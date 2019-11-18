Customer Portfolios Announces The Portfolio Value Statement

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 18, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Customer Portfolios, a marketing technology leader that uses actionable insights and analytics to increase customer engagement and value, announces the Portfolio Value Statement (PVS) report, giving businesses a holistic view into the health of their customer file.
“Despite the fact that well over half of revenue typically comes from the top 20% of customers, marketers are so focused on acquiring new shoppers that this valuable segment is too often overlooked,” said Augie MacCurrach, CEO of Customer Portfolios. “With the Portfolio Value Statement, marketers can focus on these key segments and find the smartest opportunities to increase revenue.”
Reach Most Valuable Customers with Portfolio Value Statement
Better Budgeting, Better Decisions
The PVS gives marketers a total view of the different segments within the customer database, their revenue contribution by channel, and whether or not they are currently engaged and marketable. By showing how the customer base is evolving, the PVS helps marketers determine where to invest their budgets to retain or reactivate customers, not just acquire new consumers.
This view makes marketers better budgeters and decision makers. When marketing proposes its plan – and must defend budget and spend – a Portfolio Value Statement gives them a more compelling argument than ever before. For the first time, marketers can present a plan based on accurate forecasts for long term revenue that will grow the entire customer portfolio for years ahead.
Viewing the health of the customer database as a whole and by segment shows marketers the value of each group and how speaking to them accordingly will impact the bottom line. The PVS breaks down customer portfolios into actionable, behavior-based segments.
Lifecycle Marketing to Increase Revenue
With this enhanced view of segmentation, marketers can best focus on creating the right customer lifecycle campaign timing and tactics.
Lifecycle marketing gives customers a personalized treatment that has the best chance of advancing them forward through the buying lifecycle – generating real portfolio growth. The goal is to make incremental improvements in recency, frequency and spend in the segments that need the most help instead of wasting budget on those who are likely to buy whether they receive offers or not.
With the Portfolio Value Statement, marketers can create more targeted campaigns with the clear understanding of each buyer stage, plus the right timing and offers that will encourage them to purchase again, ultimately growing revenue and the overall customer portfolio.
Read here to find out more about the Portfolio Value Statement and ask for a demonstration.
About Customer Portfolios
Customer Portfolios is a marketing technology leader that empowers its global clients to maximize the value of each customer. The company leverages advanced analytics, strategy, marketing automation and execution to uncover actionable insights and execute targeted and measurable lifecycle marketing campaigns. Customer Portfolios’ team of analytical and marketing experts help companies like Johnston and Murphy, Journeys, Lenox, Irving Oil, Spartan Race, Frye, and many more consistently drive revenue growth and increase customer lifetime value. Visit www.customerportfolios.com, read our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005034/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT