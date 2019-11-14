SACRA MUSIC Commences Global Animation Song Cover Project "WACAVA Project"!

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 14, 2019 11:26 AM EST
First series of cover songs distributed and cover singer auditions held.
TOKYO, Nov 14, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - Sony Music Labels Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Manabu Tsujino) announces the launch of "WACAVA Project", a global animation song covers project lead by in-house music label SACRA MUSIC. This project is a new challenge designed to familiarize Japanese songs to the international music market.
The music market has formally entered the era of streaming where we no longer feel the distance between countries. It's no longer unusual for Japanese songs to be heard among audiences around the world. The WACAVA project aims to further familiarize audiences outside of Japan with Japanese songs through the concept of creating localized cover versions performed in the respective non-Japanese languages. The project will start with animation themes, which already have a presence in the international market, and additional songs from the SACRA MUSIC label will be covered and digitally released globally.
The first series kicked off today with the distribution of the English cover version of "Catch the Moment", a song originally by SACRA MUSIC artist LiSA and the Chinese version of "Overfly", a song originally by SACRA MUSIC artist Luna Haruna. "Catch the Moment" is covered by PelleK, one of the most famous anisong cover YouTubers who has posted more than 500 cover songs and owns a YouTube channel with more than 3,470,000 subscribers. "Overfly" is covered by China's singer Shuang Sheng who has more than 10,000,000 subscribers throughout the Chinese social media platforms. Songs will be distributed through music streaming and downloads platforms.
There are also plans for cover singer auditions in hopes to discover Japan inspired artists around the world. With the support of Tokyo Otaku Mode which is a company delivering Japanese culture to the world, auditions will be held in collaboration with localized events starting with "Anime NYC" which will be held in New York from November 15th to 17th. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday, November 13, 2019 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
With this "WACAVA Project" ("wakaba" means sprouting leaves in Japanese), we hope that the Japanese songs and melodies will reach across continents and around the world to bloom like beautiful cherry blossoms.
"WACAVA Project" Official website: http://wacavamusic.com/
First series cover songs
WACAVA "Catch the Moment feat. PelleK"
Original song performed by: LiSA
Tie-in: Main theme song for animation movie "Sword Art Online Ordinal Scale"
Cover Singer: PelleK
PelleK Biography
Born on December 21, 1986 in Norway, PelleK has a talented voice marked with stunningly powerful high notes. The singer and actor hosts his own YouTube channel full of anime song covers, covers of Top 40 and metal tunes, and even original songs, frequented by his 3.5 million subscribers.
Official YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/pellekofficial
Official Twitter https://twitter.com/imPelleK
Official Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pellekofficial
Official Instagram https://www.instagram.com/realpellek/
Official Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/1qLwXsUtyW2Ba2Iotg4gE3
WACAVA "Overfly feat. Shuang Sheng"
Original song performed by: Luna Haruna
Tie-in: Ending song for TV animation "Sword Art Online" Fairy Dance
Cover Singer: Shuang Sheng
Shuang Sheng Biography
Born on May 13, 2000 in China, the singer and social media influencer has followers counting 1.8 million on Weibo, 4 million on QQMusic, and 3 million on NetEase.
Her 4 years as a singer on web media platforms have garnered a total 10 million subscribers and a cumulative 2 billion streams for her repertoire.
Hit songs include "*", "**", and "***".
Official billibilli https://space.bilibili.com/2103351?from=search&seid=10400208968631427971
Official Tencent QQ https://y.qq.com/n/yqq/singer/001t94rh4OpQn0.html
Official NetEase https://music.163.com/#/user/home?id=135214753
Official Weibo https://www.weibo.com/u/3963209263?is_hot=1
About WACAVA Auditions
- Audition Eligibility: Open to all ages, nationalities, and genders
- Application Period: November 13, 2019 to March 31, 2020
- For information please check the official website:
"WACAVA Project" Official Website: http://wacavamusic.com/
For inquiries about this press release
Sony Music Labels Inc.
2nd Label Group SACRA MUSIC
e-mail [email protected]
Some terms in this release are displayed in Chinese as indicated with asterisk. Please refer to the full release at https://www.media-outreach.com/View/20488/
Source: Sony Music Labels Inc.
