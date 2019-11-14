Kulicke & Soffa Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 14, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), today announced financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $139.8 million, net income of $6.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million.
During its fourth fiscal quarter, K&S repurchased $15.0 million of common stock in open market transactions at an average price of $22.37 per share. The Company also recorded a quarterly dividend equivalent to $0.12 per share during its fourth fiscal quarter.
|
Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP
|
|
|
Fiscal Q4 2019
|
|
Change vs.
Fiscal Q4 2018
|
|
Change vs.
Fiscal Q3 2019
|
Net Revenue
|
|
$139.8 million
|
|
down 24.3%
|
|
up 10%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$65.4 million
|
|
down 23.8%
|
|
up 11.2%
|
Gross Margin
|
|
46.8%
|
|
up 40 bps
|
|
up 60 bps
|
Income from Operations
|
|
$7.7 million
|
|
down 68.7%
|
|
up 327.8%
|
Operating Margin
|
|
5.5%
|
|
down 780 bps
|
|
up 410 bps
|
Net Income
|
|
$6.4 million
|
|
down 78.4%
|
|
up 392.3%
|
Net Margin
|
|
4.6%
|
|
down 1140 bps
|
|
up 360 bps
|
EPS – Diluted
|
|
$0.10
|
|
down 76.7%
|
|
up 400%
|
Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP
|
|
Fiscal Q4 2019
|
Change vs.
Fiscal Q4 2018
|
Change vs.
Fiscal Q3 2019
|
Income from Operations
|
$11.2 million
|
|
down 59%
|
|
up 160.5%
|
Operating Margin
|
8.0%
|
|
down 670 bps
|
|
up 470 bps
|
Net Income
|
$9.3 million
|
|
down 70.1%
|
|
up 158.3%
|
Net Margin
|
6.7%
|
|
down 1020 bps
|
|
up 390 bps
|
EPS - Diluted
|
$0.14
|
|
down 68.9%
|
|
up 133.3%
A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of non-GAAP Financial Results” section.
Despite broader macro and industry headwinds through fiscal 2019, the Company maintained an aggressive pace of R&D investment, increased the competitiveness of current and new offerings and generated free cash flow of $54.2 million.
Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Nearly all of our businesses experienced demand improvements sequentially through the September quarter, and have improved materially since the March quarter. In parallel, we have also made meaningful progress in expanding our served markets through customer acceptance and ongoing traction of our multiple advanced packaging offerings, including PIXALUXTM, our mini and microLED solution.”
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights
- Net revenue of $540.1 million.
- Gross margin of 47.1%.
- Net income of $11.7 million or 0.18 per share; non-GAAP net income of $30.1 million or $0.46 per share.
- The Company repurchased a total of 4.7 million shares of common stock at a cost of $100.5 million.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights
- Net revenue of $139.8 million.
- Gross margin of 46.8%.
- Net income of $6.4 million or 0.10 per share; non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million or $0.14 per share.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, net of bank overdraft were $532.3 million as of September 28, 2019.
First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook
The Company currently expects net revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2020 ending December 28, 2019 to be approximately $130 million to $150 million. Over the past 5 years, December quarter sales have averaged a 14% sequential revenue decline over the September quarter.
Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "Considering demand improvements within our core business, market traction within our newly developed products, and ongoing customer engagement within our growing base of Advanced Packaging solutions, we are increasingly optimistic as we look ahead into fiscal year 2020.”
Earnings Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss these results will be held today, November 14, 2019, beginning at 6:00pm EST. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.
A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through November 21st by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13694867. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company’s operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company’s period-to-period financial results and the Company’s overall performance to that of its competitors.
Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibit.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.
Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa’s expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).
Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to our future expected dividend payouts and growth opportunities. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company fails to meet its operational and financial targets in order to adhere to its dividend policy; the risk that customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled, generally without charges; the risk that anticipated customer orders may not materialize; the risk that our suppliers may not be able to meet our demands on a timely basis; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the risk that identified market opportunities may not grow or developed as we anticipated; volatile global economic conditions, which could result in, among other things, sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for the Company’s products, and disruption of capital and credit markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our operations; the possibility that we may need to impair the carrying value of goodwill and/or intangibles established in connection with one or more of our prior acquisitions; acts of terrorism and violence; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, which may be associated with a substantial non-U.S. customer and supplier base and substantial non-U.S. manufacturing operations; the impact of changes in tax law; the risk that the Company will not identify suitable acquisition opportunities or that any acquisitions will not be successful; the risk that the Company fails to timely remediate the material weaknesses identified in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or that new material weaknesses or significant deficiencies emerge; and the factors listed or discussed in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share and employee data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
September 28,
2019
|
September 29,
2018
|
September 28,
2019
|
September 29,
2018
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
139,827
|
|
$
|
184,824
|
|
$
|
540,052
|
|
$
|
889,121
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
74,389
|
|
|
99,001
|
|
|
285,462
|
|
|
479,680
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
65,438
|
|
|
85,823
|
|
|
254,590
|
|
|
409,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
25,723
|
|
|
27,854
|
|
|
107,785
|
|
|
113,338
|
|
Research and development
|
|
28,560
|
|
|
30,740
|
|
|
116,169
|
|
|
119,621
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
1,823
|
|
|
1,899
|
|
|
7,412
|
|
|
7,826
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
1,639
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
1,614
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
57,745
|
|
|
61,249
|
|
|
232,980
|
|
|
242,809
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
7,693
|
|
|
24,574
|
|
|
21,610
|
|
|
166,632
|
|
Other income / (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
3,485
|
|
|
3,551
|
|
|
15,132
|
|
|
11,971
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(918
|
)
|
|
(255
|
)
|
|
(2,055
|
)
|
|
(1,054
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
10,260
|
|
|
27,870
|
|
|
34,687
|
|
|
177,549
|
|
Income tax expense / (benefit)
|
|
3,804
|
|
|
(1,750
|
)
|
|
22,910
|
|
|
120,744
|
|
Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax
|
|
52
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
124
|
|
|
129
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
6,404
|
|
$
|
29,635
|
|
$
|
11,653
|
|
$
|
56,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
63,401
|
|
|
67,462
|
|
|
65,286
|
|
|
69,380
|
|
Diluted
|
|
64,251
|
|
|
68,675
|
|
|
65,948
|
|
|
70,419
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
Supplemental financial data:
|
September 28,
2019
|
September 29,
2018
|
September 28,
2019
|
September 29,
2018
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
5,303
|
|
$
|
4,852
|
|
$
|
20,304
|
|
$
|
19,015
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
2,517
|
|
|
3,960
|
|
|
11,829
|
|
|
20,441
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
161
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
632
|
|
|
515
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
2,632
|
|
|
2,671
|
|
|
10,503
|
|
|
8,548
|
|
Research and development
|
|
767
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
3,197
|
|
|
2,622
|
|
Total equity-based compensation expense
|
$
|
3,560
|
|
$
|
3,461
|
|
$
|
14,332
|
|
$
|
11,685
|
|
|
As of
|
|
September 28,
2019
|
September 29,
2018
|
Backlog of orders 1
|
$
|
104,711
|
|
$
|
141,665
|
|
Number of employees
|
|
2,614
|
|
|
2,912
|
|
1.
