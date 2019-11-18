ADVA zeigt neue Generation von 5G Network Slicing bei MEF19

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 18, 2019 07:02 AM EST
ADVA (FWB: ADV) gab heute bekannt, dass auf der MEF19 gemeinsam mit Industriepartnern ein disaggregiertes 5G-Netz mit Edge-Computing- und Network-Slicing-Funktionen gezeigt wird. Das Zusammenspiel zahlreicher Technologien unterschiedlicher Hersteller zeigt, wie ein einzelnes Netz partitioniert werden kann, um verschiedene Anwendungsfälle, Dienste und einzelne Kunden zu unterstützen. Das Netz bietet hohe Zuverlässigkeit, enorme Skalierbarkeit und äußerst geringe Signallaufzeit (Latenz). Die Vorführung ist ein wichtiger Schritt in Richtung eines ausgereiften Network-Slicings und unterstreicht den Mehrwert für Netzbetreiber, die die Kosten für den Aufbau mehrerer Netze zur Unterstützung unterschiedlicher Anwendungsszenarien vermeiden wollen. Es wird gezeigt, wie wichtig die Technik zur Einführung verbesserter mobiler Breitband- und 5G-Dienste ist, die eine äußerst zuverlässige Kommunikation mit geringer Latenz (ultra-reliable low-latency communication, uRLLC) benötigen. Das herstellerübergreifende Netz umfasst Technologien von verschiedenen Partnern, darunter BT, Radisys, Accelleran, AttoCore, Infovista, Lumina und Spirent.
„Neue 5G-Anwendungsfälle, die eine geringere Latenz erfordern, werden in Kürze die Netzbetreiber stark unter Druck setzen. Aktuell werden Netze bereits aufgerüstet, um eine höhere Datenrate pro Benutzer zu erzielen. Aus diesem Grund arbeiten wir eng mit diesem umfassenden Ökosystem von Partnern zusammen und zeigen eine neue Generation von Möglichkeiten, die Network Slicing für Netzbetreiber bietet. Durch die Unterstützung einer Vielzahl von Anwendungen auf einer gemeinsamen Infrastruktur ebnen wir den Weg für 5G-Netze, die skalierbar, flexibel und für alle Anforderungen gerüstet sind“, kommentiert Anthony Magee, Senior Director, Global Business Development bei ADVA. „Durch die Nutzung von NFV (Network Function Virtualization) werden Funk-Slices implementiert und Teilungstechniken für die BBU (Baseband Unit) umgesetzt. Darüber hinaus werden sogenannte verteilte Benutzerebenen ermöglicht. Dieser neuartige Funktionsumfang unter Beteiligung mehrerer Technologiepartner ist die bislang umfangreichste Vorführung ihrer Art. Dies ist auch ein wichtiger Schritt in Richtung Multi-Domain-Network-Slicing. Die Verwendung der NFV- und SDN (Software Defined Networking)-Steuerung für die Automatisierung und die agile Ressourcenzuweisung ist ebenfalls von Bedeutung. Dies wird der Schlüssel zur Bereitstellung von Edge-Computing-Funktionen sein, die für so viele der interessantesten 5G-Anwendungen erforderlich ist.“
Die Vorführung, die vom 18. bis 22. November auf der MEF19 zu sehen ist, umfasst drei disaggregierte Network-Slicing-Architekturen in einer physischen Infrastruktur. Jede dieser drei Architekturen hat jeweils eine andere Fronthaul-Aufteilung, die in MEF 22 beschrieben wird. Dies zeigt, wie eine Vielzahl mobiler Anwendungsfälle mit unterschiedlichen Anforderungen in Bezug auf Latenz, Datenrate und Skalierbarkeit gleichzeitig von einem physischen Netz basierend auf einem MEF 3.0-Modell unterstützt werden können. Mittels SDN wird der Datenverkehr automatisch auf eine von zwei Computerplattformen geleitet. Eine der beiden ist in der Nähe des Kunden positioniert, um latenzempfindliche Funktionen zu unterstützen. Die andere in größerer Entfernung, um maximale Skalierbarkeit zu ermöglichen. Die Vorführung verwendet auch eine Lifecycle-Service-Orchestrierung, die durch das MEF-LSO-Framework standardisiert ist. Darüber hinaus wird die Komplexität des Netzes durch automatisierte Vorgänge mit offenen, standardisierten Schnittstellen und Protokollen in Verbindung mit der SDN-Steuerung und -Automatisierung verringert.
„Die Vorführung zeigt, wie schnell sich Network Slicing in der Übertragungstechnik entwickelt und lässt erkennen, welche Bedeutung diesem Konzept zukünftig zukommen wird. Erstmals können dieselben physischen Ressourcen aus den Bereichen RAN (Radio Access Network), Mobile Core sowie der allgemeinen Infrastruktur unterschiedlichen Netzen zugewiesen werden. Damit entstehen bisher nie dagewesene Möglichkeiten für sogenannte Wholesale Dienste, mit denen Festnetzbetreiber den Mobilfunkbetreibern maßgeschneiderte Funktionalität liefern könne. Das Zusammenführen dieses großen Ökosystems von Experten auf einer von ADVA gehosteten Plattform zeigt, wie wichtig eine enge Zusammenarbeit und Interoperabilität ist, um das volle Potenzial von 5G auszuschöpfen“, kommentierte Ulrich Kohn, Director Technical Marketing bei ADVA. „Eine der entscheidenden Anforderungen der Infrastruktur von morgen ist, dass Multi-Access-Edge-Computing Funktionalität genau dort verfügbar ist, wo sie benötigt wird. Diese Network-Slicing-Demo weist den Weg in die Zukunft der Mobilfunkdienste und öffnet die Tür für zukünftige 5G-Anwendungen, angefangen bei Augmented Reality bis hin zu halbautonomem Fahren.”
Weitere Informationen zu dieser MEF19-Vorführung finden Sie hier: https://adva.li/mef19-poc-network-slicing-slides.
Über ADVA
Innovation und der Ansporn, unsere Kunden erfolgreich zu machen, bilden das Fundament von ADVA. Unsere Technologie liefert die Grundlage für eine digitale Zukunft und macht Kommunikationsnetze auf der ganzen Welt leistungsfähiger. Wir entwickeln fortschrittliche Hardware- und Software-Lösungen, die richtungsweisend für die Branche sind und neue Geschäftsmöglichkeiten schaffen. Unsere offene Übertragungstechnik ermöglicht unseren Kunden, die für die heutige Gesellschaft lebenswichtigen Cloud- und Mobilfunkdienste bereitzustellen und neue, innovative Dienste zu schaffen. Gemeinsam bauen wir eine vernetzte und nachhaltige Zukunft. Weiterführende Informationen über unsere Produkte und unser Team finden Sie unter www.adva.com.
Veröffentlicht von:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, München, Deutschland
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005416/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT