INNIO unterzeichnet Vereinbarung mit EGAT über Entwicklung modernster Mikronetz-Lösungen in Thailand

|November 15, 2019 08:19 AM EST
INNIO gab heute bekannt, dass es eine Vereinbarung (Memorandum of Understanding, MOU) mit der Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) unterzeichnet hat, die die Unterstützung der Entwicklung eines Mikronetz („Microgrid“)-Demonstrationsprojekts im geplanten Zero-Emissions Energy Excellence Center der EGAT in Thailand vorsieht. Die EGAT plant die Installierung eines Jenbacher Gasmotors von INNIO, der mit 100% erneuerbaren Gasen, wie Biogas und grüner Wasserstoff, betrieben wird und das umweltfreundliche Mikronetz-Demonstrationsprojekt unterstützt. Die MOU-Feierlichkeiten fanden im EGAT Learning Center in Bangkok statt.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005242/de/
From left to right: Tawatchai Sumranwanich (EGAT, Generation and Transmission System Planning Division), Patana Sangsriroujana (EGAT, Deputy Governor Strategy), Carlos Lange (INNIO, President & CEO) and Anand Anton (INNIO, General Manager Sales and Services APAC). Copyright: EGAT
Neue und verbesserte Technologien tragen dazu bei, dass Stromerzeuger Elektrizität mit weniger CO2-Emissionen und höhere Effizienz erzeugen können. In ihren Streben nach Erreichen der globalen Klimaziele, Energiesicherheit und Unabhängigkeit wendet sich die EGAT solchen Technologien zu, die ihren Weg hin zur Entwicklung innovativer erneuerbarer Energien und weg von Energie aus fossilen Brennstoffen unterstützen1.
„Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit INNIO bei diesem Projekt. Wir sind dabei, eine umweltfreundliche Mikronetz-Demonstrationsanlage bei der EGAT zu entwickeln. Wir planen, Lösungen dieser Art in ganz Thailand und möglicherweise über die Landesgrenzen hinaus zu installieren“, so Patana Sangsriroujana, Deputy Governor - Strategy, EGAT.
Die MOU mit INNIO schafft ein Rahmenwerk, das die Nutzung modernster erneuerbarer Energiequellen definiert und ein Mikronetz-Projekt im EGAT Learning Center in Bang Krui, Nonthaburi, Thailand, zu Demonstrationszwecken vorsieht, das voraussichtlich bis Ende 2020 fertiggestellt wird. Die Integration des Jenbacher Gasmotors mit verschiedenen anderen Technologien, wie einem Batteriesystem, Wind- und Solarenergie und einem Elektrolyseur-System, das grünen Wasserstoff erzeugt, bringt Thailand ein umweltfreundliches Mikronetz, das nachhaltig, effizient und belastbar ist und hochmoderne Energieverwaltungs-, Bedarfsdeckungs- und Belastungsreduzierungslösungen ermöglicht.
„Das Zero-Emissions Energy Excellence Center der EGAT in Thailand wird voraussichtlich ein Leuchtturmprojekt für die gesamte Region Südostasien sein. Wir freuen uns sehr, an diesem innovativen Projekt beteiligt zu sein“, so Carlos Lange, CEO und President, INNIO. „Die Jenbacher Gasmotoren von INNIO laufen mit Erdgas oder verschiedenen anderen Gases, wie Biogas und Wasserstoff. Die Gasmotoren von INNIO setzen mehr als 68 Gigawatt in den unterschiedlichsten Branchen ein und liefern zuverlässige, effiziente und nachhaltige Wärme und Strom, die Thailand dabei unterstützen, seine Ziele im Bereich Energie-Sicherheit und –Unabhängigkeit zu erreichen.”
Über die Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)
Die EGAT ist ein staatliches Unternehmen unter dem Ministerium für Energie, das für die Stromerzeugung und –übertragung sowie den Großhandel mit elektrischer Energie in Thailand zuständig ist. Die am 1. Mai 1969 gegründete EGAT ist das größte Energieversorgungsunternehmen in Thailand. und besitzt und betreibt Kraftwerke an 45 Standorten im gesamten Land mit einer installierten Gesamtleistung of 15.548 Megawatt.
http://www.egat.co.th/en/.
Über INNIO
INNIO ist ein führender Lösungsanbieter von Gasmotoren, Energieanlagen, einer digitalen Plattform sowie ergänzender Dienstleistungen im Bereich Energieerzeugung und Gasverdichtung nahe am Verbraucher. Mit den Jenbacher und Waukesha Produktmarken verschiebt INNIO die Grenzen des Möglichen und blickt mutig in die Zukunft. Unser breit gefächertes Portfolio aus zuverlässigen, wirtschaftlichen und langlebigen Industrie-Gasmotoren erfüllt im Leistungsbereich zwischen 200 kW und 10 MW die Anforderungen verschiedenster Wirtschaftszweige. Weltweit können wir die mehr als 50.000 bisher von uns ausgelieferten Gasmotoren über ihre gesamte Nutzungsdauer betreuen. Unterstützt durch ein breites Netzwerk an Serviceanbietern ist INNIO in mehr als 100 Ländern vertreten und kann umgehend auf Ihren Servicebedarf reagieren.
Unsere Unternehmenszentrale befindet sich in Jenbach (Österreich), weitere Hauptbetriebsstätten liegen in Welland (Ontario, Kanada) sowie in Waukesha (Wisconsin, USA). Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Unternehmens-Website unter www.innio.com. Folgen Sie INNIO auf Twitter und LinkedIn.
1 https://www.egat.co.th/en/news-announcement/news-release/moe-egat-discuss-thai-energy-in-the-disruptive-era
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005242/de/