|
Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of
|
|
September 28,
2019
|
September 29,
2018
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
364,184
|
|
$
|
320,630
|
|
Restricted cash
|
—
|
|
518
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
229,000
|
|
|
293,000
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $597 and $385 respectively
|
|
195,830
|
|
|
243,373
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
89,308
|
|
|
115,191
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
15,429
|
|
|
14,561
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
893,751
|
|
|
987,273
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
72,370
|
|
|
76,067
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
55,691
|
|
|
56,550
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
42,651
|
|
|
52,871
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
6,409
|
|
|
9,017
|
|
Equity investments
|
|
6,250
|
|
|
1,373
|
|
Other assets
|
|
2,494
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,079,616
|
|
$
|
1,185,740
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
Short term debt
|
$
|
60,904
|
|
$
|
—
|
Accounts payable
|
|
36,711
|
|
|
48,527
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
64,533
|
|
|
105,978
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
12,494
|
|
|
19,571
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
174,642
|
|
|
174,076
|
|
|
|
|
Financing obligation
|
|
14,207
|
|
|
15,187
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
32,054
|
|
|
25,591
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
80,290
|
|
|
81,491
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
9,360
|
|
|
9,188
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
310,553
|
|
|
305,533
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value
|
|
533,590
|
|
|
519,244
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(349,212
|
)
|
|
(248,664
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
594,625
|
|
|
613,529
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(9,940
|
)
|
|
(3,902
|
)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
769,063
|
|
$
|
880,207
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
1,079,616
|
|
$
|
1,185,740
|
|
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
September 28,
2019
|
September 29,
2018
|
September 28,
2019
|
September 29,
2018
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
|
$
|
(17,214
|
)
|
$
|
29,656
|
|
$
|
65,967
|
|
$
|
123,499
|
|
Net cash provided /(used in) by investing activities, continuing operations
|
|
17,094
|
|
|
(39,344
|
)
|
|
47,468
|
|
|
(96,871
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) /provided by financing activities, continuing operations
|
|
(32,567
|
)
|
|
(33,330
|
)
|
|
(71,318
|
)
|
|
(99,135
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
859
|
|
|
966
|
|
|
919
|
|
|
715
|
|
Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(31,828
|
)
|
|
(42,052
|
)
|
|
43,036
|
|
|
(71,792
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
396,012
|
|
|
363,200
|
|
|
321,148
|
|
|
392,940
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
364,184
|
|
$
|
321,148
|
|
$
|
364,184
|
|
$
|
321,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
229,000
|
|
|
293,000
|
|
|
229,000
|
|
|
293,000
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
|
$
|
593,184
|
|
$
|
614,148
|
|
$
|
593,184
|
|
$
|
614,148
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating
to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
September 28,
2019
|
|
September 29,
2018
|
|
June 29,
2019
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
139,827
|
|
$
|
184,824
|
|
$
|
127,109
|
|
U.S. GAAP income from operations
|
|
7,693
|
|
|
24,574
|
|
|
1,827
|
|
U.S. GAAP operating margin
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
|
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative
|
$
|
1,823
|
|
$
|
1,899
|
|
$
|
1,843
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
1,639
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
587
|
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
11,155
|
|
$
|
27,229
|
|
$
|
4,257
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and
U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
Twelve
months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
September 28,
2019
|
|
September 28,
2019
|
|
September 29,
2018
|
|
June 29,
2019
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
540,052
|
|
|
$
|
139,827
|
|
|
$
|
184,824
|
|
|
$
|
127,109
|
|
U.S. GAAP net income
|
|
11,653
|
|
|
|
6,404
|
|
|
|
29,635
|
|
|
|
1,287
|
|
U.S. GAAP net margin
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative
|
$
|
7,412
|
|
|
$
|
1,823
|
|
|
$
|
1,899
|
|
|
|
1,843
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
1,614
|
|
|
|
1,639
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
|
587
|
|
Income tax expense- Tax Reform
|
|
9,911
|
|
|
|
(300
|
)
|
|
|
(1,137
|
)
|
|
—
|
Net income tax (benefit)/expense on non-GAAP items
|
|
(465
|
)
|
|
|
(250
|
)
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
18,472
|
|
|
|
2,912
|
|
|
|
1,562
|
|
|
|
2,328
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
30,125
|
|
|
|
9,316
|
|
|
|
31,197
|
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
Non-GAAP net margin
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Diluted(a)
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Diluted
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Diluted(c)
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
65,286
|
|
|
|
63,401
|
|
|
|
67,462
|
|
|
|
64,683
|
|
Diluted(b)
|
|
65,948
|
|
|
|
64,251
|
|
|
|
68,675
|
|
|
|
65,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(a)
|
GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive.
|(b)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.
|(c)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005743/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT