Ware2Go Announces Collaborative Agreement With Fundera

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 18, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Ware2Go, a UPS Company and on-demand fulfillment network designed to help merchants enhance their delivery experiences, today announced a collaboration with Fundera, the leading online marketplace for small business financial solutions. The agreement will ease access to the services and insights merchants need to grow by combining cutting-edge logistics capabilities with a myriad of financing options from top bank and online lenders, as well as credit card issuers.
Together, Ware2Go and Fundera are laying the foundation for a new wave of merchant services that not only meet SMB expectations – such as one- to two-day delivery and inventory financing – but also deliver them seamlessly and transparently. In the past, access to financial and logistics services was limited, and navigating products was difficult. This collaboration aims to replace legacy expectations and create a modern service environment that reflects the specific needs and resources of SMBs nationwide.
“Working with Fundera demonstrates our continued commitment to providing SMB merchants with all the tools and services they need to grow their businesses,” said Adi Trivedi, senior strategist at Ware2Go. “Limited access to financial services and supply chain expertise has long constrained the growth of promising businesses. Now SMBs have a combined resource that delivers turnkey logistics technology and financing backed by two trusted brands.”
“An infusion of capital is a defining moment for any small business owner. It can provide the resources they need to bring their business to the next level, whether it’s expanding into a new location, launching a new product or covering payroll,” added Tony Santillo, senior vice president at Fundera. “Our collaboration with Ware2Go will create more opportunities for a collective base of SMBs, allowing them to access the tools they need to secure the right type of financing that will drive their operations and position them for long-term growth. We are two organizations with one goal: empowering small businesses across America.”
The introduction of Fundera’s business financing component to the Ware2Go scalable, nationwide warehousing and fulfillment platform means qualified merchants will now have the financial wherewithal to expand their use of the service. For example, a business looking to broaden its geographic reach will have the ability to go from a single warehouse to several and effectively stock each location – quickly and with very little friction. Taking this a step further, deploying the capital obtained through Fundera’s financing allows merchants to purchase additional inventory. This, in turn, enables them to maintain supply at multiple distribution centers across the U.S., thereby guaranteeing one- to two-day fulfillment for all their customers without being hindered by backorders, stockouts or delivery delays.
About Fundera
Fundera is an online marketplace for small business financial solutions. With Fundera’s proprietary technology, any small business owner can apply for financing with more than 30 different lenders with one easy application. Fundera offers guidance for small business owners to secure solutions for any of their financing needs, from credit cards to SBA loans and everything in between.
Since launching in 2014, Fundera has raised $25M in equity financing and was named a Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 2019 winner, as well as one of American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work for in 2019. To date, Fundera has helped 35,000+ small businesses find their best financial solutions and secure over $1 billion in funding. To learn more about Fundera, please visit www.fundera.com.
About Ware2Go
Ware2Go, a UPS Company, offers a network of warehouses that are strategically positioned to support rapid fulfillment. Merchants can then position products closer to their customers without the need for researching or vetting providers or making long-term volume and time commitments. The Ware2Go cloud-based platform and solution provides merchants with seamless end-to-end order fulfillment – storage, pick/pack fulfillment and shipping – with guaranteed two-day delivery. Because the Ware2Go service manages the relationships with warehouses, merchants get the service levels and pricing they might not receive on their own. For more information, please visit https://www.ware2go.co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005168/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT