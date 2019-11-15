Deswell Announces First Half 2020 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Deswell Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSWL) today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal 2020, ended September 30, 2019.
Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were $37.7 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to net sales of $34.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018. Net sales increased by 7.7% to $14.7 million in the plastic segment and increased by 8.8% to $23.0 million in the Company’s electronic segment.
Total gross margin increased to 17.4% of net sales during the six months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 13.8% of net sales in the same period last year. Gross profit margin in the plastic segment increased to 21.0% of net sales for the first half of fiscal 2020, compared to 16.4% of net sales for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The increase in gross profit and margin in the plastic segment was mainly due to decreases in raw materials cost, labor costs and subcontracting charges, offsetting an increase in factory overheads, as a percentage of sales. Gross profit margin in the electronic segment increased to 15.0% of net sales for the first half of fiscal 2020, compared to 12.1% of net sales for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The increase in gross margin in the electronic segment was mainly attributable to decreases in raw materials and labor costs, as a percentage of net sales. Operating income in the first half of fiscal 2020 was $1.2 million, compared to operating income of $0.2 million for the same period of fiscal 2019.
The Company reported net income of $1.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $2.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2018. This was primarily due to decrease in non-operating income, as a percentage of sales, for the six months ended September 30, 2019. Deswell reported basic and diluted income per share of $0.08 for the first half of fiscal 2020 (based on 15,912,000 and 15,973,000 weighted average shares outstanding, respectively), compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.17 (based on 15,885,000 and 15,975,000 weighted average shares outstanding), for the six months ended September 30, 2018.
The Company's financial position remained strong, with $13.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital totaled $53.9 million as of September 30, 2019. Furthermore, the Company has no long-term or short-term borrowings as of September 30, 2019.
Mr. Edward So, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the continued solid organic growth driven by expanding relationships with both existing and new customers. This revenue increase continues to be primarily attributable to increased orders for professional audio equipment and home entertainment products. Operationally, we have strengthened our ability to meet customer needs by enhancing our product engineering resources and capabilities with the expansion of our product development team and the addition of engineers from a variety of disciplines. Furthermore, we have implemented certain automated systems into our manufacturing process, resulting in decreased costs in both overhead and for quality control. Operating income for the first half of 2020 increased significantly given the higher gross margins in both the plastics and electronics sides of our business. Additionally, our balance sheet remains very strong and is a key competitive advantage as we grow the business. Finally, as we mentioned in our 2H2019 press release, we have been evaluating our options to mitigate uncertainties caused by the ongoing trade controversy between the U.S. and China, including the reallocation of a portion of our production to Southeast Asia. To that end, we have submitted an application to incorporate as a foreign invested enterprise (“FIE”) in Vietnam, while we plan the relocation of certain products there.”
First Half Dividend
The Company also announces that its board of directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 27, 2019.
About Deswell
Deswell manufactures injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and contract manufacturers at its factories in the People’s Republic of China. The Company produces a wide variety of plastic parts and components used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products; printed circuit board assemblies using surface mount (“SMT”) and finished products such as telephones, telephone answering machines, sophisticated studio-quality audio equipment and computer peripherals.
To learn more about Deswell Industries, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.deswell.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For example, our statements regarding our expected growth in sales from the electronic division in the coming year and our efforts to reduce overhead costs in our plastic division are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially because of the following factors, among others, which may cause revenues and income to fall short of anticipated levels or our overhead expenses to increase: our dependence on a few major customers; vigorous competition forcing product price reductions or discounts; the timing and amount of significant orders from our relatively few significant customers; continuing increases in resin prices that cannot be passed on to customers; unexpected production delays; obsolete inventory or product returns; losses resulting from fraudulent activity of our customers or employees; labor shortages that increase labor and costs; changes in the mix of product products we manufacture and sell; adverse currency fluctuations in the renminbi and Hong Kong dollar when translated to US dollars; potential new accounting pronouncements; and the effects of travel restrictions and quarantines associated with major health problems, such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, on general economic activity.
For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, copies of which may be obtained from the Website maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.
All information in this release is made as of the date of this press release. Deswell undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Deswell’s expectations.
|
DESWELL INDUSTRIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
( U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
Sept. 30
|
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Current assets :
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
13,123
|
|
$
|
14,371
|
|Fixed deposits maturing over three months
|
|
1,842
|
|
|
371
|
|Time deposits maturing over twelve months - current portion
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
22,857
|
|
|
24,446
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
21,568
|
|
|
15,734
|
|Inventories
|
|
10,863
|
|
|
13,030
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
2,012
|
|
|
2,006
|
|Total current assets
|
|
72,265
|
|
|
69,958
|
|
Property, plant and equipment - net
|
|
29,428
|
|
|
30,211
|
|
Time deposits maturing over twelve months
|
|
1,417
|
|
|
-
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
103,110
|
|
|
$
|
100,169
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
8,723
|
|
$
|
6,253
|
|Accrued payroll and employee benefits
|
|
6,044
|
|
|
5,676
|
|Customer deposits
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
1,298
|
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|
1,762
|
|
|
1,662
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
706
|
|
|
657
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
18,316
|
|
|
15,546
|
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
631
|
|
|
659
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
18,947
|
|
|
16,205
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|Common shares nil par value; authorized 30,000,000 shares; 17,031,810 and 17,061,810
|shares issued as of September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019; 15,915,239 and 15,885,239
|
|
53,143
|
|
|
53,063
|
|shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
5,168
|
|
|
5,184
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
5,316
|
|
|
5,316
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
20,536
|
|
|
20,401
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
84,163
|
|
|
83,964
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
103,110
|
|
$
|
100,169
|
|
DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Six months ended
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$
|
37,713
|
|
|
$
|
34,795
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
31,169
|
|
|
|
30,005
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
6,544
|
|
|
|
4,790
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
5,208
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
(180
|
)
|
|
|
223
|
|
Operating income
|
|
1, 156
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
Non-operating income, net
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
2,482
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
1,375
|
|
|
|
2,732
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc.
|
$
|
1,249
|
|
|
$
|
2,757
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc.
|
$
|
1,249
|
|
|
$
|
2,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. (note 5)
|
|
|
|
Basic:
|
|
|
|Net income per share
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding shares (in thousands)
|
|
15,912
|
|
|
|
15,885
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted:
|
|
|
|Net income per share
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
|
15,973
|
|
|
|
15,975
|
|
DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
( U.S. dollars in thousands )
|
Six months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities :
|Net income
|
$
|
1,249
|
|
$
|
2,757
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,014
|
|
|
1,099
|
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
202
|
|
|
58
|
|Allowances for obsolete inventories
|
|
53
|
|
|
69
|
|(Gain) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
34
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|Unrealized holding (gain) loss on marketable securities
|
|
1,252
|
|
|
(1,109
|
)
|Realized (gain) on disposal of marketable securities
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
(396
|
)
|Scrip dividend received
|
|
10
|
|
|
-
|
|Deferred tax
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
(179
|
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities :
|Accounts receivable
|
|
(6,036
|
)
|
|
(3,434
|
)
|Inventories
|
|
2,114
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
316
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
2,470
|
|
|
593
|
|Accrued payroll and employee benefits
|
|
368
|
|
|
-
|
|Customer deposits
|
|
(217
|
)
|
|
(337
|
)
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|
100
|
|
|
42
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by used in operating activities
|
|
2,599
|
|
|
(605
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(270
|
)
|
|
(229
|
)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment,
|
|
5
|
|
|
13
|
|Purchase of marketable securities
|
|
(1,264
|
)
|
|
(5,004
|
)
|Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
|
|
1,620
|
|
|
4,854
|
|Increase in fixed deposits maturing over three months
|
|
(1,471
|
)
|
|
1,690
|
|Decrease in fixed deposits maturing over twelve months
|
|
(1,417
|
)
|
|
|
206
|
|
Net cash (used in ) provided by investing activities
|
|
(2,797
|
)
|
|
1,530
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|Dividends paid
|
|
(1,114
|
)
|
|
(635
|
)
|Exercise of stock options
|
|
64
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(1,050
|
)
|
|
(635
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(1,248
|
)
|
|
290
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period
|
|
14,371
|
|
|
|
15,192
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period
|
|
13,123
|
|
|
15,482
|
|
Supplementary disclosures of cash flow information :
|Cash paid during the period for :
|Interest
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Income taxes
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
-
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005012/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT