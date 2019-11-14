REPLY: Le conseil d’administration approuve le rapport financier trimestriel au 30 septembre 2019

|By Business Wire
November 14, 2019
Le conseil d’administration de Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] a approuvé aujourd’hui les résultats de la Société au 30 septembre 2019.
Pour les neuf premiers mois de l’année, le Groupe a enregistré un chiffre d’affaires consolidé de € 866,2 millions, soit une hausse de 14,8%, contre € 754,4 millions au 30 septembre 2018.
Tous les indicateurs s’affichent en hausse sur la période considérée (*). En septembre 2019, l'EBITDA consolidé était de € 136,2 millions, ce qui représente une hausse de 34,6% par rapport aux € 101,2 millions enregistrés en septembre 2018. Hors effets de l’application de l’IFRS 16, l’EBITDA consolidé s’afficherait à € 118,4 millions.
De janvier à septembre, l’EBIT a été de € 108,6 millions, soit une augmentation de 18,9% par rapport aux € 91,4 millions de septembre 2018. Hors effets de l’application de l’IFRS 16, l’EBIT s’afficherait à € 107,9 millions.
Le bénéfice avant impôts pour la période janvier-septembre 2019 s’élève à € 107,7 millions (+11,8%, contre € 96,3 millions en 2018). Hors effets de l’application de l’IFRS 16, cette valeur s’élèverait à € 108,7 millions.
Au troisième trimestre de l’année, le Groupe a également réalisé une performance positive, avec un chiffre d’affaires consolidé de € 292,5 millions pour la période considérée, soit une hausse de 14,1% par rapport à 2018.
De juillet à juin 2019, l’EBITDA s’est élevé à € 50,6 millions (hors effets de l’application de l’IFRS 16, ce chiffre s’élèverait à € 44,8 millions), avec un EBIT de € 41,0 millions (l’application de l’IFRS 16 n’affecte pas l’EBIT), le bénéfice avant impôts s’élevant à € 37,5 millions (hors effets de l’application de l’IFRS 16, ce chiffre s’élèverait à € 38,1 millions).
Au 30 septembre 2019, la position financière nette du Groupe est positive à € 52,9 millions (€ 151,6 millions hors effets de l’application de l’IFRS 16). La position financière nette au 30 juin 2019 est positive à € 18,3 millions.
«Au cours des neuf premiers mois de 2019, Reply a obtenu des résultats très largement positifs, tant en termes de chiffre d'affaires que de marges, a déclaré le président de Reply, Mario Rizzante, à l'issue du conseil d'administration. Même le troisième trimestre a été caractérisé par une croissance importante, ce qui nous permet d’envisager les mois à venir avec optimisme et de poursuivre le développement de notre Groupe.»
«La force de Reply réside dans notre capacité à interpréter l’innovation numérique de manière à ce qu’elle réponde aux besoins des entreprises, poursuit Mario Rizzante. Ces neuf premiers mois de 2019 ont été témoins de l’évolution considérable de nos principales gammes de produits: cloud, produits IdO et connectés, plates-formes de données et expérience numérique. Nous avons également connu une croissance exponentielle de la demande de nouvelles applications liées à l’utilisation de l’intelligence artificielle, un domaine dans lequel Reply s’est depuis longtemps engagé et où la Société a acquis une position de leader.»
(*) Reply applique la nouvelle norme internationale de comptabilité IFRS 16 par anticipation à partir du 1er janvier 2019, ce qui a eu un effet sur la valeur de l’EBITDA (+€ 17,8 millions) et sur la position financière nette (-€ 98,7 millions).
Conformément au paragraphe 2 de l’article 154-bis de la loi de finances consolidée, le responsable de l’établissement des rapports financiers de la Société, M. Giuseppe Veneziano, déclare que les informations comptables contenues dans le présent communiqué de presse correspondent aux registres, livres et écritures comptables de la Société.
Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] est spécialisé dans la conception et la mise en œuvre de solutions basées sur les nouveaux canaux de communication et les médias numériques. En tant que réseau de sociétés hautement spécialisées, Reply définit et développe des modèles commerciaux fondés sur les nouveaux paradigmes du big data, du cloud computing, des médias numériques et de l'internet des objets. Reply fournit des services de conseil, d’intégration de systèmes et de services numériques à des entreprises des secteurs des télécommunications et des médias, de l’industrie et des services, de la banque et de l’assurance et du secteur public. www.reply.com
Le présent communiqué de presse est issu d’une traduction. Seule la version italienne fait autorité.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
