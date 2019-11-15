Bending Spoons lance Playond : le service de jeux sur mobile pour tous

|By Business Wire
|November 15, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Bending Spoons, le développeur numéro un d'applications mobiles iOS en Europe, a officiellement lancé Playond. Ce nouveau service de jeu donne aux membres un accès illimité à un catalogue sans cesse croissant de jeux haut de gamme acclamés par la critique. La collection actuelle de plus de 60 jeux est maintenant accessible à tous ; les utilisateurs peuvent jouer gratuitement avec certaines limitations, ou s'abonner à un tarif préférentiel de 0,99 $/mois.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005144/fr/
(Photo: Bending Spoons)
" Nous sommes ravis d'avoir établi un partenariat avec certains développeurs de jeux et studios indépendants les plus dévoués au monde. Playond est un service créé par des joueurs mobiles, pour les joueurs mobiles : notre mission est de proposer des jeux premium sur l'App Store au plus grand nombre de joueurs possible, afin d'améliorer l'expérience de jeu mobile que nous pouvons tous apprécier, " a déclaré Mauro Bolis, Responsable de projet chez Playond.
Au cours des dernières années, les jeux gratuits conçus pour maximiser les impressions publicitaires et les achats en ligne, ont fini par dominer les palmarès. Playond a l'intention de changer cette tendance en mettant l'accent sur les expériences de jeu haut de gamme. " Alors que beaucoup de développeurs indépendants continuent à créer avec passion des jeux haut de gamme, ils trouvent que le prix initial limite leur audience et n'ont pas la puissance de feu publicitaire pour les promouvoir, rendant ces pierres précieuses difficiles à trouver, " poursuit M. Bolis. " Nous voulons remédier à cela et rendre ces grands jeux plus accessibles que jamais en offrant aux joueurs un moyen simple et peu coûteux de les découvrir et de jouer. "
La réaction des développeurs à Playond a été enthousiaste. Josh Presseisen de Crescent Moon Games, a déclaré : " Playond offre la possibilité passionnante de donner une nouvelle vie à un marché iOS haut de gamme complètement mort. "
Playond a été testé en mode expérimental depuis juin 2019, et a déjà constitué une solide offre de titres de haut niveau couvrant une multitude de genres, avec de nouveaux jeux régulièrement ajoutés.
Certains des titres les plus captivants de Playond incluent :
- " Crashlands " de Butterscotch Shenanigans, un jeu de rôle d'aventure animé par un arc narratif épique. Crashlands était l'un des 10 jeux du top 10 de 2016 selon le Time.
- " Wonder Blade " de Puppet Depot Game Studio, une aventure humoristique pleine d'action et d'audace. Jeu de l'année 2018 sur Reddit, TouchArcade et AppAdvice.
- " Morphite " de Crescent Moon Games, un FPS axé sur une histoire qui se déroule dans un univers sobre et poly stylisé. Morphite a reçu un Gold Award de Pocket Gamer en 2017.
- " Sleep Attack " de Bad Seed, un nouveau jeu de défense territoriale dans lequel vous contrôlez la disposition du champ de bataille pour forcer les ennemis dans votre chemin préféré de destruction. Il a reçu 4,5 étoiles sur 5 par TouchArcade.
- " Jydge " de 10tons Ltd, un jeu de tir légal mais horrible où votre mission est d'éradiquer le crime dans une mégapole dystopique. Il a obtenu une note de 8,7 sur 10 à Appadvice.
La plupart des jeux de Playond restent disponibles à l'achat individuel et les personnes qui ont déjà acheté les jeux inclus pourront, bien sûr, encore y jouer ; " avant tout, nous tenons à donner le plus de choix possible aux joueurs et à avoir un impact positif sur l'industrie " a ajouté M. Bolis
Playond représente une bouffée d'air frais dans l'industrie et est un ajout passionnant aux services de jeu sur iOS, avec un catalogue solide de pépites indépendantes et une approche démocratique qui permet aux joueurs de choisir la façon dont ils préfèrent jouer.
L'industrie du jeu mobile
Avec Playond, Bending Spoons entre officiellement dans l'industrie du jeu mobile. Une étude menée par AppAnnie, l'une des principales plateformes de données et d'analyse du marché mobile, note que l'industrie du jeu mobile a poursuivi sa croissance en 2018, étendant son avance sur les autres plateformes de jeu. Les dépenses de consommation mondiales pour les jeux mobiles ont avoisiné les 80 millions $ en 2018, et la part du marché des jeux mobiles devrait atteindre 60 % en 2019.
À propos de Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons est le premier développeur d'applications iOS en Europe. Fondée à Copenhague en 2013 par quatre ingénieurs italiens et un designer polonais, l'entreprise possède un portefeuille d'applications dans différents secteurs verticaux (par exemple, bien-être, fitness, divertissement et montage vidéo). Avec une stratégie innovante et un engagement inébranlable envers l'excellence, Bending Spoons bénéficie actuellement de plus de 200 millions de téléchargements d'applications et de plus de 12 millions d'utilisateurs mensuels pour ses produits.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005144/fr/
