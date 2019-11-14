Phunware Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019, and provided an update on recent business developments.

“We continued to execute our organic growth strategies this quarter with key customer wins across our healthcare, real estate and travel verticals,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "We also look forward to further expanding our diverse customer base while controlling our spending, accelerating our growth and achieving self-sufficiency from operations.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $5.6 million

Platform subscriptions and services revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $5.2 million

Gross margin was 57.1%, representing 9.0 percentage points higher than the prior year

Net loss was ($2.4) million, an improvement of $1.1 million year-over-year

Net loss per share improved $0.08 per share to ($0.06) compared to ($0.14), a 57% improvement year-over-year

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss improved $1.7 million to ($1.5) million, an improvement of 53% year-over-year

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was ($33) thousand, which represented a 98% lower quarter-over-quarter improvement

“We are pleased to see that our operational cash burn is decreasing in line with our expectations,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “Our efforts to improve margins while lowering operational expenses continue to push us closer to zero operational cash burn by the end of the fiscal year.”

Recent Business Highlights and Announcements

Audiocast and Presentation Information

A pre-recorded audiocast announcement will be made available today at 1:30pm Pacific / 3:30pm Central / 4:30pm Eastern discussing the Company’s financial results, product announcements and business highlights. The audiocast and investor presentation will be accessible on the Phunware Investor Relations website at investors.phunware.com.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclosure Information

Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com, www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share information) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 68 $ 844 Accounts receivable, net 3,241 3,606 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 637 272 Total current assets 3,946 4,722 Property and equipment, net 38 66 Goodwill 25,786 25,821 Intangible assets, net 315 521 Deferred tax asset – long term 64 64 Restricted cash — 5,500 Other assets 276 187 Total assets $ 30,425 $ 36,881 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,563 $ 9,890 Accrued expenses 3,978 3,028 Deferred revenue 3,168 2,629 PhunCoin deposits 1,202 — Factored receivables payable 1,546 2,434 Short term notes payable - related party — 1,993 Total current liabilities 19,457 19,974 Convertible note payable 250 — Deferred tax liability 64 64 Deferred revenue 4,167 5,622 Deferred rent 6 17 Total liabilities 23,944 25,677 Commitments and contingencies — — Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — 5,377 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value 4 3 Additional paid in capital 126,651 118,062 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (454 ) (418 ) Accumulated deficit (119,720 ) (111,820 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,481 5,827 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity $ 30,425 $ 36,881

Phunware, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 5,637 $ 5,215 $ 16,462 $ 24,380 Cost of revenues 2,418 2,707 7,757 8,643 Gross profit 3,219 2,508 8,705 15,737 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 705 1,241 2,094 4,573 General and administrative 3,754 2,937 11,699 10,744 Research and development 1,052 1,671 3,438 5,689 Total operating expenses 5,511 5,849 17,231 21,006 Operating loss (2,292 ) (3,341 ) (8,526 ) (5,269 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (145 ) (148 ) (484 ) (533 ) Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities — — — (54 ) Impairment of digital currencies — — — (334 ) Other income (expense) 11 (31 ) 28 (22 ) Total other expense (134 ) (179 ) (456 ) (943 ) Loss before taxes (2,426 ) (3,520 ) (8,982 ) (6,212 ) Income tax expense — — (5 ) — Net loss (2,426 ) (3,520 ) (8,987 ) (6,212 ) Other comprehensive loss Cumulative translation adjustment (33 ) (16 ) (36 ) (43 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,459 ) $ (3,536 ) $ (9,023 ) $ (6,255 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 39,027 25,885 36,034 25,411

Phunware, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (8,987 ) $ (6,212 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 46 48 Loss on sale of digital currencies 4 21 Bad debt expense 79 135 Amortization of acquired intangibles 205 293 Change in fair value of warrants — 54 Impairment of digital currencies — 334 Stock-based compensation 1,111 285 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 291 1,914 Prepaid expenses and other assets (86 ) 166 Accounts payable (327 ) 3,391 Accrued expenses 973 (6,322 ) Warrant liability — 450 Deferred revenue 792 (57 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,899 ) (5,500 ) Investing activities Proceeds received from sale of digital currencies 88 913 Payments for note receivable — (462 ) Capital expenditures (18 ) — Net cash provided by investing activities 70 451 Financing activities Proceeds from convertible note 250 — Proceeds from PhunCoin deposits 212 — Net (repayments) proceeds from factoring agreement (888 ) 255 Proceeds from common stock subscriptions, net of issuance costs — 5,448 Proceeds from warrant exercises 6,092 — Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 165 139 Series A convertible preferred stock redemptions and dividend payments (6,240 ) — Deferred financing costs — (939 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (409 ) 4,903 Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash (38 ) (40 ) Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (6,276 ) (186 ) Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 6,344 308 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 68 $ 122 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 510 $ 534 Common stock issuances from subscription payable, net of fair value convertible stock warrants issued $ — $ 9,604

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net revenues or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted Net Revenues or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes. Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

Phunware, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net revenues $ 5,637 $ 5,215 $ 16,462 $ 24,380 Less: One-time revenue adjustments — — — (8,428 ) Adjusted net revenues $ 5,637 $ 5,215 $ 16,462 $ 15,952

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (2,426 ) $ (3,520 ) $ (8,987 ) $ (6,212 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 76 98 251 340 Add back: Interest expense 145 148 484 533 Add back: Income tax expense — — 5 — EBITDA (2,205 ) (3,274 ) (8,247 ) (5,339 ) Less: One-time revenue adjustments — — — (8,428 ) Add Back: Stock-based compensation 684 74 1,111 285 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,521 ) $ (3,200 ) $ (7,136 ) $ (13,482 )

Phunware, Inc. Supplemental Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2018 Mar. 31, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Platform subscription and services revenue $ 6,448 $ 4,349 $ 4,608 $ 4,821 $ 5,092 $ 5,152 Less: One-time revenue adjustments (2,106 ) - - - - - Adjusted platform subscription and services revenue $ 4,342 $ 4,349 $ 4,608 $ 4,821 $ 5,092 $ 5,152

