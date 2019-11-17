Fujitsu Launches "AuthConductor V2" to Take Biometric Authentication to the Next Level

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 17, 2019 10:11 PM EST
Authentication system relying on palm vein, facial recognition, and other technologies improves security and user-friendliness
TOKYO, Nov 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today launches sales of the "FUJITSU Security Solution AuthConductor V2" which uses various authentication methods, including palm vein authentication, to deliver comprehensive biometric authentication support for customers.
|Figure 1: Improved Convenience Through "AuthConductor V2"
In addition to providing a unified palm vein authentication office environment, this product features facial authentication, fingerprint authentication and IC card authentication for PC logons, and is fully scalable to support use by anywhere from several people to organizations with tens of thousands of users.
With the launch of this upgraded solution, Fujitsu enables customers to enjoy unparalleled convenience with secure and flexible solutions for a diverse range of use cases and authentication scenarios. Sales start today in Japan with global rollout to follow within fiscal 2020.
Background
Biometric authentication technologies have become increasingly visible in daily life offering businesses and consumers convenience in a variety of areas, ranging from frictionless transactions for cashless shopping and ticketless travel, to access management for membership data and security clearance for sporting events. At the same time, it's anticipated that companies will continue to integrate a variety of biometric authentication methods, including for PC logins and room access management, to further improve convenience and reduce operational burdens in enterprise settings.
To this end, Fujitsu has been offering customers its "AuthConductor Server" software since April 2017, enabling users to add palm vein authentication functionality to their existing business systems.
Now, in order to meet the increasingly diverse authentication needs of its customers, Fujitsu has integrated its PC login authentication solution for enterprise users into the "AuthConductor Server" software and added new functions to deliver the "AuthConductor V2". This newly enhanced version enables authentication solutions to meet the unique needs of a variety of customers.
Product Features
1. Comprehensive access with users' palm vein data across different platforms and applications, replacing the need for different authentication methods
(1) Unifying in-house authentication methods with palm vein authentication for enterprise users
By centralizing palm vein data on the server, upon registration it can be used for authentication for a variety of purposes, including PC logon, physical access management, and printing authentication, eliminating the need for separate registration for each application. This not only enhances system security but also eases access for users and administrators alike.
(2) Improved authentication performance for consumer-facing services
When the palm vein authentication function is added to customer-facing business systems, the verification time can be sped up to 50% over conventional products. This makes palm vein authentication even more convenient for large-scale service deployments like cashless payments, which are expected to grow in use.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
The new version offers users exceptional scalability, with support for small, standalone deployments or for organizations with tens of thousands of users.
2. Expanded authentication functionality for PC logon
(1) The software now offers expanded support for a variety of authentication methods. In addition to palm vein authentication, the new version offers facial authentication using technology developed independently by Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd., as well as fingerprint authentication and IC card authentication, which offers support for My Number identification cards used with the Japanese social security system
(2) Flexibility and Scalability for small to large customers
The service can be adjusted flexibly depending on the size of the customer and the authentication method they want to use.
Future Plans
Fujitsu aims to expand the availability of the solution globally by the end of the fiscal year 2020.
Sales target
15 billion yen over the next 3 years.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.
Fujitsu Limited
Public and Investor Relations
Tel: +81-3-3215-5259
URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT