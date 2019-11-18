Global Digital Oilfield Market by Solution, Process, Application & Region - Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Digital Oilfield Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital oilfield market size was valued at US$ 23.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global digital oilfield market is set to reach a value of US$ 29.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
The rising trend of digitalization across several industries, including oil and gas, is the key factor driving the market growth. The increasing demand for oil and oil derivates across various industries coupled with the potentially hazardous working environment of the oil and gas sector, has significantly enhanced the need for digital oilfields.
Furthermore, many oilfields are saturating, owing to which digital mechanisms are being employed to enhance oil recovery. Advanced solutions such as well testing facilities and reservoir optimization are gaining traction amongst the end use industries. An increasing number of exploration activities that are leading to discoveries of new oilfields is also catalyzing the growth of the market.
Moreover, the growing usage of real-time monitoring of operations to reduce non-productive functions and losses is projected to drive the market further. These systems also enable more efficient management of the plants with accurate and reliable administration as compared to manually supervised fields and related operations.
Other factors such as advancements in wireless technologies, data analysis and collection services along with the rising investment in offshore oil exploration activities are also expected to positively impact the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schlumberger, Weatherford International Plc, General Electric, Halliburton, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Paradigm Group B.V, Pason Systems, Petrolink AS, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, EDG Inc, Oleumtech, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global digital oilfield market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global digital oilfield industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the process?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global digital oilfield industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global digital oilfield industry?
- What is the structure of the global digital oilfield industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global digital oilfield industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Digital Oilfield Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Solution
5.4 Market Breakup by Process
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Hardware Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
6.1.2.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
6.1.2.3 Smart Wells
6.1.2.4 Safety Systems
6.1.2.5 Wireless Sensors
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Software Solution
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 IT Outsourcing
6.2.2.2 Software
6.2.2.3 IT Services and Commissioning
6.2.2.4 Collaborative Product Management (CPM)
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Major Types
6.3.2.1 Data Storage Solutions (Hosted)
6.3.2.2 Data Storage Solutions (On-Premise)
6.3.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Process
7.1 Production Optimization
7.2 Drilling Optimization
7.3 Reservoir Optimization
7.4 Safety Management
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Onshore
8.2 Offshore
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Schlumberger
14.3.2 Weatherford International PLC
14.3.3 General Electric
14.3.4 Halliburton
14.3.5 Honeywell International
14.3.6 Siemens AG
14.3.7 Rockwell Automation
14.3.8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
14.3.9 Paradigm Group B.V
14.3.10 Pason Systems
14.3.11 Petrolink AS
14.3.12 Accenture PLC
14.3.13 IBM Corporation
14.3.14 EDG Inc.
14.3.15 Oleumtech