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
TOKYO, Nov 14, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - Sony Music Labels Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Manabu Tsujino) announces the launch of "WACAVA Project", a global animation song covers project lead by in-house music label SACRA MUSIC. This project is a new challenge designed to familiarize Japanese songs to the international music market.
|"WACAVA" is an acronym for "World Anisong Cover Association by Various Artists".
The music market has formally entered the era of streaming where we no longer feel the distance between countries. It's no longer unusual for Japanese songs to be heard among audiences around the world. The WACAVA project aims to further familiarize audiences outside of Japan with Japanese songs through the concept of creating localized cover versions performed in the respective non-Japanese languages. The project will start with animation themes, which already have a presence in the international market, and additional songs from the SACRA MUSIC label will be covered and digitally released globally.
The first series kicked off today with the distribution of the English cover version of "Catch the Moment", a song originally by SACRA MUSIC artist LiSA and the Chinese version of "Overfly", a song originally by SACRA MUSIC artist Luna Haruna. "Catch the Moment" is covered by PelleK, one of the most famous anisong cover YouTubers who has posted more than 500 cover songs and owns a YouTube channel with more than 3,470,000 subscribers. "Overfly" is covered by China's singer Shuang Sheng who has more than 10,000,000 subscribers throughout the Chinese social media platforms. Songs will be distributed through music streaming and downloads platforms.
There are also plans for cover singer auditions in hopes to discover Japan inspired artists around the world. With the support of Tokyo Otaku Mode which is a company delivering Japanese culture to the world, auditions will be held in collaboration with localized events starting with "Anime NYC" which will be held in New York from November 15th to 17th. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday, November 13, 2019 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
With this "WACAVA Project" ("wakaba" means sprouting leaves in Japanese), we hope that the Japanese songs and melodies will reach across continents and around the world to bloom like beautiful cherry blossoms.
"WACAVA Project" Official website: http://wacavamusic.com/
First series cover songs
WACAVA "Catch the Moment feat. PelleK"
Original song performed by: LiSA
Tie-in: Main theme song for animation movie "Sword Art Online Ordinal Scale"
Cover Singer: PelleK
PelleK Biography
Born on December 21, 1986 in Norway, PelleK has a talented voice marked with stunningly powerful high notes. The singer and actor hosts his own YouTube channel full of anime song covers, covers of Top 40 and metal tunes, and even original songs, frequented by his 3.5 million subscribers.
Official YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/pellekofficial
Official Twitter https://twitter.com/imPelleK
Official Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pellekofficial
Official Instagram https://www.instagram.com/realpellek/
Official Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/1qLwXsUtyW2Ba2Iotg4gE3
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
WACAVA "Overfly feat. Shuang Sheng"
Original song performed by: Luna Haruna
Tie-in: Ending song for TV animation "Sword Art Online" Fairy Dance
Cover Singer: Shuang Sheng
Shuang Sheng Biography
Born on May 13, 2000 in China, the singer and social media influencer has followers counting 1.8 million on Weibo, 4 million on QQMusic, and 3 million on NetEase.
Her 4 years as a singer on web media platforms have garnered a total 10 million subscribers and a cumulative 2 billion streams for her repertoire.
Hit songs include "*", "**", and "***".
Official billibilli https://space.bilibili.com/2103351?from=search&seid=10400208968631427971
Official Tencent QQ https://y.qq.com/n/yqq/singer/001t94rh4OpQn0.html
Official NetEase https://music.163.com/#/user/home?id=135214753
Official Weibo https://www.weibo.com/u/3963209263?is_hot=1
About WACAVA Auditions
- Audition Eligibility: Open to all ages, nationalities, and genders
- Application Period: November 13, 2019 to March 31, 2020
- For information please check the official website:
"WACAVA Project" Official Website: http://wacavamusic.com/
For inquiries about this press release
Sony Music Labels Inc.
2nd Label Group SACRA MUSIC
e-mail [email protected]
Some terms in this release are displayed in Chinese as indicated with asterisk. Please refer to the full release at https://www.media-outreach.com/View/20488/
Source: Sony Music Labels Inc.
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT