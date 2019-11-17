Maritime Leaders Address Tomorrow's Solutions for the Vessel Industry

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 17, 2019 08:30 PM EST
Asia Pacific Maritime 2020 returns from 18 to 20 March 2020 to focus on digitalisation
SINGAPORE, Nov 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The digital evolution is shaping the maritime future in multiple aspects - both onshore and offshore - and shipping organisations are facing pressure to operate more efficiently and profitably while catering to the increasingly sophisticated customer demands. As with any change, digitalisation was initially met with scepticism. But this has given way to a building digital momentum, in view of the many strategic business benefits to be reaped - from operational efficiency improvements and cost reductions, to environmental performance enhancements.
|A conference session in progress at Asia Pacific Maritime 2018, where industry thought leaders discussed the new waves of a transformative shift.
Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) will return for its 16th edition from 18 to 20 March 2020, with a conference that will gather over 50 industry top minds for a three-day, in-depth discussion on what the maritime industry could look like in 10 years. Key solutions making waves across the industry, including maritime 5G, digitalisation standards and remote pilotage, will be examined.
Yeow Hui Leng, Group Project Director, Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) said, "Shipping carries around 90% of world trade, making it the blood life of the global economy. Amid challenges posed by shifts in economic activity and tightening regulations, the maritime industry continues to seek means to answer the imperative call to digitalisation. In the face of a changing landscape, APM 2020 will present an opportunity for delegates to glean important insights from industry leaders and explore partnerships to navigate for success."
Held in conjunction with the conference is the APM exhibition, one of Asia's largest marketplace showcasing a complete overview of the vessel sectors. The biennial trade exhibition is expected to host over 1,500 international exhibitors and 15,000 visitors, across six halls spread over two levels.
Digitalisation standardisation for greater collaboration
While automation and other technological innovations can benefit the industry by easing strenuous tasks and streamlining workflow, lack of standardisation remains one hurdle to industry-wide digitalisation. Standardisation is key to improving data flow and enhancing interoperability and synergy.
On this topic, Kenneth Lim, Chief Technology Officer, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said, "Digitalisation presents many opportunities and advantages for industry players, but it can only reach its full potential when data flows are seamless. As such, MPA has embarked on initiatives such as the 'digitalOCEANS' concept to foster Open or Common Exchange And Network Standardisation and allow digital platforms of port authorities, supply chain companies, terminal operators, marine services companies, and ships to interoperate."
Morten Lind-Olsen, Chief Executive Officer, Dualog added, "There is a growing focus on utilisation of consolidated data for both business and compliance purposes. Data needs to be standardised when generated for more efficient collection, processing and analysis, to deliver the value of timely decision-making. This focus is increasing day by day and certainly requires more digitally integrated ships. The shipping industry has the advantage and tradition of trading within global established regulations and legislations."
Improving efficiency in a digitalised maritime industry is one of the main movements that APM 2020 conference will deliberate at the panel session titled "Enabling Digitalisation through Standardisation & Collaboration", happening during the Leaders' Forum (18 March 2020).
In addition to Kenneth Lim and Morten Lind-Olsen, panellists for the session include Andre Simha, Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company; Rakesh Rawat, Global Director of ICT Services, OSM and Punit Oza, Vice President, Head of Systems, Processes & Competence - Dry Bulk, Torvald Klaveness.
Maritime 5G enabling infinite communication possibilities
As the next big leap in mobile and wireless communications, 5G is expected to open up infinite possibilities in maritime communication - for example, the introduction of smart drones for real-time monitoring, ship-shore communication for vessel traffic management and just-in-time operations, autonomous vessels with low latency connectivity for remote operation, the use of Internet-of-Things sensors during search-and-rescue for real-time communications and accurate positioning.
Sharing his thoughts, Kun Yang, Founder, Super Radio AS said, "Autonomous shipping and ocean digitalisation drive the needs of maritime communication. Though currently in its experimental and commercialisation stages, maritime 5G will play an important role for the remote control of autonomous ships in the future." Kun Yang is the board chairman and project administrator of "LTE, WIFI and 5G Massive MIMO Communications in Maritime Propagation Environments" (MAMIME), the world's first maritime 5G communication project that is funded by the Norwegian Research Council. This project aims to develop optimised LTE and WIFI systems, and research dedicated to 5G solutions for the maritime applications. In addition, Super Radio AS is the Pre-5G test solution provider for the small-version Yara-birkeland autonomous ship, which is regarded as the world's first fully electric and autonomous container ship.
Digitalisation Day (19 March 2020) will feature a session on "Understanding 5G Connectivity and What is Means for Maritime Communications", where industry experts will examine and discuss the latest developments and potential benefits of 5G for the maritime industry.
Joining Kun Yang on the panel is Jeevarathinam Ravikumar, Vice President Technology & Innovation Global Technology Centre, Lloyd's Register. (Please refer to Annex A for the list of speakers on Digitalisation Day).
