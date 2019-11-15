REPLY: el Consejo de Administración aprueba el informe trimestral a fecha de 30 de septiembre de 2019

|By Business Wire
|November 15, 2019 06:01 AM EST
El consejo de administración de Reply S.p.A [MTA, STAR: REY] ha aprobado hoy sus resultados a 30 de septiembre de 2019.
En los primeros nueve meses del año, el Grupo ha registrado una facturación consolidada de 866,2 M€, lo que supone un aumento del 14,8 % en comparación con los 754,4 M€ del mismo período de 2018.
Todos los indicadores son positivos para el período(*). El EBITDA consolidado a fecha de septiembre de 2019 alcanzó 136,2 M€, un aumento del 34,6 % en comparación con la cifra de 101,2 M€ registrada en septiembre de 2018. El EBITDA consolidado, excluidos los efectos de la aplicación de la NIIF 16, habría sido de 118,4 M€.
El EBIT de enero a septiembre alcanzó 108,6 M€, un aumento del 18,9 % en comparación con los 91,4 M€ de septiembre de 2018. El EBIT, excluidos los efectos de la aplicación de la NIIF 16, habría sido de 107,9 M€.
El beneficio antes de impuestos de enero a junio de 2019 ascendió a 107,7 M€ (un aumento del 11,8 % en comparación con los 96,3 M€ de 2018). Esta cifra, si se excluyeran los efectos de la aplicación de la NIIF 16, habría sido igual a 108,7 M€.
En el tercer trimestre del año, la evolución del Grupo ha sido igualmente positiva, registrando una facturación consolidada para el período de 292,5 M€, lo que supone un aumento del 14,1% en comparación con 2018.
El EBITDA de julio a junio de 2019 ha sido igual a 50,6 M€ (si se excluyeran los efectos de la aplicación de la NIIF 16, habría sido igual a 44,8 M€), con un EBIT de 41,0 M€ (la aplicación de la NIIF 16, no afecta al EBIT) y un beneficio antes de impuestos de 37,5 M€ (si se excluyeran los efectos de la aplicación de la NIIF 16, habría sido de 38,1 M€).
A 30 de septiembre de 2019, la posición financiera neta del Grupo es positiva, con una cifra de 52,9 M€ (o 151,6 M€ excluidos los efectos de la aplicación de la NIIF 16). La posición financiera neta a 30 de junio de 2019 era positiva, con una cifra de 18,3 M€.
"En los primeros nueve meses de 2019, Reply fue capaz de lograr resultados extremadamente positivos, tanto en términos de volumen de negocios como de márgenes", ha afirmado Mario Rizzante, presidente de Reply, después de la reunión del Consejo de Administración. "Incluso el tercer trimestre se caracterizó por un crecimiento significativo, lo que nos ha permitido ver los próximos meses con optimismo y continuar con el desarrollo de nuestro Grupo", ha añadido.
"La fortaleza de Reply reside en nuestra capacidad de interpretar la innovación digital para que satisfaga las necesidades de los negocios", continúa Rizzante. "En estos primeros nueve meses de 2019 se han experimentado importantes desarrollos en nuestras principales líneas de oferta: cloud, IoT y productos conectados, plataformas de datos y experiencia digital. También hemos sido testigos de un crecimiento exponencial de la demanda de nuevas aplicaciones relacionadas con el uso de la inteligencia artificial, un área con la que Reply lleva comprometida durante mucho tiempo y donde ha adquirido una posición de liderazgo", ha concluido.
(*) Reply ha aplicado la nueva norma internacional contable NIIF 16 de forma prospectiva desde el 1 de enero de 2019, lo que ha tenido un efecto sobre la cifra del EBITDA (+17,8 M€) y la posición financiera neta (-98,7 M€).
El director responsable de la elaboración de los informes financieros, Giuseppe Veneziano, declara, de conformidad con el apartado 2 del artículo 154-bis de la Ley de Financiación Consolidada, que la información contable incluida en esta nota de prensa coincide con los registros, libros y asientos contables de la sociedad.
Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] se especializa en el diseño y la implantación de soluciones basadas en nuevos canales de comunicación y medios digitales. A través de su red de empresas altamente especializadas, Reply define y desarrolla modelos comerciales que posibilitan los nuevos paradigmas de big data, informática en la nube, medios digitales e Internet de las cosas. Reply ofrece servicios de consultoría, integración de sistemas y servicios digitales a organizaciones del sector de las telecomunicaciones y los medios, la industria y los servicios, la banca y los seguros y el sector público. www.reply.com
Esta nota de prensa es una traducción del italiano, que prevalece sobre la versión española.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005158/es/
