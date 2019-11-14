ECOVACS ROBOTICS Breaks Records in the Double 11 Shopping Season with Global Sales Over US$113 Million

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 14, 2019 11:24 AM EST
Chinese robotics maker sees 2019 Double 11-day global sales jump 12% year-on-year
SUZHOU, CHINA, Nov 14, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a market leader in innovative home service robotics, saw global sales on Double 11 (November 11) climb more than 12 percent year-on-year from 2018. Double 11, also called Singles Day, is China's version of the US shopping frenzy day Black Friday. The company's total Double 11 sales reached over US$113 million, setting a new record for ECOVACS.
"ECOVACS ROBOTICS achieved outstanding results for Double 11 sales in 2019," said Jonathan Tang, Vice President, Head of Global Business at ECOVACS ROBOTICS. "Our innovative home cleaning robotics demonstrate our commitment to delivering top quality products that make a difference in people's lives. ECOVACS ROBOTICS has proven itself a leader in global home service robotics with innovative products expanding the perception of home service robotics from simply cleaning appliances into home cleaning companions that take over tedious household chores freeing users to spend more time doing the things they love."
ECOVACS dominated China's top sales platforms including TMALL, JD and SUNING. All three platforms ranked ECOVACS as their Sales No.1 brand, respectively in both JD and TMALL's robotic vacuum cleaner category and in SUNING's vacuum cleaner category, accounting for over 50% market share in two of the giant platforms.
The ECOVACS' T series of the DEEBOT targets users who are highly passionate about cutting-edge technology and are big fans of the most intelligent features and innovations, such as the 2019 global flagship DEEBOT OZMO 920/950 (T5 in mainland China), which delivers a "Nothing Missed" extraordinary cleaning experience. This was the first series of floor cleaning robot to achieve more than US$36 million in sales during Double 11 and rank in sales as the No.1 brand in the LDS segment. ECOVACS' N series, the DEEBOT designed for consumers that demand high cleaning efficiency and efficacy, such as the DEEBOT OZMO 750 which ECOVACS just launched in the Japan market, became the sales No.1 brand in the VSLAM segment for the second year straight, selling 110,000 units.
ECOVACS' Double 11 sales outside of the mainland China market grew 80% compared to 2018, with particular success across five countries, three platforms and on 11 online channels. In Singapore, ECOVACS' sales jumped over 150% compared to Double 11 in 2018.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
ECOVACS has achieved great sales performance on Double 11 and is building momentum to prepare for the upcoming global Black Friday shopping day, aiming to strengthen its global leadership. ECOVACS is committed to bringing a smart home cleaning companion to every home around the world, permanently taking the hassle out of home cleaning.
About ECOVACS ROBOTICS
Innovating Since Day One - Creating the Intelligent Home.
At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to "live smart, enjoy life".
With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.
ECOVACS ROBOTICS
Angela Huang
[email protected]
Source: ECOVACS ROBOTICS
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT