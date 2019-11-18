Stratasys Introduces Work Order Management Software for 3D Printing Shops as Industry Adoption of 3D Printing Booms

|By Business Wire
Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) today introduced a new work order management software solution for shops that provide centralized 3D printing services. GrabCAD Shop is designed to streamline work order management processes by substantially improving the way engineers, designers, and shop operators collaborate on 3D printing orders.
Enterprise 3D printing shops – within larger design firms, manufacturing enterprises or educational institutions – typically lack effective purpose-built solutions to manage shop work orders. Instead, many rely on email, spreadsheets, whiteboards and paper because simple and affordable software designed specifically for 3D printing has been lacking in the market. However, as 3D printing’s usage continues to grow by double digits every year, the efficiency penalty of this approach is becoming a significant business issue.
A private beta program began this summer and Schneider Electric was quick to sign on. “We’ve switched over completely to GrabCAD Shop,” said Doug VanWaart, Print Manager for Schneider Electric. “Our previous print request process was a Word document, and no one liked filling that form out. GrabCAD Shop’s simple set-up makes it a lot quicker to create print orders, and easier for me to manage them through the process. We also like how all the jobs are stored in the cloud so we can always go back and reprint an old job if needed.”
According to Stratasys’ analysis, approximately 15% of work hours in a typical 3D print shop are wasted tracking down work order requirements and manually communicating status updates to engineers, designers and operators. GrabCAD Shop streamlines this process. Requiring no IT implementation support, the cloud-based software organizes print work requests, CAD files, and project specs all in one space. As jobs progress, shop operators and engineers receive status updates on the platform and via email. GrabCAD Shop comes pre-populated with Stratasys printers and materials so that any Stratasys customer can achieve immediate value. It also provides the ability to add third party printers and traditional fabrication technology systems.
“Today, communication of requirements between designers, engineers and shop operators is inefficient and lacks traceability. This results in a loss of productivity,” said Paul Giaconia, Vice President of Product Software for Stratasys. “GrabCAD Shop streamlines 3D printing work order management so that shop operators can focus their valuable time on making and delivering parts to their end users.”
Stratasys added significant software development capability through its acquisition of GrabCAD in 2014, and the development of Stratasys’ GrabCAD Print software, which makes it easy to print native CAD files on any Stratasys printer, is now used by over 20,000 people. GrabCAD Shop is the next evolution of Stratasys’ continued software investment to improve the 3D printing workflow and part quality.
The GrabCAD Shop public beta is now available at no charge and is expected to be commercially available globally in Q1 2020. For more information on GrabCAD Shop or to join the beta program, visit grabcad.com/shop.
Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM® and PolyJet™ 3D printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.
Stratasys is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement
The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys’ GrabCAD Shop regarding the benefits users will experience from GrabCAD Shop and its features and Stratasys’ expectations on timing of commercial availability of GrabCAD Shop are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' businesses, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that users will not perceive the benefits of GrabCAD Shop and its features to be the same as Stratasys do; the risk that unforeseen technical or other difficulties will delay the commercial availability of GrabCAD Shop; and other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 7, 2019. Stratasys (or MakerBot) is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the rules and regulations of the SEC.
