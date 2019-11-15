Velodyne Lidar präsentiert Alpha Prime™, den fortschrittlichsten Lidarsensor am Markt

|By Business Wire
|
November 15, 2019 09:18 PM EST
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. stellte heute Alpha Prime™ vor, den Lidarsensor der nächsten Generation, der die patentierte Surround-View-Technologie von Velodyne nutzt, um höchste Leistungsanforderungen für die autonome Mobilitätsindustrie in einem Sensor zu erfüllen. Der Sensor ist eine unübertroffene Lösung bezüglich Wahrnehmung, Sichtfeld und Reichweite für autonome Märkte wie Transport, Frachtverkehr und Robotik. Der Alpha Prime bietet eine neue Dimension der Energieeffizienz und ist ab sofort zur Bestellung und Lieferung verfügbar.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005532/de/
Velodyne Alpha Prime™ is an unmatched solution in perception, field-of-view and range for autonomous markets including transportation, trucking and robotics. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)
Die einzigartige Kombination bahnbrechender Innovationen des Alpha Prime ermöglicht Fahrzeugen, in unbekannten und dynamischen Umgebungen zu navigieren. Seine erstklassigen Funktionen verbessern die Fahrzeugsicherheit und ermöglichen eine präzisere Zuordnung. Dazu gehört Folgendes:
- Überlegenes Sichtfeld: 360-Grad-Surround-Sichtwahrnehmung und ein vertikales Sichtfeld von 40 Grad.
- Hervorragende Leistung bei verschiedenen Lichtverhältnissen, einschließlich Retro-Reflektoren und Sonnenschutz.
- Außergewöhnliche Erkennung dunkler oder schwach reflektierender Objekte auf große Entfernungen, wie Reifen, dunkle Fahrzeuge, schlecht reflektierende Fahrbahnen und schlecht sichtbare Fußgänger.
- Fortgeschrittene negative Erkennung von Hindernissen, wie Schlaglöcher und Risse in der Straße.
- Die höchste Auflösung zusammen mit robustem Reflexionsvermögen von über 4,8 Millionen Punkten pro Sekunde vereinfacht Erkennung und Verfolgung von Fahrzeugen, Fußgängern und anderen Hindernissen.
- Hohe Auflösung und Laserkalibrierung ermöglichen dem Sensor, Fahrzeuge – im Innen- und Außenbereich – ohne GPS zu lokalisieren und präzise zu positionieren.
- Verbesserte Effizienz, um die Betriebszeit von Fahrzeugen innerhalb breiter Temperatur- und Umgebungsbereiche zu verlängern, ohne dass aktive Kühlung erforderlich ist.
- Fortschrittliche Sensor-zu-Sensor-Interferenzunterdrückung.
- Möglichkeiten für automobile Massenproduktion aus verschiedenen Quellen für qualifizierte Programme.
„Voyage hat in den letzten drei Jahren selbstfahrende Autos entwickelt und eingesetzt, die mit der Lidar-Technologie von Velodyne bestückt wurden“, sagte Oliver Cameron, Mitgründer und CEO von Voyage. „Unser Team ist von den Fortschritten beim Alpha Prime begeistert und immer wieder von den kontinuierlichen Innovationen von Velodyne beeindruckt.“
„Der Alpha Prime ist ein bedeutender Schritt nach vorne für die Weiterentwicklung der autonomen Fahrzeug- und Roboterindustrie“, sagte Anand Gopalan, Chief Technology Officer, Velodyne Lidar. „Mit seiner Bandbreite an branchenführenden Funktionen ist der Alpha Prime ein deutlicher Fortschritt bei der Sensorleistung unter realen Bedingungen. Bei Velodyne sind wir stolz, unseren Kunden zuzuhören und innovative und leistungsstarke Produkte zu liefern. Wir glauben, dass Vielseitigkeit und Agilität von Velodyne unsere Führungsrolle im Lidar-Geschäft erweitern, um autonome Lösungen auf globaler Ebene zu ermöglichen.“
Velodyne bietet weltbesten technischen Support für den Sensor in Nordamerika, Europa und Asien.
Vollständige Produktspezifikationen finden Sie unter: https://velodynelidar.com/vls-128.html
Über Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne bietet die intelligentesten und leistungsfähigsten Lidar-Lösungen für Autonomie und Fahrerassistenz. Velodyne mit Hauptsitz in San Jose, Kalifornien ist weltweit bekannt für sein Portfolio an bahnbrechenden Lidar-Sensortechnologien. David Hall, Gründer und CEO von Velodyne, erfand 2005 die Echtzeit-Rundumsicht-Lidar-Systeme während seiner Tätigkeit bei Velodyne Acoustics. Herr Halls Erfindung revolutionierte die Sichtweise und Autonomie in den Bereichen Automotive, neue Mobilität, Mapping, Robotik und Sicherheit. Die leistungsstarke Produktlinie von Velodyne umfasst eine Vielzahl von Sensorlösungen, darunter der kostengünstige Puck™, der vielseitige Ultra Puck™, der autonomiefördernde Alpha Prime™, der ADAS-optimierte Velarray™ sowie die bahnbrechende Software Vella™ für Fahrerassistenzsysteme.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005532/de/