Remote Pilotage: Going beyond the experimental phase
Unmanned vessels have also been top of mind for shippers. These game-changers could mean that ships can spend much more time at sea than human-controlled ones. Such innovation enables increased productivity, reduces reliance on human resources and is less prone to human error.
Sanna Sonninen, Pilotage Director of Finnpilot Pilotage, said, "Technology and solutions for commercially viable concepts of autonomous ships and remote control of ship operations have been developed and tested by various organisations. Though these are excellent showcases, public sentiment on the autonomous shipping development, the various levels of autonomy or remote operation is often mixed. When trying to find feasible solutions for remote pilotage it is important to understand the difference between an autonomous ship, remote operated ship and remote piloted ship. To understand how the complex task of piloting a ship could be successfully accomplished without the pilot being physically onboard and operating as a part of bridge team, one must analyse the different functions of pilotage. Such issues must be solved and analysed before these remote pilotage experiments become a reality."
Sanna Sonninen will be delivering a presentation on "Developing a Comprehensive Remote and Autonomous Pilotage System" on Innovation Day (20 March 2020).
APM 2020: Future of Vessels. Solutions for Tomorrow
Amid a flurry of discussion on various technological innovations, the APM 2020 exhibition and conference will facilitate connections with decision-makers and industry observers to sharpen understanding about global maritime trends and movements.
Discussions will also deepen at newly introduced roundtable sessions taking place at the APM conference, where industry leaders will lead open dialogues about key issues affecting the maritime sector, such as the implementation of digital solutions and technical innovations. Another new addition to APM will be speed networking sessions, which are quick 15-minute meet-ups that will foster new relationships between experts and maritime personnel through a structured approach.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
The Innovation Pavilion will make its maiden appearance at the exhibition, showcasing fully autonomous vessels, electronic professional certificates and ships with minimal carbon footprints - solutions that will support delegates in maintaining a competitive edge.
The APM 2020 exhibition and conference will take place from 18 to 20 March 2020, connecting delegates with decision makers and sharpening industry understanding in Asia. Registration to visit APM Exhibition is free and is now open. For more information, visit https://www.apmaritime.com.
About Asia Pacific Maritime
Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) is the premier exhibition and conference in Asia showcasing a complete overview of the vessel sectors - services and solutions, technology, vessels equipment, machineries, supplies, and many more. With 15 editions of proven track record, APM is one of Asia's largest marketplace where 15,000 visitors and decision makers from Asia attend to meet 1,500 international solution provides from over 60 countries and hear from over 50 industry experts on future of vessels, solutions for tomorrow. For more information, please visit the official APM website at www.apmaritime.com.
Weichai Singapore Pte Ltd is a Gold Sponsor at APM 2020.
About Reed Exhibitions
Reed Exhibitions is a leading global events organiser, with more than 500 events in 30 countries. In 2018, Reed Exhibitions brought together more than 7m event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed Exhibitions' events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexpo.com
ANNEX A
Presenters at Digitalisation Day (19 March 2020) of APM 2020 Conference include (arranged in alphabetical order of organisation's name):
- CAPT. VIVEK JAIN, FDD Director, ALCO
- SIMON STONEHOUSE, Head of Marine, Asia Capital Re
- MAGDALENE CHEW, Director, AsiaLegal LLC
- MEGAT ZARIMAN ABDUL RAHIM, Vice President / Director, Offshore Marine Services, Bumi Armada Berhad
- PATRIC DESANTI, Head of Applications and Digitalisation, BW Group
- MOHD SHAHRIN OSMAN, Regional Manager, Maritime Advisory for South East Asia, Pacific & India, DNV GL
- NAVIN KUMAR, Director, Drewry Maritime Research
- STEEN BRODSGAARD LUND, Chief Commercial Officer and Group Chief Digital Officer, Executive Ship Management
- LEIF ARNE STROMMEN, Vice-President Innovation, G2 Ocean
- JAN SIMON, Vice-President, Digital & IT, Hafnia
- MADHAV RAGAM, Vice President - Government & Healthcare, IBM
- KEN LOKE, Vice President, Asia-Pacific, KVH Industries
- JEEVARATHINAM RAVIKUMAR, Vice President Technology & Innovation Global Technology Centre, Lloyd's Register
- NICK WHITE, Master Mariner, LOC Group
- CHYE POH CHUA, Founder, ShipsFocus
- ALEM JASAREVIC, Chief Operating Officer, Skuld
- KUN YANG, Founder / Board Chair, Super Radio AS / MAMINE
- ERIK LIND OLSEN, PMO Lead - Digital Transformation, Swire Shipping
- CAPT ABHISHEK ASIJA, Global Head of Customer Experience & Director, V.Group
- AJIT RAIKAR, Co-Founder & CEO, Validus Capital
- NAKUL MALHOTRA, Vice President Technical Solutions & Marketing, Marine Products, Wilhelmsen Ships Service
Note: The above list of speakers is accurate as of 12 November 2019.
Media Contact:
Ninemer Communications
[email protected]
Source: Asia Pacific Maritime
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT