Kulicke & Soffa Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), today announced financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $139.8 million, net income of $6.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million.

During its fourth fiscal quarter, K&S repurchased $15.0 million of common stock in open market transactions at an average price of $22.37 per share. The Company also recorded a quarterly dividend equivalent to $0.12 per share during its fourth fiscal quarter.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP Fiscal Q4 2019 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2018 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2019 Net Revenue $139.8 million down 24.3% up 10% Gross Profit $65.4 million down 23.8% up 11.2% Gross Margin 46.8% up 40 bps up 60 bps Income from Operations $7.7 million down 68.7% up 327.8% Operating Margin 5.5% down 780 bps up 410 bps Net Income $6.4 million down 78.4% up 392.3% Net Margin 4.6% down 1140 bps up 360 bps EPS – Diluted $0.10 down 76.7% up 400% Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP Fiscal Q4 2019 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2018 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2019 Income from Operations $11.2 million down 59% up 160.5% Operating Margin 8.0% down 670 bps up 470 bps Net Income $9.3 million down 70.1% up 158.3% Net Margin 6.7% down 1020 bps up 390 bps EPS - Diluted $0.14 down 68.9% up 133.3%

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of non-GAAP Financial Results” section.

Despite broader macro and industry headwinds through fiscal 2019, the Company maintained an aggressive pace of R&D investment, increased the competitiveness of current and new offerings and generated free cash flow of $54.2 million.

Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Nearly all of our businesses experienced demand improvements sequentially through the September quarter, and have improved materially since the March quarter. In parallel, we have also made meaningful progress in expanding our served markets through customer acceptance and ongoing traction of our multiple advanced packaging offerings, including PIXALUXTM, our mini and microLED solution.”

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $540.1 million.

Gross margin of 47.1%.

Net income of $11.7 million or 0.18 per share; non-GAAP net income of $30.1 million or $0.46 per share.

The Company repurchased a total of 4.7 million shares of common stock at a cost of $100.5 million.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $139.8 million.

Gross margin of 46.8%.

Net income of $6.4 million or 0.10 per share; non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million or $0.14 per share.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, net of bank overdraft were $532.3 million as of September 28, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2020 ending December 28, 2019 to be approximately $130 million to $150 million. Over the past 5 years, December quarter sales have averaged a 14% sequential revenue decline over the September quarter.

Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "Considering demand improvements within our core business, market traction within our newly developed products, and ongoing customer engagement within our growing base of Advanced Packaging solutions, we are increasingly optimistic as we look ahead into fiscal year 2020.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company’s operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company’s period-to-period financial results and the Company’s overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibit.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa’s expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).

Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to our future expected dividend payouts and growth opportunities. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company fails to meet its operational and financial targets in order to adhere to its dividend policy; the risk that customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled, generally without charges; the risk that anticipated customer orders may not materialize; the risk that our suppliers may not be able to meet our demands on a timely basis; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the risk that identified market opportunities may not grow or developed as we anticipated; volatile global economic conditions, which could result in, among other things, sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for the Company’s products, and disruption of capital and credit markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our operations; the possibility that we may need to impair the carrying value of goodwill and/or intangibles established in connection with one or more of our prior acquisitions; acts of terrorism and violence; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, which may be associated with a substantial non-U.S. customer and supplier base and substantial non-U.S. manufacturing operations; the impact of changes in tax law; the risk that the Company will not identify suitable acquisition opportunities or that any acquisitions will not be successful; the risk that the Company fails to timely remediate the material weaknesses identified in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or that new material weaknesses or significant deficiencies emerge; and the factors listed or discussed in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net revenue $ 139,827 $ 184,824 $ 540,052 $ 889,121 Cost of sales 74,389 99,001 285,462 479,680 Gross profit 65,438 85,823 254,590 409,441 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 25,723 27,854 107,785 113,338 Research and development 28,560 30,740 116,169 119,621 Amortization of intangible assets 1,823 1,899 7,412 7,826 Restructuring 1,639 756 1,614 2,024 Total operating expenses 57,745 61,249 232,980 242,809 Income from operations 7,693 24,574 21,610 166,632 Other income / (expense): Interest income 3,485 3,551 15,132 11,971 Interest expense (918 ) (255 ) (2,055 ) (1,054 ) Income before income taxes 10,260 27,870 34,687 177,549 Income tax expense / (benefit) 3,804 (1,750 ) 22,910 120,744 Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax 52 (15 ) 124 129 Net income $ 6,404 $ 29,635 $ 11,653 $ 56,676 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.18 $ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.43 $ 0.18 $ 0.80 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.48 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,401 67,462 65,286 69,380 Diluted 64,251 68,675 65,948 70,419 Three months ended Twelve months ended Supplemental financial data: September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,303 $ 4,852 $ 20,304 $ 19,015 Capital expenditures 2,517 3,960 11,829 20,441 Equity-based compensation expense: Cost of sales 161 131 632 515 Selling, general and administrative 2,632 2,671 10,503 8,548 Research and development 767 659 3,197 2,622 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 3,560 $ 3,461 $ 14,332 $ 11,685 As of September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Backlog of orders 1 $ 104,711 $ 141,665 Number of employees 2,614 2,912

1. Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,184 $ 320,630 Restricted cash — 518 Short-term investments 229,000 293,000 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $597 and $385 respectively 195,830 243,373 Inventories, net 89,308 115,191 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,429 14,561 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 893,751 987,273 Property, plant and equipment, net 72,370 76,067 Goodwill 55,691 56,550 Intangible assets, net 42,651 52,871 Deferred income taxes 6,409 9,017 Equity investments 6,250 1,373 Other assets 2,494 2,589 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,079,616 $ 1,185,740 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short term debt $ 60,904 $ — Accounts payable 36,711 48,527 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 64,533 105,978 Income taxes payable 12,494 19,571 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 174,642 174,076 Financing obligation 14,207 15,187 Deferred income taxes 32,054 25,591 Income taxes payable 80,290 81,491 Other liabilities 9,360 9,188 TOTAL LIABILITIES 310,553 305,533 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value 533,590 519,244 Treasury stock, at cost (349,212 ) (248,664 ) Retained earnings 594,625 613,529 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,940 ) (3,902 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 769,063 $ 880,207 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,079,616 $ 1,185,740

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ (17,214 ) $ 29,656 $ 65,967 $ 123,499 Net cash provided /(used in) by investing activities, continuing operations 17,094 (39,344 ) 47,468 (96,871 ) Net cash (used in) /provided by financing activities, continuing operations (32,567 ) (33,330 ) (71,318 ) (99,135 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 859 966 919 715 Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (31,828 ) (42,052 ) 43,036 (71,792 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 396,012 363,200 321,148 392,940 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 364,184 $ 321,148 $ 364,184 $ 321,148 Short-term investments 229,000 293,000 229,000 293,000 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 593,184 $ 614,148 $ 593,184 $ 614,148

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three months ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 June 29, 2019 Net revenue $ 139,827 $ 184,824 $ 127,109 U.S. GAAP income from operations 7,693 24,574 1,827 U.S. GAAP operating margin 5.5 % 13.3 % 1.4 % Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative $ 1,823 $ 1,899 $ 1,843 Restructuring 1,639 756 587 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 11,155 $ 27,229 $ 4,257 Non-GAAP operating margin 8.0 % 14.7 % 3.3 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve months ended Three months ended September 28, 2019 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 June 29, 2019 Net revenue $ 540,052 $ 139,827 $ 184,824 $ 127,109 U.S. GAAP net income 11,653 6,404 29,635 1,287 U.S. GAAP net margin 2.2 % 4.6 % 16.0 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative $ 7,412 $ 1,823 $ 1,899 1,843 Restructuring 1,614 1,639 756 587 Income tax expense- Tax Reform 9,911 (300 ) (1,137 ) — Net income tax (benefit)/expense on non-GAAP items (465 ) (250 ) 44 (102 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 18,472 2,912 1,562 2,328 Non-GAAP net income 30,125 9,316 31,197 3,615 Non-GAAP net margin 5.6 % 6.7 % 16.9 % 2.8 % U.S. GAAP net income per share: Basic 0.18 0.10 0.44 0.02 Diluted(a) 0.18 0.10 0.43 0.02 Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b) Basic 0.28 0.05 0.02 0.04 Diluted 0.28 0.04 0.02 0.04 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.15 $ 0.46 $ 0.06 Diluted(c) $ 0.46 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 65,286 63,401 67,462 64,683 Diluted(b) 65,948 64,251 68,675 65,431

(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

