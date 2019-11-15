New Mexico Partners with Cognia to Provide State Assessments in Grades 3-8

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 15, 2019 10:40 AM EST
The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) has signed a multiyear partnership with Cognia™, a nonprofit organization, to provide the state’s mathematics and English language arts assessments for grades 3-8.
With the new partnership, the Cognia-developed New Mexico Measure of Student Success and Achievement (NM-MSSA) will replace the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) and the Transition Assessment for Math and English language Arts (TAMELA) as the state’s official student assessments through grade eight in spring 2020. In alignment with recommendations put forth by the New Mexico Student Success Task Force, the NM-MSSA follows a thoughtful transition to facilitate comparability between the prior PARCC and TAMELA results with the results reported from NM-MSSA. The NM-MSSA is designed uniquely for New Mexico and uses a combination of Cognia’s item bank and New Mexico custom development.
Selected after an extensive community input process, the NM-MSSA represents a shift to a balanced assessment model, including integrated interim and formative assessments and extensive data reporting to allow teachers, administrators, and parents to access and understand actionable data before the annual exams are administered in the spring.
“If assessment data is going to have an impact on teaching and learning, it has to have meaning for everyone involved in education—from the superintendent to the classroom teacher—that allows them to act upon information in ways that improve outcomes for students,” says Dr. Stephen Murphy, chief assessment officer of Cognia. “Our partnership with the New Mexico PED will set the groundwork to connect the dots between assessment and student learning in fuller, richer ways.”
Responsive to Community Needs
New Mexico’s adoption of the Cognia Assessment follows a series of community conversations held across the state in spring 2019. Feedback from more than 800 teachers, administrators, community leaders, parents, students, and business and higher education leaders helped the PED identify the key criteria for the state’s new assessment system, state leaders say.
“We believe this suite of assessments is reflective of stakeholder feedback and will provide more meaningful data about how our students are performing academically,” said New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart. “We are grateful to the public for the thoughtful input provided throughout the process of developing a new assessment system.”
The new tests, which are fully aligned with New Mexico Common Core State Standards, will be delivered using Cognia’s platform, which is already used in the state for the NM Assessment of Science Readiness (NM-ASR) and the Standards Based Assessment (SBA) Spanish Reading Test. They also will include test items developed by New Mexico educators to ensure the assessments are culturally responsive and represent the state’s student population.
Districts, schools, and individual teachers also will have the opportunity to conduct aligned formative assessment throughout the school year by using Cognia “testlets,” miniature assessments which measure specific content standards and provide detailed data on where students are succeeding and where they need support. The testlets, along with interim assessments and support on interpreting data, will provide educators with “reassurance that the data they’re getting is meaningful, aligned with state standards, and actionable in ways which are responsive to student needs,” says Murphy.
Assessment and Educational Improvement
Cognia is the new name of AdvancED | Measured Progress, a nonprofit education improvement organization which offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning and improvement services. “Cognia is all about making data actionable to help educators make decisions that benefit students,” says Dr. Mark A. Elgart, Cognia’s president and CEO. “Through assessments and school quality activities, our common goal is to provide schools and educators with more valid and reliable data which they can act upon to shape instruction in ways that benefit all students.”
About Cognia
Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in over 80 countries, our 36,000 institutions serve and support nearly 25 million students and 5 million educators every day. Cognia serves as trusted partner in advancing learning for all. Find out more at cognia.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005338/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT