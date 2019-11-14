ASG Acquires GatherUp, Expanding ASG MarTech’s Reach in Reviews and Customer Experience

|By Business Wire
|
|November 14, 2019 11:00 AM EST
ASG and its family of companies, a fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies, announced the acquisition of GatherUp, a customer experience and online review engine that enables insights and empowers marketing. GatherUp will join ASG MarTech, a robust group of seven marketing technology businesses, including Grade.us, expanding ASG MarTech’s reviews and reputation management business. GatherUp’s success recently landed them on the INC 5000 fastest growing private companies list for 2019.
This deal marks the 15th acquisition in 18 months for ASG and its affiliates.
“Earlier this year we launched ASG MarTech, bringing together seven MarTech companies to build a powerful suite of digital marketing tools. We’re excited to welcome GatherUp, a leading customer experience platform, to ASG MarTech,” said Jake Brodsky, Co-Founder and Head of Corporate Development at ASG. “GatherUp has driven innovation in its space, making it easier for brands to listen to customers and drive feedback, reviews, and positive experiences. Along with Grade.us (acquired in 2018), GatherUp is leading ASG MarTech’s efforts to create industry leading, comprehensive solutions in the customer experience space.”
Aaron Weiche, CEO of GatherUp, joined in 2015 and will continue as CEO. “This is an exciting new chapter for GatherUp as we double down on our commitment to make customer experience the backbone of business,” said Weiche. “ASG MarTech brings an exceptional foundation of SaaS operations and marketing expertise that will allow GatherUp to grow faster while continuing to innovate in our industry.”
Alice Song has joined ASG MarTech as COO, overseeing the Reviews business and operations for ASG MarTech. “We have seen tremendous growth with Grade.us and are excited to expand our footprint in the customer experience space through GatherUp,” said Song. “The team at GatherUp have built an incredible platform, and with ASG MarTech’s backing, we will continue to grow the product and services to deliver exceptional customer experiences.”
GatherUp was founded in 2013 by digital marketers Don Campbell, Mike Blumenthal and Thomas Hasch to help local businesses engage in the world of reviews and manage their online reputation. Since then, they’ve grown to over 20 employees and have served thousands of digital agencies, multi-location brands, and small businesses.
About GatherUp
Founded in 2013 by experts in local digital marketing, GatherUp is a SaaS solution for reputation and customer experience management. GatherUp has built an innovative feature set to gather, manage and market a brand’s customer experience. Founded in San Jose, CA, GatherUp employs a distributed team focused in Minneapolis, MN and spanning across four countries. To schedule a demo visit gatherup.com.
About ASG
ASG and its family of companies is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future. To learn more, visit www.alpinesg.com
