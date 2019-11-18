Corindus Completes First-Ever, Transcontinental Simulated Telerobotic Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Procedures Over 5G, Fiber, and Public Internet Networks

|By Business Wire
|
November 18, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Corindus, a Siemens Healthineers company and a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today it has completed the first multi-city, transcontinental percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) simulations in the United States over three network connection types – 5G wireless, dedicated fiber, and commercial public internet networks. Interventional cardiologist Ryan Madder, M.D., successfully completed a total of 36 cases in the same day between Waltham, Mass. and New York City, and between Waltham, Mass. and San Francisco.
“We have successfully demonstrated that a physician can use a robotic system in a manner necessary to open a blocked artery despite being 3,000 miles away. This represents the next step in achieving our ultimate goal of providing remote cardiovascular care to patients suffering a heart attack or stroke who do not currently have access to potentially life-saving coronary and stroke interventions,” said Dr. Madder, of Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. “Corindus’ technology enables me to have a live view of what is happening in the procedure room, while precisely controlling coronary devices in real-time with the robot from a remote location. Our study suggests it may eventually be possible for interventional cardiologists to use robotic technology to safely and effectively perform coronary procedures from any one point to another, anywhere in the country."
The procedures, completed on October 24th using Corindus’ CorPath GRX System with prototype remote technology,* were performed with state-of-the-art vascular simulators located in New York and San Francisco, 200 and 3,000 miles away, respectively. All network types enabled low-latency connections and successful completion of procedures, demonstrating feasibility of long-distance telerobotic intervention.
Previously in 2018 and 2019, Corindus completed multiple simulated telerobotic studies up to 100 miles away, as well as the world’s first-in-human telerobotic PCI procedures, performed in India by Dr. Tejas Patel from approximately 20 miles away. These previous achievements, along with this multi-city, transcontinental milestone further confirm the company’s vision that remote procedures will reshape standard of care by shortening time to treatment for emergent medical events such as heart attack and stroke, and expanding access to high-level care for geographically constrained and underserved patient populations.
“We are thrilled by this transcontinental procedure milestone we have achieved,” said Doug Teany, Chief Operating Officer of Corindus. “The successful completion of these procedures provides us with confidence and excitement about integration with future commercial 5G networks. 5G connections can open a new set of opportunities as we explore integrating telerobotics with capabilities such as artificial intelligence and edge-computing; although, our successful experience with the public internet connection today confirms that transcontinental telerobotic intervention is already feasible on existing public internet infrastructure.”
ABOUT CORINDUS
Corindus, a Siemens Healthineers company, is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company’s CorPath® platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second-generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.
*Remote capabilities are currently under development; it is not for sale in the U.S.A. Its future availability cannot be guaranteed.
