nTop Platform 2.0 fait profiter un plus large public de la puissance de la modélisation informatique

|
|November 18, 2019 07:00 AM EST
nTopology annonce la dernière version de son logiciel de modélisation informatique, nTop Platform 2.0, le seul logiciel d'ingénierie permettant aux ingénieurs de tenir compte simultanément de la géométrie, de la performance et de la fabricabilité, le tout dans le cadre d’un flux de travaux unique réutilisable. Cette version majeure inclut la prise en charge de kits d’outils nTop préconditionnés, spécifiques à une application, permettant aux ingénieurs de rapidement apprendre et utiliser ses capacités les plus puissantes dès l’installation.
An array of metal 3D-printed passive heat sink examples for an electronics application that were designed with nTop Platform 2.0. The software created a Design of Experiments (DOE) that generatively designed a series of Triply Periodic Minimal Surfaces (TPMS) with optimal surface-area-to weight ratios. nTop Platform simplifies the generation and analysis of complex structures like these for a wide range of high performance thermal and structural applications and delivers the sliced data that guides the laser in the layer-by-layer 3D-printing process. (Photo: Business Wire)
nTop Platform a été mis au point pour résoudre les problèmes d'ingénierie où la géométrie constitue un obstacle. Ce produit peut gérer la complexité et les versions avec rapidité et facilité. Aussi bien les kits d’outils préconditionnés que les fonctions de création peuvent être utilisés pour automatiser les flux de travaux d'ingénierie, permettant ainsi de réaliser des efficiences et de tirer profit des meilleurs talents d’une organisation dans toute l’entreprise. Avec nTop Platform, les équipes peuvent – grâce à la possibilité de créer des flux de travaux réutilisables – automatiser des tâches qui prennent des heures, des jours ou des semaines à réaliser avec les outils de conception traditionnels.
« Nous sommes ravis de lancer la version 2.0 de nTop Platform », a affirmé Bradley Rothenberg, PDG de nTopology. « Les kits d’outils nTop permettent aux meilleurs flux de travaux d'ingénierie d’être déployés dans des secteurs entiers, rendant la technologie de modélisation la plus avancée accessible à tout ingénieur concepteur. »
nTopology s’associe par ailleurs à des industriels leaders dans le domaine du matériel de fabrication additive afin d’offrir de nouvelles capacités à leurs utilisateurs. « La flexibilité et la haute performance du logiciel de nTopology, ainsi que sa capacité à regrouper dans un package unique les flux de travaux des clients, nous aident, nous et nos clients, à créer un Digital Foam avancé », a déclaré Fabian Krauss, directeur du développement commercial mondial chez EOS. « Nous l’utilisons dans des projets pour créer des produits imprimés en 3D avec des propriétés de matériaux structurés répondant précisément aux besoins des clients. Il libère tout le potentiel de la conception générative dans la fabrication additive pour Digital Foam et pour de nombreuses autres applications. »
En plus des nouveaux kits d’outils préconditionnés (voir un résumé des fonctionnalités et avantages ci-dessous), les fonctions de création de nTop Platform permettent aux ingénieurs les plus à la pointe dans une entreprise de créer leurs propres kits d’outils exclusifs, permettant un transfert sécurisé des connaissances dans toute l’organisation.
Un kit d’outils permettant des allègements
- Réduire rapidement et facilement le poids et maximiser la performance des pièces.
- Des parties d’enveloppe en quelques secondes, quelle que soit la complexité géométrique.
- Appliquer une épaisseur de paroi variable aux parties d’enveloppe.
Un kit d’outils pour les matériaux structurés
- Concevoir des matériaux fonctionnels performants à n’importe quelle échelle – des centaines de cellules unitaires, ou des centaines de milliards.
- Concevoir avec des exigences multifonctionnelles dès le départ. Structurelles, thermiques, acoustiques ou esthétiques ; tout cela avec un contrôle total à n’importe quelle échelle de longueur.
- Optimiser les cellules unitaires pour créer des propriétés matérielles uniques convenant parfaitement à l’application. Augmenter la surface tout en réduisant le poids. Transformer la complexité géométrique en un avantage concurrentiel.
Kit d’outils pour l’analyse de conception
- Utiliser des capacités de simulation entièrement intégrées pour analyser facilement des pièces dans le cadre d’un flux de travaux unique connecté.
- Déterminer les paramètres géométriques directement à partir des résultats de simulation pour obtenir des pièces haute performance répondant aux exigences fonctionnelles.
- Intégrer aux outils de simulation déjà utilisés par une organisation comme ANSYS, Abaqus et Nastran.
Kit d’outils pour l’optimisation de la topologie
- Découvrir des conceptions nouvelles et innovantes tôt dans le cycle de développement des produits.
- Appliquer de multiples conditions de charge et optimiser pour tout un éventail de critères de performance comme la contrainte, le déplacement, la rigidité et le poids.
- Utiliser des outils de reconstruction géométrique automatisée pour générer rapidement une géométrie modifiable instantanément.
Kit d’outils pour la fabrication additive
- Positionner, orienter et préparer des pièces pour la fabrication additive à partir d’un ensemble de plateformes de fabrication courantes.
- Ajouter facilement et rapidement des structures de support en treillis
- Découper des pièces en évitant les fichiers STL, sources d'erreur, et exporter les données de fabrication directement sur les machines
Pour de plus amples renseignements au sujet de nTop Platform 2.0, visitez www.ntopology.com
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005183/fr/
