 Financial Analysis
10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.4 Research & Development Expenses
10.5 Recent strategies and developments
10.6 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q34nos
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005543/en/
