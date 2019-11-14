Global Thin Layer Deposition Market Forecasts, 2019-2024 - Increase in Demand for Microelectronics & Consumer Electronics to Fuel the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Thin Layer Deposition Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thin layer deposition market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.25% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.
In April 2019, The Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) and Beneq have signed a long term collaboration agreement for the use of atomic layer deposition (ALD) technologies in printable electronics applications.
Thin-film semiconductor deposition is a next-generation technology that is achieving rapid acceptance across various industries. The range of applications of thin-film semiconductors in solar panels will create an increasing demand in thin-film semiconductor deposition manufacturing.
The demand for thin layer deposition semiconductors has increased due to their advantages such as lightweight, higher efficiency, less space consumption, and flexibility in shape. They are widely used in various applications such as solar panels, DRAMs, microprocessors, and wearable technologies among others.
The market is largely driven by the increasing demand for microelectronics and flexible electronics such as flexible display & batteries. Moreover, the need for miniaturization of the circuit had supplemented the growth of Thin-layer deposition market. The requirement for advanced OLED displays will further boost the demand in the coming years.
Moreover, the surge in demand of sensors in the smartphone industry and increasing application of solar systems in household equipment, transportation facilities, and aircraft are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the thin-layer deposition market in the coming years.
However, restraints associated with the thin layer deposition market is a huge initial investment required for setting up a new manufacturing facility for thin layer deposition and increasing the cost of raw materials.
Key Market Trends
Increase in Demand for Microelectronics & Consumer Electronics to Fuel Demand
- The rise in the sale of microelectronics and consumer electronics is expected to fuel the demand for semiconductor ICs, during the forecast period. The increase in demand for semiconductor ICs is projected to improve the production capacity of semiconductor device manufacturers, which, in turn, may augment the demand for the atomic layer deposition market.
- Besides, governments and industry stakeholders are keenly following the advancements in the microelectronics industry, as these technologies might potentially disrupt and boost the Internet of Things. The industry has been investing in enhancing chip performance too. For e.g. in June 2018, Applied Materials Inc. announced a breakthrough in materials engineering, which accelerated chip performance in the AI and Big Data era. The company's unique integrated materials solution combines dry clean, Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD), Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) on the Endura platform, enabling the customers to quicken the adoption of cobalt.
- Many of the manufacturing companies prefer the atomic layer deposition technique to produce smaller components with comparatively low costs with the demand for miniaturization growing every day. As device requirements push toward smaller and more spatially demanding structures, ALD has demonstrated potential advantages over alternative deposition methods, such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and various physical vapor deposition (PVD) techniques, due to its conformality and control over materials thickness and composition. This broad adoption of ALD, CVD, PVD is expected to fuel the growth of the market studied.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the World Market
- Asia-Pacific accounted for the most significant market share in the thin layer deposition market. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the progression of electronics and semiconductor industries, mainly in China. The deep-rooted electronics manufacturing bases in China, South Korea, and Taiwan led to an increased demand for deposition technologies.
- The rise in industrialization and an increase in the number of end-user industries in developing economies, such as China and India, have offered numerous untapped opportunities. Moreover, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have led the thin layer deposition growth, due to increasing solar panel manufacturing and installations. For instance, on May 31, 2018, the Chinese government announced subsidy reductions for photovoltaic power generation, widely known as the 531 Policy.
- Moreover, the rising demand for electronic components in the automotive industry is anticipated to increase the demand for semiconductors, in the region. This, in turn, directly impacts the growth of the market studied, in a positive manner.
Competitive Landscape
The thin layer deposition market is a highly competitive market and is currently dominated by a few players from Asia-Pacific, followed by those in North America and Europe, with their technological expertise in deposition technology. The global market is expected to be consolidated in nature, and the major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability.
Recent Developments
- July 2019 - Applied Materials, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which Applied will acquire all outstanding shares of Kokusai Electric Corporation for USD 2.2 billion in cash from global investment firm KKR.
- March 2019 - INORCOAT, provider of large PVD coating systems for heavy and big substrates developed a system of moving magnetrons. This development has brought in ease to handle parts and to support the process of PVD to achieve required efficacy and productivity for its potential customer and existing client.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Microelectronics & Consumer Electronics to Fuel the Demand
4.2.2 Surge in Demand of Sensors in the Smartphone Industry and Increasing Application of Solar Systems
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Set up Cost
4.3.2 Increasing Cost of Raw Material
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deposition Technology
5.1.1 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)
5.1.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
5.1.3 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Applied Materials Inc.
6.1.2 Aixtron SE
6.1.3 Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC)
6.1.4 IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.
6.1.5 Lam Research Corporation
6.1.6 Veeco Instruments Inc.
6.1.7 CVD Equipment Corporation
6.1.8 Tokyo Electron Limited
6.1.9 Oerlikon Balzers
6.1.10 Canon Anelva Corporation
6.1.11 ASM International N.V.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
