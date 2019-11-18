Spectra7 and Molex Showcase Active Copper Hyperscale Interconnects at SuperComputing 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|November 18, 2019 09:02 AM EST
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets and Molex, a leader in high performance interconnects, today announced that they will be showcasing 400G Active Copper Cables (ACCs) at this year’s SuperComputing 2019 (SC19) show at The Colorado Convention Center in Denver Colorado from November 18th through November 21st.
"Spectra7 has created a compelling solution to address the dramatically increasing power and cost of data center interconnects," said Greg Walz, Advanced Technical Marketing Manager, Molex. “We are seeing significant interest from our largest customers for 400G ACCs with Spectra7 technology and are pleased to be showcasing this product at SC19.”
"Molex is a technology and market leader in the hyperscale interconnect market," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "The adoption of our 400G GaugeChangerTM technology by Molex is a significant milestone in the coming volume deployment of GaugeChangerTM, our data center product line."
GaugeChangerTM is an innovative and disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ and 50 Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200 and 400 Gbps.
Molex recently began shipping its Passive Copper QSFP-DD (Quad Small Form Factor–Double Density) Cable Assemblies in volume production and the same customers are asking for Active Copper versions for longer lengths up to 7-10 meters. The Molex system along with Spectra7’s GaugeChangerTM technology offers up to 12 times less power and significant cost savings over optical solutions for hyperscale customers.
Molex will be showing QSFP-DD Active Cable products with Spectra7’s GaugeChangerTM technology at Booth 1707 at SC19.
About Molex
Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, and automotive. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.
About SC19
SC19 is the world’s largest marketplace for HPC and networking professionals, attracting scientists, engineers, software developers, policy makers, corporate managers, CIOs, and IT administrators from universities, industry, and government agencies worldwide. For exhibitors, no other event provides such extensive opportunities for exposure and in-depth interaction with key audiences as more than 12,000 attendees from around the world convene in Dallas to discover the latest innovations in HPC, networking, storage, and analysis. For more information, please visit http://sc19.supercomputing.org/
About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTES
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX, the Company’s future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005207/en/
