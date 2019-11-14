SearchUnify Announces Mamba ‘20 to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation for Self-Service & Support

|By Business Wire
|
November 14, 2019 01:00 PM EST
SearchUnify, a recognized cognitive search platform by Grazitti Interactive, announced the general availability of its annual fall release - Mamba ‘20. It ushers in a gamut of features that augment support agents and enhance the experience of every individual interacting with self-service portals.
“Our goal is to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation with search as the centerpiece. Our latest release is a step in that direction. Earlier this year, SearchUnify was recognized in The Forrester Wave™ : Cognitive Search, Q2 2019 for its ‘well-thought-out technical architecture’. Mamba ‘20 builds on that with a bunch of new features that will enable support teams to do more like leveraging best-in-class case clustering to solve customer cases faster. Machine learning will power a whole new level of personalized user experience and the admins will be able to get actionable insights faster with an NLG engine that deciphers reports in real-time,” said Vishal Sharma, CTO of SearchUnify.
“We’ve rolled out Mamba ‘20 so that our customers can maximize business value from their investment,” said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive. He continued, “Having worked with companies of all sizes for a decade and powering them to drive better customer support and success, we’ve been noticing a constant change in customer expectations. Organizations are under a lot of pressure to innovate. There is an increasing demand for tailored experiences from customers and employees alike. And with Mamba ‘20, achieving that has become simple.”
Mamba’20 introduces Docebo, Vimeo and Slack as content sources. You can now install SearchUnify inside your Slack platform, making it easier for agents to find experts for resolving customer cases. The engine now extracts and analyzes more data than before. This includes new reports, the ability to fine-tune some existing reports, and chatbot analytics reports.
SearchUnify is now also available entirely on-premises for enhanced security. The release adds an abundance of intelligent features like NLP Manager, support for non-English languages, smart tuning, etc. For admins, it brings a brand-new dashboard, facet manager, and chatbot theme editor. Admins can customize the interface by merging and changing the placement of facets for a better user experience.
Those using Salesforce can make the most of their Salesforce org with a number of handy changes like a brand-new Agent Helper, a hand-off chatbot connector, turbo crawl, access control override, etc. The new release elevates the experience of using AI-powered chatbots. The all-new chatbots are customizable, easily trainable, and analyzable - admins can view real-time analytics reports of chatbot interactions.
About SearchUnify
SearchUnify is a unified cognitive search platform that revolutionizes information discovery, fuels an insight engine, and makes for a robust platform for AI-based apps like customer-facing chatbots and Agent Helper. Its parent company Grazitti Interactive is a digital innovation leader having extensive experience in developing solutions that unlock data insights, increase operational efficiency, and drive customer success. For over a decade, it’s been enabling companies of all sizes—including Fortune 500 enterprises—implement, customize, configure, optimize, integrate, and manage solutions such as CRM, marketing automation, online communities, and analytics.
SearchUnify’s AI powers relevant and personalized search results for customer support and self-service. It indexes disparate content repositories, makes relevant content easily discoverable (on online communities, sites, customer portals, service consoles) and provides advanced insights into user search behavior, content usability, and content gaps – all while self-learning to personalize and keep responses within the context and ensuring the security of the enterprise data.
