At CIIE 2019 Panasonic Showcases Solutions to Help Bring to Life China's "Healthy China 2030" Vision

Panasonic Corporation took part in the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2019, which was held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

Under the theme, "Limitless Care for Healthy Living," Panasonic showcased health and welfare products and solutions that reflect its unique health values. With these products and solutions for a healthy life and aging society, Panasonic aspires to help bring to life China's "Healthy China 2030" vision. Panasonic also introduced its cutting-edge technologies that contribute to the business scene.

Panasonic booth at CIIE 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

[Video] #CIIE 2019 Panasonic Highlights - The 2nd China International Import Expo

https://youtu.be/CbvZClNirQc

Panasonic Booth Highlights

Solutions for a Healthy Life and an Aging Society

1. "Healthy Environment Unit"

With the evolution of sensing and data analytics technology, spaces and devices will be able to sense the changes your body undergoes, and make suggestions that will help you enjoy a healthy lifestyle. In the "vital sensing bedroom," a comfortable sleeping environment will be created with sensors that analyze your heartbeat, number of breaths taken, how many times you turned in bed and AI that optimally controls the lighting, temperature, humidity, and scent based on past data.

In the bathroom, the "Vital Sensing Toilet" will take your heartbeat and blood pressure measurements and utilize AI to determine your stress level and make suggestions to help you relax. And when using the sink, the "Smart Mirror" will measure your weight and body-fat percentage to introduce menus and physical training methods best suited to your physical condition.

[Video] For Healthy Life - Panasonic #CIIE 2019 健康空間

https://youtu.be/TGiYXZDv5BU

2. "Barrier Free Villa"

Panasonic proposed compact, highly-functional and stylish renovation ideas that help the elderly live independently by alleviating their burden. Examples of bedroom environment renovations featuring Made in Japan solutions that are really well thought through, and elderly-friendly products for care facilities such as electronic beds, lighting, etc. were showcased.

Moreover, the elderly may not be as confident about their walking as they had been before. "Walking training robots" introduced at the exhibition are equipped with AI-enabled control technology that automatically analyzes the walking ability of the user and provides appropriate walking training with the optimal physical load to help elderly remain independent.

[Video] For Aging Society - Panasonic #CIIE 2019 養老空間

https://youtu.be/e23n882OcdM

3. "Healthy and Comfortable LDK Environment"

In the comfortable LDK environment where users can have easy access to information about their health and how they may better manage it, Panasonic showcased its transparent OLED, which blends into the interior and creates the environment optimal for the family's health or for the scene as well as a mock sky window that adds brightness and openness to the space and a kitchen with ample storage and ingenious hacks for chores.

[Video] For Living, Dining & Kitchen - Panasonic #CIIE 2019

https://youtu.be/I4kYSBpQbPw

4. "Food Safety and Security"

Utilizing cutting-edge technologies accumulated to date, Panasonic proposed an end-to-end solution ranging from food production, precooling warehousing systems, low temperature transport, and refrigerated warehouses.

5. "Air Quality"

This section introduced and demonstrated solutions that deliver excellent air quality for both homes and centrally cooled/heated facilities.

[Video] For Air Quality - Panasonic #CIIE 2019 空質

https://youtu.be/AVqtYIQXt3E

6. "Home Appliances"

In the "Cooking" area, Panasonic introduce a tajine pot that lets you cook without water, a 3-in-1 oven range that can steam and bake in a short length of time, partial freezing and nanoe technologies, as well as a compact-big, large capacity refrigerator. With respect to "Beauty," Panasonic introduced its high end X series including its unique drier that moisturizes hair and makes it silky smooth, ion effector that moisturizes skin from the keratinous layer with high molecular osmosis, and a RF facial massager to make skin nice and firm.

[Video] Beauty Product - Panasonic #CIIE 2019 美容

https://youtu.be/nEnp3BiKrTM

Advanced Technology

1. "Pure Hydrogen Fuel Cell"

From building energy consuming towns to new, sustainable towns. Panasonic introduced the pure hydrogen fuel cell, which supplies energy generated by utilizing hydrogen created from renewable energy.

2. "Potential for Reuse, Industrialized Housing"

Improving the lives of 60 million people who work on construction sites is an important social issue in China. Panasonic proposed solutions developed with its business partners that are capable of providing temporary housing quickly to these construction sites, temporary medical care and event venues.

3. "Data Archiver"

This scalable disc library solution can store the ever expanding volume of data over long periods of time. It is a high capacity data recording device that can store petabytes (PB) to exabytes (EX) of big data or video content.

4. "Media Integration Studio Solution"

This advanced media integration solution will reinvent the TV program production process.

5. "Spatial Presentation Solution"

The 360-degree projector and human sensors work together to create a truly immersive viewing experience.

6. "Factory Automation"

Panasonic introduced solutions that can optimize every area in the factory and contribute to factory automation and personnel savings.

7. "Filing Management Solution"

Equipped with a high performance scanning technology, this filing management solution is optimal for governments, as well as financial institutions and educational facilities.

8. "Let's Note/Toughbook"

Panasonic showcased its state-of-the-art products that help improve efficiency at work sites.

9. "Olympic and Paralympic Games"

This section introduced Panasonic's history and category as the Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

[Video] Business Solutions & Advanced Technology - Panasonic #CIIE 2019

https://youtu.be/uHYgl6E8opQ

[Video] Sponsorship Activity - Panasonic #CIIE 2019

https://youtu.be/_XRwrccwU_s

Panasonic Booth Overview

Period: November 5 (Tue) - 10 (Sun), 2019

Location: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) 5.1H B4

Floor space: 1,004 m2

Exhibition theme: "Placing customers first, always - for a happy mind, happy body"

Content: Health and welfare solutions, cutting-edge technologies

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 582 subsidiaries and 87 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 8.003 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2019. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2019/73428.html

