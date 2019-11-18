Eros Now Announces Collaboration with YouTube Music

|By Business Wire
|
November 18, 2019 08:01 AM EST
Eros Now, a premier South Asian OTT entertainment platform with more than 177 million registered users owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), today announced a collaboration with YouTube Music in India. As part of the collaboration, a special Eros Now subscription package priced at 99 Indian Rupees (INR) for 90 days will be made available to all new subscribers of YouTube Music premium and Google Play Music in India. At the end of the three month introductory offer, the customer will be charged separately as per prevailing plans for Eros Now and INR 99 per month for YouTube Music Premium.
With a plethora of options to choose from, Eros Now’s content library of 12,000+ movies, TV shows, short-format content - Eros Now Quickie, users will also get access to YouTube Music’s catalogue including tracks in English, Hindi and nine other Indian languages. This collaboration is certain to be a delight for both Bollywood fans and music aficionados. This collaboration promises to further enhance consumer engagement by offering the best of entertainment content and access to an extensive music library with user-friendly interface.
Commenting on this collaboration, Rishika Lulla Singh, Chairman and CEO- Eros Digital said, “Eros Now’s collaboration with YouTube Music is inimitable and we are thrilled to have collaborated with YouTube as this will provide consumers a massive music library in conjunction with our premium film and other programming. Amongst several initiatives we deeply invested in growing the base of paid digital subscriptions in India and this strategic alliance with YouTube and Google is another example to ensure we are able to move the needle for the growth of this business in India, whilst providing for a super value to our consumers.”
According to the Counterpoint 2019 India OTT Video Content Market Consumer Survey, Eros Now has the largest share (59%) of users in the 25-39 age bracket in Tier II/III cities, highest among all major OTT platforms with a total of 68% of its consumers watching content on the platform daily. According to the FICCI KPMG Report released in September 2019, Movies and Music contribute to greater than 50% of the OTT content consumption on both matrix of unique viewers and time spent.
About Eros International Plc
Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc was the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.
About Eros Now:
Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 177.7 million registered users and 23.5 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.
