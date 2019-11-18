Financial Institutions Digitally Transform the Branch Experience as Adoption of Kronos Banking Solutions Surges

|By Business Wire
|
November 18, 2019 09:02 AM EST
Kronos Incorporated today announced triple-digit annual growth of its financial services business as banks and credit unions nationwide adopt Kronos banking solutions to digitally transform the branch experience and deliver superior customer service, improve sales, and enhance operational efficiency and productivity for employees.
News Facts
-
Over a 12-month period, adoption of Kronos banking solutions – specifically Kronos Customer Connection Solution, which includes Appointment Concierge and Sales and Service modules, respectively – surged 225% as hundreds of financial institutions invested in technology to enhance the account holder experience across all channels and inside the branch.
-
Appointment Concierge enhances the branch experience by:
- Enabling account holders to schedule appointments via their computer, tablet, or smartphone and receive email and text reminders with automated calendar invites to reduce branch wait times for customers and the number of no-shows for staff;
- Connecting customers with the most qualified employee available based on that person’s talents, abilities, and availability via customizable employee profiles; and
- Empowering branch managers to staff locations appropriately and drive better decisions by analyzing key metrics – including trends at each branch – to accommodate peak traffic times and increases in appointments on specific days and times.
-
Sales and Service module untethers banking managers and supervisors from time-consuming, administrative tasks – via real-time updates into customer demand, employee productivity, and operational efficiency – allowing them to manage in the moment with:
- Customizable dashboards that alert managers to trouble in critical areas, such as customer experience and branch performance, as well as essential service thresholds, such as long wait-times, allowing staff to act quickly to meet customer demand;
- Workflow features that help mitigate compliance risk by providing lobby staff with a step-by-step list of the procedures associated with each institution’s products and services; and
- Ability to view the number of products sold by branch location and track detailed cross-sell metrics, enabling targeted coaching opportunities to individual employees for better results and additional sales.
- Appointment Concierge enhances the branch experience by:
- The number of organizations that selected Appointment Concierge more than doubled in a year, while Kronos Sales and Service for banking is now used at nearly 1,300 different locations nationwide.
- Financial institutions using Kronos for Banking solutions, which Kronos added via the acquisition of FMSI in 2017, include Astera Credit Union; Community First Credit Union; Florida Credit Union; Heritage Bank N.A.; La Capitol Federal Credit Union; and LOC Federal Credit Union.
Supporting Quotes
-
Jimmy Lovelace, SVP member experience, Community First Credit Union
“With Kronos Customer Connection Solution, we’re providing our members with what they’ve come to expect from leading retail locations. Account holders want the ability to schedule appointments with just a few clicks from any device and they don’t want to wait in long lines when they step foot in our branches. Kronos provides us with critical lobby performance information, helping us identify coaching opportunities for employees and ensuring we have the right staff, with the right skills, at the right locations to effectively serve our customer base.”
-
Chad Davis, senior manager, finance practice group, Kronos
“As consumers increasingly rely on mobile devices for their banking needs, it’s imperative that financial institutions adopt technology that enhances, expedites, and differentiates the branch experience. Gone are the days when account holders will wait in long lines to conduct business; they expect fast, reliable service from knowledgeable staff members. Kronos solutions for banking transform the customer experience and bridge the gap between the digital world and face-to-face sales and services interactions. The ability to schedule appointments on demand and monitor wait times from anywhere, on any device, helps optimize the branch experience for customers and gives organizations a competitive edge.”
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005095/en/
