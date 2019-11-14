|By Business Wire
Phononic, a global leader in solid-state cooling and heating technology, in partnership with Temasek Foundation, today introduced its innovative OACIS solid-state bladeless fan, that delivers sustainable, compressor-free, active cooling to Singapore. Phononic and its installation partner, Singapore Power Group, have successfully installed eight OACIS units at Jurong Lake Gardens and Clarke Quay, some of the country’s popular destinations, to provide outdoor comfort and enhance the enjoyment and use of the locations. OACIS marks an important ‘Designed with Phononic’ initiative, where its scalable semiconductor platform creates sustainable new cooling solutions addressing some of the world’s greatest climate challenges. Phononic’s Singapore engagement is a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region for OACIS’ commercialisation efforts.
Phononic and Temasek Foundation Introduce First-of-its-kind Sustainable Outdoor Active Cooling in Singapore (OACIS)
Temasek Foundation champions sustainability and supports the development of game-changing solutions that improve liveability, such as sustainable comfort to populations facing hot, tropical, and humid climates. The Foundation selected and funded the development and introduction of Phononic’s outdoor cooling platform, which cools using thermoelectric semiconductor technology, to assess its suitability and optimize performance as a sustainable solution for improving the quality of outdoor experiences. OACIS installations focus on Singapore’s world-renowned public attractions, including outdoor gardens, dining areas, public parks and more, in efforts to provide actively cooled areas enhancing the experience of Singaporeans and tourists alike.
“OACIS is a disruptive climate control project that demonstrates our commitment to uncovering and supporting innovative technology that further improves the liveability conditions and quality of life not just in Singapore but everywhere,” said Mr. Lim Hock Chuan, Chief Executive, Temasek Foundation Ecosperity. “We are happy that the potential of solid-state technology has been harnessed by Phononic that goes beyond refrigeration and into sustainable active cooling, and look forward to more people and places benefiting from OACIS, indoors or outdoors.”
Built with Phononic’s proprietary Solid-State Heat Pump and integrated systems design, the first OACIS installations can create a cooled zone that lowers the temperature from the surrounding ambient by up to 10ºC while decreasing the humidity by up to 15% in the immediate area. OACIS adapts to the environment and delivers actual cooling at an air flow rate up to 75% lower than an industrial bladed fan with energy consumption up to 50% lower, depending on the operating mode and ambient temperature, allowing participants to stay outside longer, and more comfortably.
Today, Phononic unveils its OACIS installations at Clarke Quay, a historic and vibrant destination on the banks of the Singapore River. Singaporeans and tourists who visit the Octapas restaurant at Clarke Quay can experience the actively cooled outdoor zones created by the OACIS bladeless fans. This enhancement to the outdoor dining experience allows guests to enjoy the scenic views of the Singapore River even through the hottest parts of the day. In addition to Clarke Quay, Phononic and Singapore Power Group have installed units in children play areas at Jurong Lake Gardens, and will continue with installations at other outdoor sites, including Gardens by the Bay, through the rest of the year. The support by Temasek Foundation for this innovation and field trials is enabling Phononic to make further refinements and customise OACIS to offer the benefits of this sustainable cooling to Singapore and other cities. Further enhancements, additional installments and mass production of the OACIS bladeless fan are scheduled for 2020.
The growth of the use of air conditioning globally is explosive. While it is necessary to help improve peoples’ quality of life, if left unchecked, the global warming impact of air conditioning and related compressor-driven climate control solutions is expected to be catastrophic. By 2050, it is projected that carbon dioxide emissions from leaked refrigerants used in air conditioning will rival that from global automobile emissions. To address the threat to the environment, climate think tank Project Drawdown has named better refrigeration management the top solution for tackling global warming.
As a sustainability leader, the OACIS bladeless fan uses low-pressure carbon dioxide and water as its safe and non-toxic refrigerants, and efficiently uses electricity to provide a comfortable level of active cooling. OACIS is designed to be modular and scalable, and leverages on energy-efficient solid-state technology to provide active cooling in both indoor and outdoor settings. It overcomes the shortfalls of prevailing technologies, like compressor-based cooling that use global warming hydrofluorocarbons, or large bladed fans that circulate hot air uncomfortably at high velocity. In the future, OACIS can be integrated into the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems of residential and commercial buildings, further lowering the overall infrastructure energy consumption.
“We are proud to partner with Temasek Foundation on this first-of-its-kind cooling project that takes head-on the challenges posed by an ever-warming climate. Singapore has set the scene for the rest of the world, and together we’re delivering sustainable cooling solutions,” said Dr. Tony Atti, Phononic Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to its unique approach and sustainable technology, OACIS is a groundbreaking solid-state solution that can be deployed anywhere globally, transforming and improving the quality of life for people around the world.”
This project represents the first of many large-scale projects aimed at fundamentally changing the way the world cools cities – and citizens – in the future. To learn more about OACIS, click here.
About Phononic
Phononic is reimagining cooling and heating in ways never thought possible. Its breakthrough solid-state technology is transforming industries and creating new markets with innovative solutions that disrupt antiquated business models and incumbent technologies. Phononic is the critical element of innovation needed to radically change what it means to be efficient, effective and sustainable. The company has been named to the 2016, 2017 and 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 lists, received the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s 2017 Emerging Tech Award, R&D 100 Award, and more.
About Temasek Foundation
Temasek Foundation supports a diverse range of programmes that uplift lives and communities in Singapore and beyond. Collectively, our programmes strengthen social resilience, foster international exchange, enhance regional capabilities, and advance science for a sustainable world. Temasek Foundation’s programmes, made possible through philanthropic endowments gifted by Temasek, strive towards achieving positive outcomes for individuals and communities now, and for generations to come. For more information, visit www.temasekfoundation.org.sg.
