Three Squirrels, China's Favorite Snack Brand, Surprises Again on Double 11

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 17, 2019 01:58 AM EST
SHANGHAI, Nov 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba's annual '11.11' Global Shopping Festival was less than an hour old, and it had already generated CNY84 billion (USD12.0 billion) in GMV. Alibaba, parent of online retailers Taobao and Tmall, launched this mammoth, 24-hr online shopping holiday on 'Singles Day' eleven years ago. Powered by China's explosive digital transformation, the 'Double 11' Shopping Festival has generated record numbers for the economy of consumption each year. This year was no exception, as Alibaba (through Tmall) brought in record GMV, while Three Squirrels set another record (their 7th) for the Chinese food industry, with sales of CNY1.05 billion.
Alibaba's Double 11 Shopping Festival is the world's largest online shopping event in terms of gross merchandise volume (GMV) sold -- the Olympics of global commerce. In a span of just 24 hours, customers from 240 countries and regions spent a total of $34.4 billion on online shopping, a whopping 27 percent increase compared to last year. With 200,000 brands participating with a GMV of CNY268.4 billion (USD38.4 billion), nearly 1.3 billion delivery orders, and 299 brands with turnover exceeding CNY100 million, the festival's final numbers only serving to freshen our cognitive boundaries of consumption.
Looking over the past decade, Double 11 has undoubtedly become a growth engine. Around Double 11, the entire e-commerce ecosystem is constantly evolving, the supply chain is constantly evolving, brands are constantly evolving, and native Chinese Internet brands such as Three Squirrels are rapidly emerging. China has become the world's second largest consumer market, and consumption has been the number one driving force for national economic growth for five consecutive years.
Despite China's slower economic growth and international trade tensions, the total value of the 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands increased 30% to nearly $900 billion, the highest annual rise since the ranking was launched in 2011. The growth has been fuelled by brands accelerating their expansion into China's lower tier cities, which have seen rapid development and rising consumer buying power. According to China People's Media Network and Baidu, the most eye-catching of the top ten National Hotspot Brands, including the likes of Huawei, Alibaba and Air China, is the new brand Three Squirrels.
Founded by Liaoyuan Zhang in 2012, Three Squirrels started as an online business on Tmall.com, where it has been ranked the top snack retailer by sales revenue every year since. In 2016, Squirrels began to launch offline stores, and it now has more than 70 brick-and-mortar stores nationwide. Products are marketed in nearly 200 countries and regions around the world, a model of the rise of Chinese brands, highlight the strength and vitality of China's private economy.
Compared with foreign brands, the three squirrels seem to understand the real needs of Chinese consumers. Getting to know the Three Squirrels brand is like entering a different world, a world created for Millennials. The brand is based on three cartoon squirrels, each with its own teenager personality played out in animation clips. These squirrel characters interact with customers through their public WeChat accounts.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Three Squirrels is constantly searching for the right way to move forward. Founder Liaoyuan Zhang sees the future in a strong brand image and the bonding with consumers. That's why he decided to go offline, and they call their brick-and-mortar shops 'feeding stores'. "The main purpose of building offline stores is not economic, but offering a unique experience for our consumers. If they come to the shop, they get to know us, and the interaction is being established."
Lu Xiaorong, a 23-year-old pharmacist from China's eastern Jiangsu Province, visits the official Three Squirrels online store every week and looks forward to trying new products. "The images of the Squirrels are very cute. Squirrel's customer service is like my own close friend. We can't see each other, but the strong feelings have been established," says Lu, noting that "Three Squirrels suits my tastes, which are in line with Chinese tastes."
Three Squirrels Inc
[email protected]
http://www.3songshu.com
Source: Anhui Three Squirrels Electronic Commerce Co Ltd
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT