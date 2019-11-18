San Diego Union-Tribune Names Wrike a Top Workplace for 2019

|By Business Wire
November 18, 2019
Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, has been recognized as a Top Workplace by the San Diego Union-Tribune. The award comes less than a year after Wrike expanded its San Diego office to accommodate the rapid growth of this regional staff, which has since doubled in head count. Wrike San Diego’s sales and customer success teams have been instrumental to the company’s revenue growth, helping to land the company on the Deloitte Fast 500 list of the fastest growing companies in North America for the fifth consecutive year.
“We chose San Diego as part of our first expansion in 2016 because we knew its talent pool of enthusiastic professionals would be a vital resource for Wrike and the city has definitely delivered,” said Wrike CEO and Founder Andrew Filev. “We knew tapping into this pool would require building a great workplace comprised of diverse, purpose-driven individuals committed to achieving our business goals as well as their own professional development. This award is a testament to those efforts and helps position us as a top destination for talent and even greater growth in 2020!”
In addition to being named as a Top Workplace by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Wrike has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal, Silicon Valley Business Journal, and as a Top Workplace by the Bay Area News Group for five consecutive years. The company now has more than 1,000 employees worldwide in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Wrike Vice President of Human Resources Megan Barbier attributes the organization’s award-winning culture to its core values: collaborate, execute, and grow. “We believe the strength and spirit of our staff is rooted in our support of each other's efforts, a laser-focus on helping our customers succeed, and an openness to finding new avenues for learning and growth,” said Barbier. “We’re honored to be recognized for this culture that is at the heart of all our success.”
“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
About Wrike
Wrike is the most versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, more than 20,000 customers, including Hootsuite, Tiffany & Co., and Ogilvy, and 2M+ users across 190 countries depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.
About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.
