Deswell Announces First Half 2020 Results

Deswell Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSWL) today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal 2020, ended September 30, 2019.

Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were $37.7 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to net sales of $34.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018. Net sales increased by 7.7% to $14.7 million in the plastic segment and increased by 8.8% to $23.0 million in the Company’s electronic segment.

Total gross margin increased to 17.4% of net sales during the six months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 13.8% of net sales in the same period last year. Gross profit margin in the plastic segment increased to 21.0% of net sales for the first half of fiscal 2020, compared to 16.4% of net sales for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The increase in gross profit and margin in the plastic segment was mainly due to decreases in raw materials cost, labor costs and subcontracting charges, offsetting an increase in factory overheads, as a percentage of sales. Gross profit margin in the electronic segment increased to 15.0% of net sales for the first half of fiscal 2020, compared to 12.1% of net sales for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The increase in gross margin in the electronic segment was mainly attributable to decreases in raw materials and labor costs, as a percentage of net sales. Operating income in the first half of fiscal 2020 was $1.2 million, compared to operating income of $0.2 million for the same period of fiscal 2019.

The Company reported net income of $1.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $2.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018. This was primarily due to decrease in non-operating income, as a percentage of sales, for the six months ended September 30, 2019. Deswell reported basic and diluted income per share of $0.08 for the first half of fiscal 2020 (based on 15,912,000 and 15,973,000 weighted average shares outstanding, respectively), compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.17 (based on 15,885,000 and 15,975,000 weighted average shares outstanding), for the six months ended September 30, 2018.

The Company's financial position remained strong, with $13.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital totaled $53.9 million as of September 30, 2019. Furthermore, the Company has no long-term or short-term borrowings as of September 30, 2019.

Mr. Edward So, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the continued solid organic growth driven by expanding relationships with both existing and new customers. This revenue increase continues to be primarily attributable to increased orders for professional audio equipment and home entertainment products. Operationally, we have strengthened our ability to meet customer needs by enhancing our product engineering resources and capabilities with the expansion of our product development team and the addition of engineers from a variety of disciplines. Furthermore, we have implemented certain automated systems into our manufacturing process, resulting in decreased costs in both overhead and for quality control. Operating income for the first half of 2020 increased significantly given the higher gross margins in both the plastics and electronics sides of our business. Additionally, our balance sheet remains very strong and is a key competitive advantage as we grow the business. Finally, as we mentioned in our 2H2019 press release, we have been evaluating our options to mitigate uncertainties caused by the ongoing trade controversy between the U.S. and China, including the reallocation of a portion of our production to Southeast Asia. To that end, we have submitted an application to incorporate as a foreign invested enterprise (“FIE”) in Vietnam, while we plan the relocation of certain products there.”

First Half Dividend

The Company also announces that its board of directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 27, 2019.

About Deswell

Deswell manufactures injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and contract manufacturers at its factories in the People’s Republic of China. The Company produces a wide variety of plastic parts and components used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products; printed circuit board assemblies using surface mount (“SMT”) and finished products such as telephones, telephone answering machines, sophisticated studio-quality audio equipment and computer peripherals.

To learn more about Deswell Industries, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.deswell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For example, our statements regarding our expected growth in sales from the electronic division in the coming year and our efforts to reduce overhead costs in our plastic division are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially because of the following factors, among others, which may cause revenues and income to fall short of anticipated levels or our overhead expenses to increase: our dependence on a few major customers; vigorous competition forcing product price reductions or discounts; the timing and amount of significant orders from our relatively few significant customers; continuing increases in resin prices that cannot be passed on to customers; unexpected production delays; obsolete inventory or product returns; losses resulting from fraudulent activity of our customers or employees; labor shortages that increase labor and costs; changes in the mix of product products we manufacture and sell; adverse currency fluctuations in the renminbi and Hong Kong dollar when translated to US dollars; potential new accounting pronouncements; and the effects of travel restrictions and quarantines associated with major health problems, such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, on general economic activity.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, copies of which may be obtained from the Website maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

All information in this release is made as of the date of this press release. Deswell undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Deswell’s expectations.

DESWELL INDUSTRIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ( U.S. dollars in thousands) Sept. 30 March 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets : Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,123 $ 14,371 Fixed deposits maturing over three months 1,842 371 Time deposits maturing over twelve months - current portion - - Marketable securities 22,857 24,446 Accounts receivable, net 21,568 15,734 Inventories 10,863 13,030 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,012 2,006 Total current assets 72,265 69,958 Property, plant and equipment - net 29,428 30,211 Time deposits maturing over twelve months 1,417 - Total assets $ 103,110 $ 100,169 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,723 $ 6,253 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 6,044 5,676 Customer deposits 1,081 1,298 Other accrued liabilities 1,762 1,662 Income taxes payable 706 657 Total current liabilities 18,316 15,546 Deferred income tax liabilities 631 659 Total liabilities 18,947 16,205 Shareholders' equity Common shares nil par value; authorized 30,000,000 shares; 17,031,810 and 17,061,810 shares issued as of September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019; 15,915,239 and 15,885,239 53,143 53,063 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 Additional paid-in capital 5,168 5,184 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,316 5,316 Retained earnings 20,536 20,401 Total shareholders' equity 84,163 83,964 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 103,110 $ 100,169

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 37,713 $ 34,795 Cost of sales 31,169 30,005 Gross profit 6,544 4,790 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,208 4,763 Other income (expense), net (180 ) 223 Operating income 1, 156 250 Non-operating income, net 219 2,482 Income before income taxes 1,375 2,732 Income taxes 126 (25 ) Net income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. $ 1,249 $ 2,757 Other comprehensive income $ - $ - Comprehensive income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. $ 1,249 $ 2,757 Net income per share attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. (note 5) Basic: Net income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding shares (in thousands) 15,912 15,885 Diluted: Net income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.17 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 15,973 15,975

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) ( U.S. dollars in thousands ) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities : Net income $ 1,249 $ 2,757 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities : Depreciation and amortization 1,014 1,099 Provision for doubtful accounts 202 58 Allowances for obsolete inventories 53 69 (Gain) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 34 (1 ) Unrealized holding (gain) loss on marketable securities 1,252 (1,109 ) Realized (gain) on disposal of marketable securities (29 ) (396 ) Scrip dividend received 10 - Deferred tax (28 ) (179 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities : Accounts receivable (6,036 ) (3,434 ) Inventories 2,114 (106 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6 ) 316 Accounts payable 2,470 593 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 368 - Customer deposits (217 ) (337 ) Other accrued liabilities 100 42 Income taxes payable 49 23 Net cash (used in) provided by used in operating activities 2,599 (605 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (270 ) (229 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment, 5 13 Purchase of marketable securities (1,264 ) (5,004 ) Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities 1,620 4,854 Increase in fixed deposits maturing over three months (1,471 ) 1,690 Decrease in fixed deposits maturing over twelve months (1,417 ) 206 Net cash (used in ) provided by investing activities (2,797 ) 1,530 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (1,114 ) (635 ) Exercise of stock options 64 - Net cash used in financing activities (1,050 ) (635 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,248 ) 290 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 14,371 15,192 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period 13,123 15,482 Supplementary disclosures of cash flow information : Cash paid during the period for : Interest - - Income taxes 57 -

