SAP Ariba Integrates With Givewith Platform, Enabling Buyers and Suppliers to Drive Social Impact Through B2B Transactions

|
|November 18, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Today’s leading businesses focus on more than just efficiency and profit. Demonstrating positive social impact is also increasingly top of mind. To help companies achieve their corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability goals, SAP Ariba has partnered with social impact technology company, Givewith. Givewith is now available as an application extension in the SAP App Center, enabling companies connected to the Ariba Network to embed social impact programs directly into their sourcing and procurement processes to fund nonprofit organizations.
“It is very positive to see the announced partnership between Givewith and SAP Ariba. Allowing buyers and suppliers across the network to drive social impact will push for greater corporate social responsibility and sustainability across the globe,” said Mickey North Rizza, Program Vice President, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce, IDC.
Givewith is a member of the SAP PartnerEdge program and its solutions are now available within SAP Ariba, the largest business-to-business (B2B) network in the world, which facilitates more than $2.9 trillion in commerce annually. The integration between Givewith and SAP Ariba presents buyers and suppliers on the Ariba Network with a unique opportunity to collaborate and potentially generate billions in funding for nonprofits, while driving additional business value, including improved consumer sentiment, increased investor interest and confidence, and higher employee retention.
“If just eight percent of the nearly three trillion dollars transacted by buyers and suppliers across the Ariba Network included Givewith, we would generate over three billion dollars in funding for nonprofits,” said Paul Polizzotto, Givewith’s Founder and CEO. “As we look to tackle some of today’s most pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges, we see SAP Ariba as a strong partner in unleashing the power of business transactions as an agent for social change. Together, we’re elevating the role of procurement by turning sourcing into a key component of the company’s larger business and CSR strategies.”
“Our customers are constantly seeking ways to add business value through their supply chain and procurement operations,” said Sean Thompson, SVP, Business Network & Ecosystems, SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass. “Our partnership with Givewith brings tremendous value to our customers by making it easier than ever to advance social impact and CSR initiatives through day-to-day procurement operations. This integration promises companies an ease, accessibility, and scale of corporate giving that is unique and beneficial in so many ways.”
Buyers and suppliers drive social impact
Buyers on the Ariba Network can now subscribe to the Givewith platform, which analyzes companies’ sustainability and CSR performance data to identify nonprofit programs in the Givewith network that are aligned with the company’s goals. The buyer can then select their preferred nonprofit programs and add this content into their existing RFP process using SAP Ariba Sourcing to request that the supplier allocate a percentage of the transaction to one of the pre-vetted nonprofit programs. Suppliers can then choose to support one of the buyer’s nonprofits of choice in the RFP response.
Suppliers can also subscribe to the Givewith platform and add social impact to any RFP response. This enables them to create unique social impact opportunities as part of their sales proposals to differentiate from competitors and generate new business value for themselves and their clients.
Once a deal is finalized, and the buyer and supplier confirm the nonprofit program they’ve agreed to fund, Givewith facilitates the funding and reports the precise impacts achieved. Givewith provides companies with reporting data to send to key stakeholders, including the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) rating and reporting agencies. Additionally, Givewith provides a library of high quality, audience-specific storytelling and reporting content assets for companies to showcase their social impact both internally and externally.
Both SAP Ariba and Givewith are committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). Givewith’s collective nonprofit funding opportunities advance all 17 of the UN SDGs and companies can easily see exactly which SDGs are advanced through their specific program’s funding.
As an SAP Global Services Partner program participant, Deloitte played an instrumental role in the integration of Givewith’s technology into SAP Ariba, expanding on the organization’s successful history of deploying SAP Ariba integrations and bringing innovative solutions to their clients.
“As a purpose-led organization, we believe all businesses should be drivers of positive social change,” said Frederic Girardeau-Montaut, Managing Director and Global SAP Intelligent Spend Market Offering Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "There's growing evidence that sustainable, socially-conscious companies outperform their peers, which is why social innovation will be key to success over the coming years."
For more, go to Givewith Enterprise on the SAP App Center.
About Givewith
Givewith is a social impact technology company that brings together companies and nonprofits through innovative solutions to generate new funding for effective social impact initiatives and unprecedented value for businesses by driving sales, profits, and share prices. By leveraging the power of everyday business transactions, Givewith generates new sources of funding for the world’s most effective nonprofits, and precisely measures the outcomes of the funding to help companies translate social impact opportunities into key business KPIs. To learn more about Givewith, visit www.givewith.com.
About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass
SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass enable companies to connect, get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.4 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.
About SAP
As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
