Moody’s Analytics remporte sept catégories, obtenant la 4e place au Chartis RiskTech100®

|November 18, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Moody’s Analytics, fournisseur mondial de renseignements financiers, a remporté des prix dans sept catégories du Chartis RiskTech100® 2020, obtenant la 4e place parmi les 100 meilleurs fournisseurs mondiaux de technologies de gestion des risques pour la deuxième année consécutive.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005057/fr/
En plus de son classement global, Moody’s Analytics a remporté cette année le prix de la catégorie Industrie bancaire. Cette distinction honore la vaste adoption mondiale de nos solutions qui facilitent le travail des banques en ce qui concerne les normes relatives aux prêts, à la réglementation et à la comptabilité, parmi toute une série d’autres défis. Les banques déploient de plus en plus ces solutions dans le nuage, ce qui leur permet d’accroître l’évolutivité de nos solutions et de diminuer le coût total d’acquisition.
Cette année, Moody’s Analytics a également remporté des prix dans six catégories de solutions :
- Gestion des risques du bilan
- Perte de crédit actuellement attendue (Current Expected Credit Loss, CECL)
- Évaluation des facteurs de stress de l'entreprise
- Validation des modèles
- Prix et Analyse – Crédit
- Risque de crédit du portefeuille bancaire
Pour la quatrième année consécutive, Moody's Analytics a remporté la catégorie du Risque de crédit pour le portefeuille bancaire de RiskTech100® 2020. Nos offres de crédit de gros et à la consommation, associées à notre évaluation du crédit et à nos solutions en matière de montage des prêts, permettent aux entreprises d’évaluer et de gérer leur exposition au risque de crédit pendant tout le cycle de vie du crédit.
« Moody’s Analytics demeure à la tête des solutions technologiques en matière de risque », a déclaré Rob Stubbs, directeur de la Recherche chez Chartis Research. « L'étendue de son offre se reflète dans sa position au sein du top cinq, dans sa victoire dans la catégorie Industrie, et dans ses six prix remportés dans les solutions. »
« Nous sommes très honorés que Chartis continue de reconnaître Moody’s Analytics en tant que fournisseur leader de solutions technologiques liées à la gestion des risques », a déclaré Steve Tulenko, président de Moody's Analytics. « Grâce à nos solutions, nos clients simplifient, numérisent et automatisent leurs procédures ; sont plus efficaces ; et prennent de meilleures décisions commerciales et plus rapidement. »
Entrant dans sa 14e année d’existence, Chartis RiskTech100® évalue les sociétés technologiques qui fournissent des solutions en matière de risque et de conformité aux établissements financiers. Cliquez ici pour en savoir plus.
Ces victoires s’ajoutent à notre liste croissante de prix et de récompenses de l’industrie.
Cliquez ici pour savoir comment Moody’s Analytics peut aider votre société.
Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, et tous les autres noms, logos et icônes identifiant Moody’s Analytics et/ou ses produits et services sont des marques de commerce de Moody’s Analytics, Inc. ou de ses entités affiliées. Les marques de commerce de tiers auxquelles il est fait référence dans le présent document appartiennent à leurs propriétaires respectifs.
À propos de Moody’s Analytics
Moody's Analytics fournit des informations financières et des outils analytiques qui permettent aux dirigeants d’entreprises de prendre de meilleures décisions plus rapidement. Notre grande compétence en matière de risques, nos vastes ressources d’informations et notre application technologique innovante permettent à nos clients de naviguer en toute confiance sur un marché en pleine évolution. Nous sommes réputés pour nos solutions primées, à la pointe de ce secteur, offrant des services de recherche, des données, des logiciels et des services professionnels, tous regroupés afin d'offrir une expérience client transparente. Nous créons la confiance dans des milliers d'entreprises dans le monde entier, grâce à notre engagement en faveur de l'excellence, à notre approche à l'esprit ouvert et à notre volonté de répondre aux besoins de nos clients. Pour plus d’informations sur Moody’s Analytics, rendez-vous sur notre site internet ou contactez-nous sur Twitter et LinkedIn. Twitter ou LinkedIn.
Moody's Analytics, Inc. est une filiale de Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). La société, qui a déclaré un chiffre d’affaires de 4,4 milliards de dollars en 2018, emploie environ 10 900 personnes dans le monde et est implantée dans 44 pays.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005057/fr/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT