Ingram Micro Names Mike Zilis CFO

|
|November 14, 2019 04:00 PM EST
Ingram Micro Inc. today announced the promotion of Mike Zilis as Ingram Micro’s next executive vice president and CFO, effective January 1, 2020. Zilis will succeed Gina Mastantuono, who is leaving to take the role of CFO for a US publicly traded company. Zilis, who most recently has led strategy and operations across much of the company’s international business, also brings extensive financial experience to his new role. He will work with Mastantuono through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.
“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Mike for many years and know first-hand that the combination of his business operations and financial expertise brings tremendous value to our organization,” said Alain Monié, Ingram Micro CEO. “I look forward to Mike helping us execute our long-term strategy, as we continue to grow in higher value businesses and build and enhance our global capabilities. I know we will leverage his full skill set to deliver a superior experience to all our stakeholders.”
“Gina has been an excellent asset for our organization and a true business partner to me,” Monié continued. “Our organization has benefited from her strong leadership and we are very appreciative of her many contributions. We wish her well in what promises to be an exciting next stage of her career.”
Zilis commented, “I am excited to take on this responsibility, which will couple both my financial roots and business operations experience, and I look forward to further expanding on the great work Gina has accomplished with our finance team, including building industry-leading processes and controls. This is an excellent time to be at Ingram Micro, supporting our continued growth and strategic direction.”
Zilis currently serves as Ingram Micro executive vice president and group president of Asia Pacific, with responsibilities for driving the strategy and execution of the company’s operations in the Asia Pacific region. Prior to this role, he served as executive vice president and group president with oversight for the company’s operations in Latin America, Eastern Europe, ASEAN and Hong Kong markets. Zilis also previously led the company’s Latin American Technology Solutions business as executive vice president and president Latin America.
Zilis’ finance background is equally impressive. He joined Ingram Micro in 2006 as senior vice president and corporate controller, heading the company’s financial planning and analysis, external and internal financial reporting, long-term strategic planning, financial due diligence and merger and acquisition work. Prior to joining Ingram Micro, Zilis was vice president and corporate controller for Avnet, Inc., where he was instrumental in leading the company’s cost-saving initiatives and efforts to streamline and add efficiency to ongoing processes. He began his career with 10 years in the commercial audit practice of leading accounting firm Arthur Andersen LLP. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting from Boston College.
The company also announced that Diego Utge is being promoted to executive vice president and group president of Asia Pacific, effective January 1, succeeding Zilis. For nearly two years, Utge has led the company’s business in India as senior vice president and chief country executive. He will continue leading India in his new role. Utge is a 17-year company veteran, starting in 2002 as a finance manager for Ingram Micro’s Miami Export business, and rising through the years to vice president and chief country executive of Brazil before taking the India leadership position.
Additionally, the company said that Mark Conte has been named Ingram Micro senior vice president, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective immediately. Conte, who most recently served as senior vice president, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Staples, Inc., the world’s largest office solutions provider, succeeds Jim Agnew who recently transitioned to CFO for Ingram Micro’s business in China. Conte brings over 30 years of finance and leadership experience, with expertise in developing high performance teams, driving transformation and change management, and working as a critical partner with the business, tax, legal and treasury. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Rutgers University. Conte will work closely with Zilis and Mastantuono during the CFO transition and will then report directly to Zilis.
“Succession planning is always a focus for Ingram Micro, and we are fortunate to have a strong bench of talent, such as Mike and Diego, ready and willing to take on new responsibilities. Additionally,” Monié concluded, “we are pleased to continue to attract the industry’s best talent and look forward to the new insights and expertise Mark brings to our organization.”
About Ingram Micro Inc.
Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. More at www.ingrammicro.com.
© 2019 Ingram Micro Inc. All rights reserved. Ingram Micro and the registered Ingram Micro logo are trademarks used under license by Ingram Micro Inc.
